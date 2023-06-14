Walker Kessler commits to Team USA

Adrian Wojnarowski: Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has committed to play for Team USA’s FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines, sources tell ESPN. Kessler had an All-Rookie season, averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Can confirm Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has committed to play for Team USA this summer, according to League Sources – 9:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
