Wizards, Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade if Washington decides to hit reset soon

Bradley Beal re-signed with the Washington Wizards last offseason on a five-year, $251 million and could be traded this offseason as Michael Winger takes over the front office. “Last week, Michael Winger, the new president of the Washington Wizards, said he has been given clearance from ownership to do a complete rebuild,” said Brian Windhorst on Get Up. “That has left everybody in the league wondering what about the future of Bradley Beal . -via RealGM / June 14, 2023