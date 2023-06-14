Pelicans increasingly exasperated with Zion Williamson?

I heard this week from one well-placed observer who is convinced that the Pelicans would indeed consider dealing Williamson away if it meant they could draft Henderson, pointing to a rising level of exasperation within the organization regarding Williamson’s ongoing availability issues and overall approach. My read, at this juncture, is that the Pelicans are less inclined to consider trading Brandon Ingram in the same scenario.
If Zion Williamson is remotely available, almost every team in the NBA should be trying to trade for him
If Zion Williamson is remotely available, almost every team in the NBA should be trying to trade for him
Good insight from @TheSteinLine in his latest newsletter on who the Pelicans would ideally like to trade between Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, and which one the Charlotte Hornets would prefer
If Zion is truly available, my "it's unrealistic but I want them to try to get him" team is the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner were put on this Earth to play with Zion Williamson.
"It is time for [the Pelicans] to move on from Zion Williamson."
"It is time for [the Pelicans] to move on from Zion Williamson."
Scoot Henderson draft profile: The one quality that puts him above Zion Williamson for the Pelicans
Scoot Henderson draft profile: The one quality that puts him above Zion Williamson for the Pelicans
"The Rockets hold the No. 4 pick in the draft, are already one of the youngest teams in the league and are potentially interested in moving the pick for a win-now player (or players). In my conversations, the name Zion Williamson has come up…
New from @Barlowe500 this morning:
Would Charlotte, for all of Williamson’s offensive prowess and box-office appeal, really be willing to surrender the No. 2 overall pick for a player who has had so much trouble staying on the floor? That question was posed to me Tuesday by a second league observer who predicted that the Hornets would reject such overtures. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 14, 2023
Brian Windhorst: The Pelicans have had some cursory discussions. From what I’ve been told, there haven’t been any offers made necessarily yet, but it makes you really not take too far of a leap to wonder… The league is certainly wondering if the Pelicans are going to make for the first time truly Zion Williamson available ahead of next week’s draft. -via YouTube / June 14, 2023
Brian Windhorst: I think it’s fair to say based on my conversations there’s an eye being kept towards whether the Pelicans would make Zion Williamson available trying to get into that top top end of the draft -via YouTube / June 14, 2023