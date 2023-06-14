Wizards, Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade if Washington decides to hit reset soon

Shams Charania: Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins .
Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Bradley Beal has been a hot name in the rumor mill, which has included some Sixers connections/speculation. Here's why they aren't going to trade for him:
phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-bra…
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
At the 90-second mark of Sunday's BS Pod, Russillo and I laid out why we think Bradley Beal is the most likely star to change teams this summer… where he's likely to go… and why the price might be lower than you'd think.
youtu.be/jNlG5aW3YEk
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: As rivals begin reaching out to the Wizards to explore possibility of trading for All-Star guard Bradley Beal, president Michael Winger and Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports are staying in close contact to discuss scenarios presented to franchise. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 14, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: After completing first season of a five-year, $251M contract, Beal’s unique standing as NBA’s only current player to have a no-trade clause negotiated into his deal gives him the ability to control not only possible destinations, but how a potential package to acquire Beal impacts his ability to play for a contender. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 14, 2023
Bradley Beal re-signed with the Washington Wizards last offseason on a five-year, $251 million and could be traded this offseason as Michael Winger takes over the front office. “Last week, Michael Winger, the new president of the Washington Wizards, said he has been given clearance from ownership to do a complete rebuild,” said Brian Windhorst on Get Up. “That has left everybody in the league wondering what about the future of Bradley Beal. -via RealGM / June 14, 2023