Bulls quietly gauging trade interest in Zach LaVine?

…but it’s the Chicago Bulls who have started contacting teams, quietly gauging the trade interest in Zach LaVine, league sources told Yahoo Sports. It remains to be seen just how willing Chicago is to part ways with LaVine, or if it receives a commensurate offer for his services. LaVine has four seasons remaining on his five-year, $215 million contract, and multiple teams have indicated the Bulls are holding a steep valuation for LaVine — one that’s likely to exceed what Washington can ultimately net for Beal.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
▪️ Will Bradley Beal enter the trade market?
▪️ Are the Bulls quietly shopping Zach LaVine?
▪️ Who will the Hornets draft, Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller?
@JakeLFischer on chatter around the NBA ahead of next week’s draft 👀
➡️ yhoo.it/3NcSFL2 pic.twitter.com/YwqvpZUnX4 – 12:08 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Chicago Bulls have begun ‘contacting teams’ about potential Zach LaVine trade interest. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/15/rep… – 12:01 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Trade chatter is abuzz around the NBA. Bradley Beal’s potential exit from Washington has taken center stage, and the Bulls are gauging trade interest in Zach LaVine, league sources told @YahooSports. More from around the league ahead of next week’s draft: sports.yahoo.com/bradley-beal-s… – 11:27 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In this mock trade, the Chicago Bulls would ditch Zach LaVine and go in a younger direction. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 6:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Zach LaVine is an All-Star for the Chicago Bulls on the court, and off the court, fashion helps him elevate his game. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/13/chi… – 10:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Zach LaVine is an All-Star for the Chicago Bulls on the court, and off the court, fashion helps him elevate his game. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/13/chi… – 5:05 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In this mock trade, the Chicago Bulls would ditch Zach LaVine and go in a younger direction. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 4:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In this mock trade, the Chicago Bulls would ditch Zach LaVine and go in a younger direction. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 7:05 AM
There is quite a bit of skepticism throughout the league that the Bulls and LaVine are going to finish this five year marriage that they entered. This is coming from the outside, it’s not coming from the Bulls but there are just quite a bit of people that I talked to around the league who do not think this is a long-term marriage is going to last. -via NBC Sports / May 27, 2023
The one thing Karnišovas was uncompromising about was that there’s is no major lottery destination restructuring. I’m in agreement with that given the parity in the conference. You know, they were leading Miami, yadda, yadda, yadda… OK, not this Miami. But I do believe there will be a significant Bulls changes this summer. Or at least they will seriously be trying. I was at the Draft Combine this week and heard from an insider that he believes the Bulls are done with this Big Three. But I did hear it from him outside, so there could be a credibility issue given that. Sources who may or may not know agreed. Of course, such an observation doesn’t need Sherlock Holmes. Nikola Vučević is a free agent, DeMar DeRozan is going into his last contract season and Zach LaVine has some huge financial seasons ahead. That one of them would not return can come from both informed and uninformed sources. Though watch that space. I expect a change in that core. -via NBA.com / May 19, 2023
After the Trail Blazers jumped from the fifth to third pick at Tuesday’s draft lottery, multiple outlets reported that Portland will explore the market for that pick in an attempt to land a big splash for Damian Lillard. Would the Bulls instead engage in talks for that pick, which unequivocally would necessitate the inclusion of LaVine or, alternatively, DeMar DeRozan? One league source told NBC Sports Chicago that if the Trail Blazers went this route, they would be focused on more defensive-minded, two-way players. Lillard does have strong relationships with both LaVine and DeRozan, the former of whom he played with at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. So stay tuned. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 18, 2023