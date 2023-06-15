76ers not expected to target Fred VanVleet in free agency, even if Harden leaves this summer

But Philadelphia, sources said, is not expected to target Fred VanVleet in the event Harden departs via free agency, despite the obvious connection to new Sixers head coach Nick Nurse, who won a championship with VanVleet in Toronto in 2019.
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Fred VanVleet next team odds via @betonline_ag (if not Raptors):
Phoenix Suns 3/1
Chicago Bulls 4/1
Philadelphia 76ers 5/1
Houston Rockets 7/1 – 2:15 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: If James Harden stays with the Sixers, the Rockets have interest in Lakers free agent Austin Reaves.
More on their free agent targets, including Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, Brook Lopez, Cam Johnson and Dillon Brooks with @KellyIko on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/rockets-… – 12:10 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
As Team USA waits on Bam Adebayo, it also reached out to Fred VanVleet theathletic.com/4607073/2023/0… – 12:01 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Had a chance to sit down with Darko Rajakovic. Good stuff from the Raptors’ new HC on his plan for Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet’s future, the team’s direction, his love for espresso, the # of languages he can speak, Jokic & more. Watch the full interview: tsn.ca/nba/video/~270… – 10:39 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, on YouTube! What will Rui Hachimura cost to retain, and will the Lakers match any offer? Plus, can Fred VanVleet be added in a trade? (Spoiler: Not easily) @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Webster says FVV declining his player option was expected and that they spoke on Monday. – 2:04 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Rui Hachimura seems open to returning. Will the Lakers match big offers? Plus, Fred VanVleet is now a FA. Could (much less, should) the Lakers sign and trade for him? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on NBA Draft and free agent targets for the Houston Rockets, including Amen Thompson, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, Austin Reaves, Brook Lopez, Cam Johnson, Dillon Brooks, KJ Martin, and more with @KellyIko on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/rockets-… – 10:03 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The teams best positioned or most incentvized to go after free agent to-be Fred VanVleet
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
ICYMI: Fred VanVleet opts out, as expected. What does it mean: torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 9:13 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Dave Dombrowski loses another one
Harden vs Beal, VanVleet
Camp date set
BLT chips?
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Not sure which way Fred VanVleet will go after opting out of his contract — new deal with Toronto, sign and trade, free agent exit — but it was clear from this story just before the Raptors were eliminated that he thought changes were needed there.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Thoughts on the NBA, including Fred VanVleet’s free agency, and the Nikola Jokic MVP debate
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Analysis on Fred VanVleet declining his option for next year, making him a UFA in July, as reported by @wojespn: not a surprise, and I’d expect the Raptors to be fairly aggressive in trying to retain him. I’d also expect them to need to be.
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Curious to know where Raptors fans sit on this one:
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
On Fred VanVleet: “His opting out now was expected from the minute he signed a new deal in November of 2020. The only way he wouldn’t have gone that route was if he suffered a severe injury or if his play fell off substantially during the contract.” torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 3:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns could pursue Fred VanVleet, who reportedly declined $22.8M player option in Toronto #Suns #Raptors azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/VYLbZ7QDFC – 3:40 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Fred VanVleet declines Raptors’ player option, becomes one of the top players in NBA free agency, per report
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Different options to mull over in Toronto with Fred VanVleet:
1. Bring back on a lucrative contract
2. Sign-and-trade route
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Raptors Fred VanVleet has declined his $22.8M player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/Vkt7SCf1nx – 3:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
VanVleet this season:
19.3 PPG
7.2 APG
1.8 SPG
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Raptors’ VanVleet turns down player option
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Feels like a good time to re-share last Friday’s notes on this summer’s crowded point guard market, with plenty of Fred VanVleet details: sports.yahoo.com/suns-decision-… – 3:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet declining his player option and becoming a major free agent in July: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:04 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on how the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet declining player option and becoming a free agent espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: In the first major domino of free agency, Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet has declined his $22.8 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent in July. pic.twitter.com/bVrve81XgZ – 2:59 PM
Of the eight players who have committed to play this summer, such as rising stars Jaren Jackson Jr., Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Halliburton — none have played in a World Cup or Olympics. In recent days, Team USA officials have reached out to former All-Star and past NBA champ Fred VanVleet to gauge his interest, a league source said. VanVleet, a free agent to be, also has not played in a World Cup or Olympics. -via The Athletic / June 14, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: Bobby Webster on Fred VanVleet declining his player option for next season: “We’re obviously on good terms with Fred, spoke to him yesterday. I think that was expected. Wasn’t unexpected.” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / June 13, 2023
In the first major domino of free agency, Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet has declined his $22.8 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent in July, sources told ESPN on Monday. -via ESPN / June 12, 2023
