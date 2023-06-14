Walker Kessler commits to Team USA

Walker Kessler commits to Team USA

Walker Kessler commits to Team USA

June 14, 2023

By |

Adrian Wojnarowski: Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has committed to play for Team USA’s FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines, sources tell ESPN. Kessler had an All-Rookie season, averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Walker Kessler will reportedly represent the United States later this summer deseret.com/2023/6/14/2376… pic.twitter.com/jHdgB02LOP9:49 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Can confirm Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has committed to play for Team USA this summer, according to League Sources – 9:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has committed to play for Team USA’s FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines, sources tell ESPN. Kessler had an All-Rookie season, averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks – 8:59 PM

Utah Jazz: pov: Walker Kessler comes to town and does this 😅 #TakeNote -via Twitter @utahjazz / June 12, 2023

