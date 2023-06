Celtics looking into trading a guard - Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White or Payton Pritchard - this summer?

The fact [Payton Pritchard] has made no secret that he wants to be somewhere he can play regularly also factors into the equation. “A lot of guys think that, but hardly anyone ever comes out and says it,” one league source told Heavy Sports. “He’s a little bit of a psychopath, that kid. He’s got great intensity, but he’s different. “He plays hard, but there are going to be questions about his size and his defense, with everyone playing pick-and-roll and forcing switches. It’s harder to target him so much with Boston, because they’ve got such a good defense … at least they did until what we saw in some of those playoff losses — whoa . “But if you’re thinking about trying to pick him up, you have to be sure he’s going to play for you. Otherwise he’s not going to be happy, and you’ll be in the same boat.” -via Heavy.com / June 14, 2023