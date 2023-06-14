Suns actively shopping Chris Paul

FanDuel TV: “The Suns are actively engaged in trade conversations I’m told around the league about Chris Paul… They’re exploring multiple options with his future” @ShamsCharania with the latest on CP3 and the #Suns ☀️
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
🎙️ Brand new pod discussing Chris Paul and answering more fan questions
Chris Paul @CP3
My Papa Chilly taught me the importance of community and teamwork at a very young age. In the new audiobook for Sixty-One, you’ll hear me tell some of my favorite memories and long lasting life lessons Papa so smoothly taught us.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
10 potential Chris Paul trades for Suns (and why they probably won’t happen) – bit.ly/3CnxGAe via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/vRtgBe3dJK – 8:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the difficulties with trading Chris Paul, the obstacles to finding the right deal, and a few trades that make some sense: bit.ly/3CnxGAe pic.twitter.com/4an3wjiX19 – 3:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul’s trade value is tricky to determine, and so is finding a deal that helps the Suns. For @PHNX_Suns, here are 10 realistic trade ideas for CP3 (and why they probably won’t happen): bit.ly/3CnxGAe pic.twitter.com/L3squriiCc – 11:03 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
DeAndre Jordan won a ring before Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. – 11:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DeAndre Jordan has won a ring before Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. pic.twitter.com/thIEB6i8q4 – 11:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Popper: Chris Paul not the right fix for Knicks
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube! We react to reports that the Lakers could be exploring a sign-and-trade sending D’Angelo Russell to PHX for Chris Paul. Does this make sense? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Stretch and waive Chris Paul? Keep CP3? Trade Deandre Ayton? Keep DA?
With all the potential outcomes for the Suns’ offseason, I went through 5 different full scenarios.
Fake signings and trades galore.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! The Lakers are reportedly considering sign-and-trading D’Angelo Russell to the Suns for Chris Paul. Is this a good idea? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic with @DannyLeroux
The LA Clippers have a new point guard every year. Russell Westbrook made his case to stay, but Westbrook is hoping to make more than what the Clippers can offer him.
Now Chris Paul could be free. Danny and I discuss💳
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Chris Paul, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and all the latest transactional talk in this Daily Dime: marcstein.substack.com/p/chris-paul-j… – 10:38 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN mentioned the Golden State Warriors as a potential destination for veteran point guard Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/08/rep… – 7:00 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Interesting clip I missed about Chris Paul being traded to OKC, interaction with the team, just how it all went down.
“I’m might not still be playing if not for that year [In OKC] because I found that joy back.” pic.twitter.com/cKPeQBP7El – 12:57 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN mentioned the Golden State Warriors as a potential destination for veteran point guard Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/08/rep… – 4:00 PM
The Phoenix Suns have received trade interest on Chris Paul since it was reported that he would be waived by the team if he remained on the roster at the end of his month when his $30.8 million becomes guaranteed. “It spurred on a flurry of trade talk and trade calls to Phoenix centered around Chris Paul,” said Adrian Wojnarowski ahead of Game 4 of The Finals on Friday. -via RealGM / June 12, 2023
Wojnarowski also reports that the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors could pursue Paul if he becomes a free agent. -via RealGM / June 12, 2023
Clutch Points: “We did not waive Chris [Paul]… He’s just one of the great winners our game has ever seen… I’m really hopeful to have an opportunity to work with him.” New Suns head coach Frank Vogel weighs in on CP3’s future in Phoenix 🗣️ (via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/Cm79DOrYNq -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 10, 2023