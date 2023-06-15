Bucks planning to bring back Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez

There have been rumblings about Milwaukee’s interest in Beal as well, as The Athletic first reported, but that would almost certainly have to include All-Star guard Khris Middleton heading back to Washington, and Milwaukee, by all accounts, has plans to bring back both Middleton and Brook Lopez.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Brook Lopez next team via @betonline_ag (if not Bucks):
Rockets 3/2
Trail Blazers 5/2
Celtics 5/1
Bulls 6/1 – 2:18 PM
Khris Middleton next team odds via @betonline_ag (if not Bucks):
Thunder 4/1
Magic 5/1
Mavericks 6/1
Rockets 6/1 – 2:15 PM
Sources: If James Harden stays with the Sixers, the Rockets have interest in Lakers free agent Austin Reaves.
More on their free agent targets, including Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, Brook Lopez, Cam Johnson and Dillon Brooks with @KellyIko on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/rockets-… – 12:10 PM
NBA Central: Tim Hardaway Sr. says Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo, Brook Lopez and Domantas Sabonis are all better centers than KAT “You need to win playoff games, Karl-Anthony Towns has 0 series wins. He needs to have a reality check, and in Minnesota, they talk too much! They need… pic.twitter.com/0Plv0HvmXD -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / June 15, 2023
Other free agents-to-be that have been linked to the Rockets in recent weeks include Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, Brooklyn’s restricted free agent Cam Johnson, Memphis’ Dillon Brooks and the Milwaukee duo of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 11, 2023
There is a growing sense among league executives that Middleton will return to the Bucks on a long-term agreement. Another key Milwaukee starter, however, sharp-shooting center Brook Lopez, is a veteran free agent on Houston’s radar, league sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 6, 2023
Bucks forward Khris Middleton had a surgical procedure on his right knee after Milwaukee was upset in the first round by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, sources told ESPN on Thursday, confirming news first reported by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Middleton is expected to make a full recovery and resume working on the court in July, according to the Journal-Sentinel. Middleton, 31, dealt throughout the season with issues with his right knee, which he injured last season during the Bucks’ first-round playoff victory over the Chicago Bulls. The injury caused Middleton to miss all of Milwaukee’s seven-game loss to the Boston Celtics during the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals. He then played only 33 regular-season games this season because of a combination of issues, including the right knee and recovery from the left wrist surgery he had last offseason. -via ESPN / June 9, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton underwent successful surgery on his right knee shortly after the playoffs to address an issue that plagued him this past season, league sources tell The Athletic. Middleton, 31, is expected to fully recover from the minor arthroscopic procedure, and he should be back on the court in July. Per sources, the clean-up procedure to his right knee was planned and scheduled prior to the season coming to a close. -via The Athletic / June 8, 2023
