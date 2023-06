Suns actively shopping Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns have received trade interest on Chris Paul since it was reported that he would be waived by the team if he remained on the roster at the end of his month when his $30.8 million becomes guaranteed. “It spurred on a flurry of trade talk and trade calls to Phoenix centered around Chris Paul,” said Adrian Wojnarowski ahead of Game 4 of The Finals on Friday . -via RealGM / June 12, 2023