Brian Windhorst on Zion Williamson: 'I don't think his value is sky high right now'

The Pelicans are attempting to move up in the draft to select Scoot Henderson, which means they are almost certainly open to trading away Williamson. “I don’t think his value is sky high right now,” said Brian Windhorst. “But he has a contract that protects the Pelicans or whatever team from further injury. It’s not fully guaranteed. Obviously, his value in January was a lot higher after another injury plagued season.”
Source: RealGM
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Hey. Hey. Hey.
It’s @polkandkush Day!
– Are people really upset Zion is having sex?
– Should the Pelicans trade for Scoot? Deal Ingram or Zion?
– Has anyone ever had a bad OTAs?
– Big bars at the Superdome
– New Orleans has stopped caring about DUIs
open.spotify.com/episode/125bgE… – 10:00 AM
Hey. Hey. Hey.
It’s @polkandkush Day!
– Are people really upset Zion is having sex?
– Should the Pelicans trade for Scoot? Deal Ingram or Zion?
– Has anyone ever had a bad OTAs?
– Big bars at the Superdome
– New Orleans has stopped caring about DUIs
open.spotify.com/episode/125bgE… – 10:00 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Sean McDermott’s double-speak, NBA free agents and pending trades, KAT’s delusion, @CoachAvery6, Doc on Joel, Zion’s future, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
Free @Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:40 AM
The radio show live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Sean McDermott’s double-speak, NBA free agents and pending trades, KAT’s delusion, @CoachAvery6, Doc on Joel, Zion’s future, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
Free @Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:40 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans not shopping Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram
🏀 What’s too much to give up for Scoot Henderson
🏀 Need to line up the trade after the Scoot Henderson trade
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/gvdGHd2MRJ – 9:14 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans not shopping Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram
🏀 What’s too much to give up for Scoot Henderson
🏀 Need to line up the trade after the Scoot Henderson trade
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/gvdGHd2MRJ – 9:14 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine is live!
🏀Futures of Bradley Beal & Zion Williamson
🏀Nuggets Parade Day
🏀Ian Eagle at 9:00a ET
🏀Jason Kosmicki at 9:30a ET
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/eHDMGnFwYE – 7:02 AM
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine is live!
🏀Futures of Bradley Beal & Zion Williamson
🏀Nuggets Parade Day
🏀Ian Eagle at 9:00a ET
🏀Jason Kosmicki at 9:30a ET
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/eHDMGnFwYE – 7:02 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I would trade the No. 3 pick for Zion Williamson without even blinking. Would you? – 9:19 PM
I would trade the No. 3 pick for Zion Williamson without even blinking. Would you? – 9:19 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat with @RobMahoney and Big Wos on NBA Finals ripple effects (Jokic, Murray, Heat offseason), plus a quick check-in on Zion Watch:
open.spotify.com/episode/4NK2rd… – 7:40 PM
New Group Chat with @RobMahoney and Big Wos on NBA Finals ripple effects (Jokic, Murray, Heat offseason), plus a quick check-in on Zion Watch:
open.spotify.com/episode/4NK2rd… – 7:40 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Even with Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram it will be hard for Pelicans to trade for Scoot Henderson
youtube.com/watch?v=ucNMJe… pic.twitter.com/ZCRY1KeA6O – 7:05 PM
Even with Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram it will be hard for Pelicans to trade for Scoot Henderson
youtube.com/watch?v=ucNMJe… pic.twitter.com/ZCRY1KeA6O – 7:05 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 109 – Zion Williamson’s found himself in hot water already this off-season. @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss what’s been going on.
Link to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
Find this discussion @ 36:21
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA pic.twitter.com/h9ceWUelif – 7:01 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 109 – Zion Williamson’s found himself in hot water already this off-season. @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss what’s been going on.
Link to the ep here 👇
linktr.ee/roguebogues
Find this discussion @ 36:21
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA pic.twitter.com/h9ceWUelif – 7:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Would Pelicans trade Zion Williamson for No. 2 pick? Reportedly it’s a consideration.
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/14/wou… – 5:54 PM
Would Pelicans trade Zion Williamson for No. 2 pick? Reportedly it’s a consideration.
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/14/wou… – 5:54 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
PODCAST: @cclark_13 joins me to talk through the Pelicans rumor and the pros/cons of Zion and Ingram rosegardenreport.com/p/podcast-brea…
Audacy: go.audacy.com/rhgLmxS2Cvb
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/4Nji1FSP9…
YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=-nDhi-… – 3:52 PM
PODCAST: @cclark_13 joins me to talk through the Pelicans rumor and the pros/cons of Zion and Ingram rosegardenreport.com/p/podcast-brea…
Audacy: go.audacy.com/rhgLmxS2Cvb
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/show/4Nji1FSP9…
YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=-nDhi-… – 3:52 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Scoot Henderson draft profile
🏀 The one quality that puts him above Zion Williamson
🏀 Areas Scoot needs to work on and fit with the Pelicans
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/UlZxX8rmjo – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Scoot Henderson draft profile
🏀 The one quality that puts him above Zion Williamson
🏀 Areas Scoot needs to work on and fit with the Pelicans
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/UlZxX8rmjo – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Would the Pelicans really trade Zion Williamson?
The latest is all here: marcstein.substack.com/p/would-the-pe… – 2:09 PM
Would the Pelicans really trade Zion Williamson?
The latest is all here: marcstein.substack.com/p/would-the-pe… – 2:09 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Scoot Henderson draft profile
🏀 The one quality that puts him above Zion Williamson
🏀 Areas Scoot needs to work on and fit with the Pelicans
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/N3Gfop8XRL – 12:59 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Scoot Henderson draft profile
🏀 The one quality that puts him above Zion Williamson
🏀 Areas Scoot needs to work on and fit with the Pelicans
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/N3Gfop8XRL – 12:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
If Zion Williamson is remotely available, almost every team in the NBA should be trying to trade for him
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/if-zi… – 12:22 PM
If Zion Williamson is remotely available, almost every team in the NBA should be trying to trade for him
(By @SamQuinnCBS)
cbssports.com/nba/news/if-zi… – 12:22 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Good insight from @TheSteinLine in his latest newsletter on who the Pelicans would ideally like to trade between Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, and which one the Charlotte Hornets would prefer – 11:56 AM
Good insight from @TheSteinLine in his latest newsletter on who the Pelicans would ideally like to trade between Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, and which one the Charlotte Hornets would prefer – 11:56 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Scoot Henderson draft profile
🏀 The one quality that puts him above Zion Williamson
🏀 Areas Scoot needs to work on and fit with the Pelicans
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/LnmHY9z5Te – 11:30 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Scoot Henderson draft profile
🏀 The one quality that puts him above Zion Williamson
🏀 Areas Scoot needs to work on and fit with the Pelicans
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/LnmHY9z5Te – 11:30 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Zion is truly available, my “it’s unrealistic but I want them to try to get him” team is the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner were put on this Earth to play with Zion Williamson. – 11:03 AM
If Zion is truly available, my “it’s unrealistic but I want them to try to get him” team is the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner were put on this Earth to play with Zion Williamson. – 11:03 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“It is time for [the Pelicans] to move on from Zion Williamson.”
—@alanhahn pic.twitter.com/qIwquY0Cfi – 9:51 AM
“It is time for [the Pelicans] to move on from Zion Williamson.”
—@alanhahn pic.twitter.com/qIwquY0Cfi – 9:51 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
It’s Locked On NBA with me and @John_Karalis
🏀 Do the Heat need another number 1 option?
🏀 Real or Fake the Denver Nuggets are weak NBA champions
🏀 Could Zion Williamson actually be traded?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/5VHdUgBECr – 9:16 AM
It’s Locked On NBA with me and @John_Karalis
🏀 Do the Heat need another number 1 option?
🏀 Real or Fake the Denver Nuggets are weak NBA champions
🏀 Could Zion Williamson actually be traded?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/5VHdUgBECr – 9:16 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Scoot Henderson draft profile
🏀 The one quality that puts him above Zion Williamson
🏀 Areas Scoot needs to work on and fit with the Pelicans
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/r3GHixrkZ3 – 9:10 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Scoot Henderson draft profile
🏀 The one quality that puts him above Zion Williamson
🏀 Areas Scoot needs to work on and fit with the Pelicans
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/r3GHixrkZ3 – 9:10 AM
More on this storyline
The Pelicans need health, specifically in star Zion Williamson. Long-term, the team has financial issues keeping its core together, but in the short-term, multiple sources say New Orleans won’t make significant changes this offseason. -via Bleacher Report / June 15, 2023
I heard this week from one well-placed observer who is convinced that the Pelicans would indeed consider dealing Williamson away if it meant they could draft Henderson, pointing to a rising level of exasperation within the organization regarding Williamson’s ongoing availability issues and overall approach. My read, at this juncture, is that the Pelicans are less inclined to consider trading Brandon Ingram in the same scenario. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 14, 2023
Would Charlotte, for all of Williamson’s offensive prowess and box-office appeal, really be willing to surrender the No. 2 overall pick for a player who has had so much trouble staying on the floor? That question was posed to me Tuesday by a second league observer who predicted that the Hornets would reject such overtures. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 14, 2023