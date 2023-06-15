Celtics exploring Grant Williams sign-and-trade?

Sources say the Celtics are exploring ways to bolster the roster, whether it’s a sign-and-trade involving Grant Williams during free agency or something consolidating their plethora of guards.
Source: nbadraft.theringer.com
Source: nbadraft.theringer.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Grant Williams @Grant2Will
Excited to host my @shawssupermarket & @starmarkets Basketball Clinic in partnership with @ProcterGamble at the Boston University Rec this summer 👏🏽 Come hit the court with me 🤝🏽 grantwilliamsclinic.com pic.twitter.com/hvpgk5KcGt – 3:52 PM
Excited to host my @shawssupermarket & @starmarkets Basketball Clinic in partnership with @ProcterGamble at the Boston University Rec this summer 👏🏽 Come hit the court with me 🤝🏽 grantwilliamsclinic.com pic.twitter.com/hvpgk5KcGt – 3:52 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown stays, Grant Williams goes: 5 early predictions for Celtics offseason
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4600288/2023/0… – 9:40 AM
Jaylen Brown stays, Grant Williams goes: 5 early predictions for Celtics offseason
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4600288/2023/0… – 9:40 AM
More on this storyline
Indiana explored trade scenarios for OG Anunoby and the concept of sending Chris Duarte plus draft capital to Atlanta for De’Andre Hunter during February’s trade deadline, sources told Yahoo Sports. The Pacers are expected to be one team in the mix for restricted free agent Grant Williams as well. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2023
Clutch Points: Mikal Bridges and Grant Williams in attendance for today’s New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings matchup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/66zYPbUv3J -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 11, 2023
Cameron Tabatabaie: Full Celtics press release Re: Grant Williams surgery pic.twitter.com/rRsiR13HHY -via Twitter @CTabatabaie / June 9, 2023