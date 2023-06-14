Nikola Jokic to miss World Cup?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
All Nuggets Yak on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @ThompsonScribe & our guest @chrisadempsey of Altitude Sports. What the title means for the Mile High, the 2-year wait for Jamal Murray, the Joker’s Reign & more. Listen in!: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 10:31 AM
All Nuggets Yak on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @ThompsonScribe & our guest @chrisadempsey of Altitude Sports. What the title means for the Mile High, the 2-year wait for Jamal Murray, the Joker’s Reign & more. Listen in!: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 10:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Which Finals MVP had the best Finals run?
2023 Jokic —
30.0 PPG | 13.5 RPG | 9.5 APG
2022 Steph —
30.5 PPG | 5.2 RPG | 6.1 APG
2021 Giannis —
30.2 PPG | 12.8 RPG | 5.1 APG
2020 LeBron —
27.6 PPG | 10.8 RPG | 8.8 APG pic.twitter.com/sO7yqW3CEj – 10:25 AM
Which Finals MVP had the best Finals run?
2023 Jokic —
30.0 PPG | 13.5 RPG | 9.5 APG
2022 Steph —
30.5 PPG | 5.2 RPG | 6.1 APG
2021 Giannis —
30.2 PPG | 12.8 RPG | 5.1 APG
2020 LeBron —
27.6 PPG | 10.8 RPG | 8.8 APG pic.twitter.com/sO7yqW3CEj – 10:25 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“This postseason will become the one that changes the game. I think Nikola Jokic is going to do for the NBA something similar to what Steph Curry did for the game a decade ago.”
—@Espngreeny pic.twitter.com/emHxUhBv4m – 10:05 AM
“This postseason will become the one that changes the game. I think Nikola Jokic is going to do for the NBA something similar to what Steph Curry did for the game a decade ago.”
—@Espngreeny pic.twitter.com/emHxUhBv4m – 10:05 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Serbian NT coach Svetislav Pesic revealed that Nikola Jokic in the list of candidates for the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023 📋
However, the Nuggets star’s commitment to family raises questions about his availability:
basketnews.com/news-190728-ni… – 10:03 AM
Serbian NT coach Svetislav Pesic revealed that Nikola Jokic in the list of candidates for the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023 📋
However, the Nuggets star’s commitment to family raises questions about his availability:
basketnews.com/news-190728-ni… – 10:03 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Legend recognizes legend. Candace Parker talked at @SportalgrG and praised Nikola Jokic and his leadership.
“He can make everyone around him better. He’s one of the top players for sure.”
Full story below: #WNBATwitter #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 9:55 AM
Legend recognizes legend. Candace Parker talked at @SportalgrG and praised Nikola Jokic and his leadership.
“He can make everyone around him better. He’s one of the top players for sure.”
Full story below: #WNBATwitter #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 9:55 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic’s new Nike billboard located in the New York City 🫡🇷🇸
pic.twitter.com/1xfaLdEk6E – 9:42 AM
Nikola Jokic’s new Nike billboard located in the New York City 🫡🇷🇸
pic.twitter.com/1xfaLdEk6E – 9:42 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Nuggets fans describe what they love about Jokic before the Finals began: pic.twitter.com/ts0337OpgS – 9:35 AM
Nuggets fans describe what they love about Jokic before the Finals began: pic.twitter.com/ts0337OpgS – 9:35 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about the absence of a championship model in the NBA given the incredible diversity within modern superstardom. Can’t replicate the Nuggets if you don’t have a Jokic, and Jokic is 1 of 1.
🎨: J.M.W Turner
‘Every champion is a snowflake’ ziller.substack.com/p/every-champi… pic.twitter.com/46gEOJpg92 – 9:25 AM
Wrote about the absence of a championship model in the NBA given the incredible diversity within modern superstardom. Can’t replicate the Nuggets if you don’t have a Jokic, and Jokic is 1 of 1.
🎨: J.M.W Turner
‘Every champion is a snowflake’ ziller.substack.com/p/every-champi… pic.twitter.com/46gEOJpg92 – 9:25 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nikola Jokic talked about what it takes to be successful in the NBA 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QN4z35WpxX – 8:53 AM
Nikola Jokic talked about what it takes to be successful in the NBA 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QN4z35WpxX – 8:53 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
🇷🇸 Belgrade congratulating the one and only Nikola Jokic with an incredible journey to NBA Championship 🔥
pic.twitter.com/2O48tHzqVv – 2:29 AM
🇷🇸 Belgrade congratulating the one and only Nikola Jokic with an incredible journey to NBA Championship 🔥
pic.twitter.com/2O48tHzqVv – 2:29 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Had a chance to sit down with Darko Rajakovic. Good stuff from the Raptors’ new HC on his plan for Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet’s future, the team’s direction, his love for espresso, the # of languages he can speak, Jokic & more. Watch the full interview: tsn.ca/nba/video/~270… – 10:39 PM
Had a chance to sit down with Darko Rajakovic. Good stuff from the Raptors’ new HC on his plan for Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet’s future, the team’s direction, his love for espresso, the # of languages he can speak, Jokic & more. Watch the full interview: tsn.ca/nba/video/~270… – 10:39 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Who can defend Nikola Jokic? I mean, through history of the modern game. Is it KG? The Dream? Or…someone else? Everyone has a kryptonite (except Jordan). The “Good Word” pod
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/H1bAi-G-LO0
APPLE: apple.co/3Cs4h8e
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3p0YpiZ pic.twitter.com/p8DoWRRbxY – 9:54 PM
Who can defend Nikola Jokic? I mean, through history of the modern game. Is it KG? The Dream? Or…someone else? Everyone has a kryptonite (except Jordan). The “Good Word” pod
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/H1bAi-G-LO0
APPLE: apple.co/3Cs4h8e
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3p0YpiZ pic.twitter.com/p8DoWRRbxY – 9:54 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
It’s worth revisiting this 2017 gem of a Nikola Jokic profile from @ByLeeJenkins: si.com/.amp/nba/2017/… – 8:59 PM
It’s worth revisiting this 2017 gem of a Nikola Jokic profile from @ByLeeJenkins: si.com/.amp/nba/2017/… – 8:59 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Tiers are probably easier:
1- LeBron, Kareem & MJ
2- Magic, Russell & Wilt
3- Duncan, Kobe, Bird, Hakeem, Shaq & Steph
4- West, Doc, Moses, Durant, Giannis & Isiah
5- Dirk, Mailman, Barkley, Wade, Jokic, KG & Oscar
That’s your Top 25 All Time. – 6:24 PM
Tiers are probably easier:
1- LeBron, Kareem & MJ
2- Magic, Russell & Wilt
3- Duncan, Kobe, Bird, Hakeem, Shaq & Steph
4- West, Doc, Moses, Durant, Giannis & Isiah
5- Dirk, Mailman, Barkley, Wade, Jokic, KG & Oscar
That’s your Top 25 All Time. – 6:24 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Top 20 Since 1970, Updated:
1- LeBron
2- Kareem
3- MJ
4- Magic
5- Duncan
6- Kobe
7- Bird
8- Hakeem
9- Shaq
10- Steph
11- Dr. J
12- Moses
13- Durant
14- Giannis
15- Isiah
16- Dirk
17- Mailman
18- Barkley
19- Wade
20- Jokic
All time, Russell, Wilt & West obviously would be in – 6:17 PM
The Top 20 Since 1970, Updated:
1- LeBron
2- Kareem
3- MJ
4- Magic
5- Duncan
6- Kobe
7- Bird
8- Hakeem
9- Shaq
10- Steph
11- Dr. J
12- Moses
13- Durant
14- Giannis
15- Isiah
16- Dirk
17- Mailman
18- Barkley
19- Wade
20- Jokic
All time, Russell, Wilt & West obviously would be in – 6:17 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Nikola Jokic:
– Averaged 26-12-9 against a 3-time DPOY at his own position
– Outscored both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker
– Swept LeBron James and Anthony Davis
– Averaged 30-14-7 on 58%/42%/84% splits against Bam and a great Heat defense
All-time run. There is no “yeah, but…” – 6:16 PM
Nikola Jokic:
– Averaged 26-12-9 against a 3-time DPOY at his own position
– Outscored both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker
– Swept LeBron James and Anthony Davis
– Averaged 30-14-7 on 58%/42%/84% splits against Bam and a great Heat defense
All-time run. There is no “yeah, but…” – 6:16 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Michael Malone and the Jokic bros are a whole vibe 🕺🔥
(via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/HeU0oyQMNq – 5:30 PM
Michael Malone and the Jokic bros are a whole vibe 🕺🔥
(via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/HeU0oyQMNq – 5:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Shoutout to Bam Adebayo looking back on this playoff run
From Antetokounmpo to Tatum to Jokic
Having to try and neutralize some of the best players in the world, all with different skill-sets
He’s always going to be scrutinized for some reason, but appreciate that stuff – 5:15 PM
Shoutout to Bam Adebayo looking back on this playoff run
From Antetokounmpo to Tatum to Jokic
Having to try and neutralize some of the best players in the world, all with different skill-sets
He’s always going to be scrutinized for some reason, but appreciate that stuff – 5:15 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jamal Murray on Nikola Jokic: “Some of the passes he makes and how quick he makes them, I think that’s what impresses me most. There’s no hesitation. Some guys don’t hesitate with their jump shot, they go right into a shot no matter what. He does the same thing with his passing.” pic.twitter.com/3VM2gTcIwf – 4:49 PM
Jamal Murray on Nikola Jokic: “Some of the passes he makes and how quick he makes them, I think that’s what impresses me most. There’s no hesitation. Some guys don’t hesitate with their jump shot, they go right into a shot no matter what. He does the same thing with his passing.” pic.twitter.com/3VM2gTcIwf – 4:49 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
I saw that the Jokic brothers gave Nikola a ride but they gave Michael Malone one too.
📸: @jschwaberow/ NBAE/ Getty Images pic.twitter.com/nNvXYdJmzG – 4:47 PM
I saw that the Jokic brothers gave Nikola a ride but they gave Michael Malone one too.
📸: @jschwaberow/ NBAE/ Getty Images pic.twitter.com/nNvXYdJmzG – 4:47 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Nikola Jokic on the Nuggets’ continuity on and off the court: “I’m just happy that I have the same guys around me the whole time. I’m going to do my best to keep them as much as possible around me because I like to stick with my people who have been with me from the beginning.” pic.twitter.com/SymxMOs4nq – 4:46 PM
Nikola Jokic on the Nuggets’ continuity on and off the court: “I’m just happy that I have the same guys around me the whole time. I’m going to do my best to keep them as much as possible around me because I like to stick with my people who have been with me from the beginning.” pic.twitter.com/SymxMOs4nq – 4:46 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Michael Malone: “Culture is not a thing that you achieve and you cross it off your list. Culture is a thing that you have to work on each and every day; if not, that culture is going to go away. It just so happens that the two-time MVP and a great player in Nikola [Jokic] kind of… – 4:40 PM
Michael Malone: “Culture is not a thing that you achieve and you cross it off your list. Culture is a thing that you have to work on each and every day; if not, that culture is going to go away. It just so happens that the two-time MVP and a great player in Nikola [Jokic] kind of… – 4:40 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Nikola Jokic is showing us that to be the best you don’t have to be like anyone else. The Nuggets star has created a totally new model, says @coachthorpe truehoop.com/p/nikola-jokic… – 4:33 PM
Nikola Jokic is showing us that to be the best you don’t have to be like anyone else. The Nuggets star has created a totally new model, says @coachthorpe truehoop.com/p/nikola-jokic… – 4:33 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to lead all players in points, assists, and rebounds for an entire playoffs
Historically dominant 🏆
More Jokic stats and #dataviz 📊:
sportico.com/leagues/basket… – 4:30 PM
Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to lead all players in points, assists, and rebounds for an entire playoffs
Historically dominant 🏆
More Jokic stats and #dataviz 📊:
sportico.com/leagues/basket… – 4:30 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Denver’s core isn’t going anywhere.
• Jokic is under contract through 2027-28
• MPJ is under contract through 2026-27
• Murray is under contract through 2024-25
• Gordon is under contract through 2024-25, plus PO in 2025-26
• KCP is guaranteed next year, plus PO in 2024-25 pic.twitter.com/YaXQISWcut – 4:27 PM
Denver’s core isn’t going anywhere.
• Jokic is under contract through 2027-28
• MPJ is under contract through 2026-27
• Murray is under contract through 2024-25
• Gordon is under contract through 2024-25, plus PO in 2025-26
• KCP is guaranteed next year, plus PO in 2024-25 pic.twitter.com/YaXQISWcut – 4:27 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
“I think experience is something that is not what happened to you—it’s what you’re going to do with what happened to you.” —Nikola Jokic
@RobMahoney on Denver taking the long way to get to the championship: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/13/… – 4:21 PM
“I think experience is something that is not what happened to you—it’s what you’re going to do with what happened to you.” —Nikola Jokic
@RobMahoney on Denver taking the long way to get to the championship: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/13/… – 4:21 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Nikola Jokic: “They didn’t believe in the fat boy. It seems like it worked out. Don’t bet against the fat boy.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/SIsK89qrsk – 4:11 PM
Nikola Jokic: “They didn’t believe in the fat boy. It seems like it worked out. Don’t bet against the fat boy.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/SIsK89qrsk – 4:11 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Nikola Jokic joined elite company last night by winning #NBAFinals MVP pic.twitter.com/kxrt0TXnWg – 3:33 PM
Nikola Jokic joined elite company last night by winning #NBAFinals MVP pic.twitter.com/kxrt0TXnWg – 3:33 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Joker will be at the 2023 #FIBAWC in Manila 🃏
Svetislav Pesic also commented on Bogdan Bogdanovic and Aleksej Pokusevski joining the Serbian national team 🇷🇸
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1516… – 3:17 PM
The Joker will be at the 2023 #FIBAWC in Manila 🃏
Svetislav Pesic also commented on Bogdan Bogdanovic and Aleksej Pokusevski joining the Serbian national team 🇷🇸
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1516… – 3:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nikola Jokic opens the 2023-24 MVP race as a +450 favorite at Caesars. Reigning winner Joel Embiid is fourth at +650.
I would advise anyone hoping to build an MVP portfolio to bet Jokic now. Given his incredible health track record, I can’t imagine getting better odds than this. pic.twitter.com/reJUqDG4VT – 3:00 PM
Nikola Jokic opens the 2023-24 MVP race as a +450 favorite at Caesars. Reigning winner Joel Embiid is fourth at +650.
I would advise anyone hoping to build an MVP portfolio to bet Jokic now. Given his incredible health track record, I can’t imagine getting better odds than this. pic.twitter.com/reJUqDG4VT – 3:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nikola Jokic opens as favorite in 2024 NBA MVP odds after Nuggets’ title, Joel Embiid fourth on list
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 2:58 PM
Nikola Jokic opens as favorite in 2024 NBA MVP odds after Nuggets’ title, Joel Embiid fourth on list
cbssports.com/nba/news/nikol… – 2:58 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Nikola Jokic worked tirelessly to become the best player in the world and he and the Nuggets just won an NBA title.
Is it the most important thing in the world to him?
@jshector @coachthorpe
and I discuss.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/FMaKkXFkKI – 2:25 PM
Nikola Jokic worked tirelessly to become the best player in the world and he and the Nuggets just won an NBA title.
Is it the most important thing in the world to him?
@jshector @coachthorpe
and I discuss.
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1 pic.twitter.com/FMaKkXFkKI – 2:25 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Svetislav Pesic announced that Nikola Jokic is on Serbia’s candidate list for the upcoming World Cup ✊🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/RoMgmGEjCn – 2:13 PM
Svetislav Pesic announced that Nikola Jokic is on Serbia’s candidate list for the upcoming World Cup ✊🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/RoMgmGEjCn – 2:13 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
We had Nikola Jokic at No. 6 all-time among international players before the 2022-23 season.
Where would you put him now?
hoopshype.com/lists/76-great… – 2:05 PM
We had Nikola Jokic at No. 6 all-time among international players before the 2022-23 season.
Where would you put him now?
hoopshype.com/lists/76-great… – 2:05 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
As part of our team-written look at Nikola Jokic’s growth into a Finals MVP, I wrote about an under-discussed element of the Nuggets’ title run, their shift from a poor playoff defense — even in 2020 — to the fourth-best defensive rating this year: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:02 PM
As part of our team-written look at Nikola Jokic’s growth into a Finals MVP, I wrote about an under-discussed element of the Nuggets’ title run, their shift from a poor playoff defense — even in 2020 — to the fourth-best defensive rating this year: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:02 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Last night @YourManDevine and I discussed the Nuggets title, how to contextualize Nikola Jokic and what’s next for both the champs and the Heat on the “Good Word” Podcast:
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/H1bAi-G-LO0
APPLE: apple.co/3Cs4h8e
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3p0YpiZ – 1:34 PM
Last night @YourManDevine and I discussed the Nuggets title, how to contextualize Nikola Jokic and what’s next for both the champs and the Heat on the “Good Word” Podcast:
YOUTUBE: youtu.be/H1bAi-G-LO0
APPLE: apple.co/3Cs4h8e
SPOTIFY: spoti.fi/3p0YpiZ – 1:34 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Nikola Jokic is already one of the all-time greats and the future may be his playground.
@MichaelVPina: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/13/… pic.twitter.com/N55dlkrebn – 1:30 PM
Nikola Jokic is already one of the all-time greats and the future may be his playground.
@MichaelVPina: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/13/… pic.twitter.com/N55dlkrebn – 1:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The Nuggets’ dominant championship run revealed Nikola Jokic’s greatest gift. After every game, every chance he got, Jokic deflected attention & propped up his teammates. While his legacy is still being written, his defining trait is already indisputable.
denverpost.com/2023/06/13/nug… – 1:13 PM
The Nuggets’ dominant championship run revealed Nikola Jokic’s greatest gift. After every game, every chance he got, Jokic deflected attention & propped up his teammates. While his legacy is still being written, his defining trait is already indisputable.
denverpost.com/2023/06/13/nug… – 1:13 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
>30 points per game in an NBA Finals series win:
Jokic (2023)
Steph (2022)
Giannis (2021)
Durant (2017)
Kobe (2009)
Shaq (2000, 2001, 2002)
Jordan (1991, 1992, 1993, 1997, 1998)
Hakeem (1995)
Kareem (1980)
Mikan (1950)
More Jokic facts and stats:
sportico.com/leagues/basket… – 1:00 PM
>30 points per game in an NBA Finals series win:
Jokic (2023)
Steph (2022)
Giannis (2021)
Durant (2017)
Kobe (2009)
Shaq (2000, 2001, 2002)
Jordan (1991, 1992, 1993, 1997, 1998)
Hakeem (1995)
Kareem (1980)
Mikan (1950)
More Jokic facts and stats:
sportico.com/leagues/basket… – 1:00 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Very few actually have the patience and persistence to see it through like the Nuggets did this season.
Even fewer know how to identify the stars to build around, like Denver did with Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray, and then stick with them. – 12:57 PM
Very few actually have the patience and persistence to see it through like the Nuggets did this season.
Even fewer know how to identify the stars to build around, like Denver did with Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and point guard Jamal Murray, and then stick with them. – 12:57 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Pretty crazy how almost none American NBA players congratulated Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets last night: hoopshype.com/lists/players-… – 12:49 PM
Pretty crazy how almost none American NBA players congratulated Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets last night: hoopshype.com/lists/players-… – 12:49 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Just because Nikola Jokic is a man of few words doesn’t mean he’s one of few thoughts or desires or ambitions, he can just keep them to himself, go out and show his worth and leave the rest to those best suited to interpret those actions. sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-a-t… – 12:41 PM
Just because Nikola Jokic is a man of few words doesn’t mean he’s one of few thoughts or desires or ambitions, he can just keep them to himself, go out and show his worth and leave the rest to those best suited to interpret those actions. sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-a-t… – 12:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 30+ PPG in the Finals:
Jokic
Durant
Giannis
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/JAHG3C2bqL – 12:39 PM
Active players with 30+ PPG in the Finals:
Jokic
Durant
Giannis
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/JAHG3C2bqL – 12:39 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
In a deleted tweet, KD pretty much nailed exactly who Jokic is 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GksTH2ofwC – 12:38 PM
In a deleted tweet, KD pretty much nailed exactly who Jokic is 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GksTH2ofwC – 12:38 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
If you needed Nikola Jokic to win the title for him to be in the conversation of all timers, great news! He won!
If you could grok that a two-time MVP doing Wilt-esque stuff constantly was already in that tier of players, great news! He still won! – 12:26 PM
If you needed Nikola Jokic to win the title for him to be in the conversation of all timers, great news! He won!
If you could grok that a two-time MVP doing Wilt-esque stuff constantly was already in that tier of players, great news! He still won! – 12:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
From the triple-double tear to dropping 53 on Phoenix to one-legged flings over AD to a Finals’ 30-20-10, Nikola Jokic had a historic postseason. All-time stars discuss Jokic’s greatness, how his legacy is “stamped.” “It puts him in the legendary category” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:21 PM
From the triple-double tear to dropping 53 on Phoenix to one-legged flings over AD to a Finals’ 30-20-10, Nikola Jokic had a historic postseason. All-time stars discuss Jokic’s greatness, how his legacy is “stamped.” “It puts him in the legendary category” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:21 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
That’s what happens when Nikola Jokic lets his family take over the DJ booth 😅
pic.twitter.com/xUKEu9CCjr – 12:16 PM
That’s what happens when Nikola Jokic lets his family take over the DJ booth 😅
pic.twitter.com/xUKEu9CCjr – 12:16 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Not every team gets to have Nikola Jokic. But pretty much every team should be more patient than they are. Patience is good! – 12:07 PM
Not every team gets to have Nikola Jokic. But pretty much every team should be more patient than they are. Patience is good! – 12:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Before Nikola Jokic became Finals MVP, he had to overcome a sugary nemesis that weighed him down. Jokic told ESPN in 2019: “Don’t let Coke be stronger than you.”
From “Jokmas” to binge watching “Friends,” here’s some stories of Jokic’s journey to the top espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:06 PM
Before Nikola Jokic became Finals MVP, he had to overcome a sugary nemesis that weighed him down. Jokic told ESPN in 2019: “Don’t let Coke be stronger than you.”
From “Jokmas” to binge watching “Friends,” here’s some stories of Jokic’s journey to the top espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:06 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
“This reminds me a lot of when I saw Tim Duncan win his first championship, then when I saw Shaq win his first championship…I think we’re entering the Jokic era.” – @JalenRose pic.twitter.com/Vbl0toVF7k – 12:04 PM
“This reminds me a lot of when I saw Tim Duncan win his first championship, then when I saw Shaq win his first championship…I think we’re entering the Jokic era.” – @JalenRose pic.twitter.com/Vbl0toVF7k – 12:04 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jokic being excited to get back to Serbia for horse racing and wondering if the Nuggets will let him use the team plane is more peak Jokic pic.twitter.com/K2P8tuebrm – 12:04 PM
Jokic being excited to get back to Serbia for horse racing and wondering if the Nuggets will let him use the team plane is more peak Jokic pic.twitter.com/K2P8tuebrm – 12:04 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Nikola Jokic’s greatest superpower is his touch in the short mid-range (5 to 9 feet)
The NBA average from that zone is just 41%. Jokic shot 20/29 from there (69% ‼️) in the #NBAFinals , including 4/4 in the closeout game
Read more via @Sportico: sportico.com/leagues/basket… pic.twitter.com/sjN56Y1P31 – 12:00 PM
Nikola Jokic’s greatest superpower is his touch in the short mid-range (5 to 9 feet)
The NBA average from that zone is just 41%. Jokic shot 20/29 from there (69% ‼️) in the #NBAFinals , including 4/4 in the closeout game
Read more via @Sportico: sportico.com/leagues/basket… pic.twitter.com/sjN56Y1P31 – 12:00 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Big thank you to @outsidethenba for sending me this clip of Doc Rivers naming the best passing big men of all-time — Walton, Sabonis, BRAD MILLER — while talking about Jokic. pic.twitter.com/IH8OP9hz96 – 11:46 AM
Big thank you to @outsidethenba for sending me this clip of Doc Rivers naming the best passing big men of all-time — Walton, Sabonis, BRAD MILLER — while talking about Jokic. pic.twitter.com/IH8OP9hz96 – 11:46 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
The great Mike Breen joined SportsCenter Australia postgame for instant reaction on how this Denver championship run will be remembered and the greatness of Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/Awu2hJWvQW – 11:44 AM
The great Mike Breen joined SportsCenter Australia postgame for instant reaction on how this Denver championship run will be remembered and the greatness of Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/Awu2hJWvQW – 11:44 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nikola Jokic’s family brought the Serbian vibes to the locker room 🎶🇷🇸
(via @msinger)
pic.twitter.com/DRgJP6iovk – 11:39 AM
Nikola Jokic’s family brought the Serbian vibes to the locker room 🎶🇷🇸
(via @msinger)
pic.twitter.com/DRgJP6iovk – 11:39 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Nikola Jokic in the NBA FINALS: 30.2 points, 14 rebounds, 7.2 assists per game. 58.3/42.1/83.8 splits!
“He’s one of the all-time best basketball players. I don’t care what anyone says. I think he’s one of the all-time best players to ever play this game.” theringer.com/nba/2023/6/13/… – 11:39 AM
Nikola Jokic in the NBA FINALS: 30.2 points, 14 rebounds, 7.2 assists per game. 58.3/42.1/83.8 splits!
“He’s one of the all-time best basketball players. I don’t care what anyone says. I think he’s one of the all-time best players to ever play this game.” theringer.com/nba/2023/6/13/… – 11:39 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
As Denver celebrated, Jamal Murray took a moment to ponder what he and Nikola Jokic can do now that they’ve tasted their first title. Murray told ESPN: “I knew once we were healthy, we could do it. This was long overdue. I think this is the first of many” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:31 AM
As Denver celebrated, Jamal Murray took a moment to ponder what he and Nikola Jokic can do now that they’ve tasted their first title. Murray told ESPN: “I knew once we were healthy, we could do it. This was long overdue. I think this is the first of many” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:31 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
The entire list of players with 50 points + rebounds + assists per game for an entire postseason.
Jokic unquestionably just uncorked one of the best playoff runs ever. pic.twitter.com/XqlAzsIeR4 – 11:10 AM
The entire list of players with 50 points + rebounds + assists per game for an entire postseason.
Jokic unquestionably just uncorked one of the best playoff runs ever. pic.twitter.com/XqlAzsIeR4 – 11:10 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Throughout his career Nikola Jokic was misunderstood and disrespected in the US 😬
There is more than one reason why Americans don’t understand Jokic and we break down all of them:
basketnews.com/stream/176881-… – 11:03 AM
Throughout his career Nikola Jokic was misunderstood and disrespected in the US 😬
There is more than one reason why Americans don’t understand Jokic and we break down all of them:
basketnews.com/stream/176881-… – 11:03 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
When he flies to the area, Nikola Jokic has to get his fix.
This season, he had the team delay the train three hours to D.C. so he could go to a farm. Also, these stories:
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… pic.twitter.com/V21bmb7D8R – 11:00 AM
When he flies to the area, Nikola Jokic has to get his fix.
This season, he had the team delay the train three hours to D.C. so he could go to a farm. Also, these stories:
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… pic.twitter.com/V21bmb7D8R – 11:00 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
It’s incredible where Nikola Jokic started from to eventually go on to win 2 MVPs and a Finals MVP by age 28
41st overall pick!!! pic.twitter.com/04S76qpVGL – 11:00 AM
It’s incredible where Nikola Jokic started from to eventually go on to win 2 MVPs and a Finals MVP by age 28
41st overall pick!!! pic.twitter.com/04S76qpVGL – 11:00 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
new words:
Salute to the Joker and a Look Back At Preseason Predictions:
tommybeer.substack.com/p/salute-to-th… – 10:56 AM
new words:
Salute to the Joker and a Look Back At Preseason Predictions:
tommybeer.substack.com/p/salute-to-th… – 10:56 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Nuggets won a championship through a dynamic offensive pairing of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray that could never be stopped.
Though they are much different, Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown need to copy their approach to win a title.
Here’s how: theathletic.com/4604576/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/Is1hHKxsCQ – 10:53 AM
The Nuggets won a championship through a dynamic offensive pairing of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray that could never be stopped.
Though they are much different, Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown need to copy their approach to win a title.
Here’s how: theathletic.com/4604576/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/Is1hHKxsCQ – 10:53 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Today’s @WhatsWrightShow, a full blown (if not begrudging) celebration of the Denver Nuggets & Nikola Jokic starts right now LIVE on YouTube. You can watch right here youtube.com/watch?v=D-iz6X… – 10:40 AM
Today’s @WhatsWrightShow, a full blown (if not begrudging) celebration of the Denver Nuggets & Nikola Jokic starts right now LIVE on YouTube. You can watch right here youtube.com/watch?v=D-iz6X… – 10:40 AM
More on this storyline
Barry Jackson: NBA says there were 4 incorrect calls or non calls in the final two minutes last night, with 2 benefitting each team. Most importantly, Jokic should have been called for defensive 3 second violation on a late Heat possession with 18 seconds left. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 13, 2023
Interviewed by SportKlub, the Serbian national team head coach Svetislav Pesic confirmed Nikola Jokic’s participation at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. “Jokic is on the representative list, as the other candidates”, the 73-year-old former Barcelona head coach said. -via EuroHoops.net / June 13, 2023
Drake also bet $1 million on the Nuggets taking the series and left with an estimated $1,230,000. In total, the Toronto native made a whopping $2,054,785.31 off just those two bets. Following the Nuggets’ win, Drake expressed his excitement with two more posts showing Nuggets superstars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. -via complex.com / June 13, 2023