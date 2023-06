Brian Windhorst on Zion Williamson: 'I don't think his value is sky high right now'

The Pelicans are attempting to move up in the draft to select Scoot Henderson, which means they are almost certainly open to trading away Williamson. “I don’t think his value is sky high right now,” said Brian Windhorst. “But he has a contract that protects the Pelicans or whatever team from further injury. It’s not fully guaranteed. Obviously, his value in January was a lot higher after another injury plagued season.”Source: RealGM