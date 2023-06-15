Celtics looking into trading a guard - Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White or Payton Pritchard - this summer?

The Celtics are particularly loaded in the backcourt with Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard all under contract for next season and the team is investigating moving a guard to improve other areas of the roster per a league source.
The @celtics have a trade chip heading into the draft, PG Payton Pritchard. But what’s his value?
“He’s a little bit of a psychopath, that kid.”
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The #Celtics don’t need to trade Malcolm Brogdon this offseason but a case can be made for it thanks to the new CBA. Looking at 5 potential deal scenarios if the Celtics go that route and an examination of a Bradley Beal hypothetical masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:44 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Payton Pritchard wants to be where he can play more. NBA teams like him — but there are questions.
GM: “I definitely think he can help a team. But he needs to be in a perfect situation to get a 25-minute-a-game role. I’m not sure where that is.”
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Payton Pritchard is a good player. He’d like to be traded, and the @celtics certainly have needs.
So what’s the problem?
A Pritchard trade isn’t so easy, NBA execs tell @SteveBHoop …
More on this storyline
The Celtics have two main pathways in a potential trade for Lillard. The first is by moving Jaylen Brown, which would likely only be a consideration for Boston if he doesn’t want to extend with them. Lillard would be an excellent return for Brown in that scenario and could play off Jayson Tatum offensively. Brown will be eligible to sign a supermax extension this summer projected at five years, $285 million. The other pathway is to trade anything else they can for Lillard to pair him with Tatum and Brown. They could offer a combination of players like Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and restricted free agent Grant Williams through a sign-and-trade. They also can trade a maximum of four first-round picks in 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030. Even if this package appeals to Portland, fielding Tatum, Brown, and Lillard with each making over $50 million in 2025-26 is untenable for Boston under the new CBA. -via HoopsHype / June 7, 2023
In large part because of its dramatic swings and 7-game length, TNT’s broadcast of Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals averaged 11.9 million viewers — the third-biggest NBA rating in the network’s history. Entering the final round, the NBA playoffs had been averaging 4.71 million viewers across ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV, the best viewership since 2012. Game 1 overnight numbers indicated a 5% dip from 2022, but that audience is more than respectable given that Miami and Denver have much bigger media footprints than those of last year’s finalists, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. -via Deadline / June 4, 2023
After the All-Star Game, one Celtics source believed some of the team’s best players “just lost focus.” While going 7-6 coming out of the break, Tatum, Marcus Smart and Horford all had negative net ratings, meaning the team was outscored when each of them were on the court. The Celtics’ defense was ripped apart with the starters in the lineup, a revealing development for a team so capable of shutting down opponents. -via The Athletic / June 1, 2023
Brian Robb: Brad Stevens on injuries: “Jayson Tatum has a pretty decent ankle sprain. Malcolm is going to figure out what he’s doing (re: surgery).” Derrick White also hyperextended his knee in Game 7. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / June 1, 2023
The strain intensified as the Celtics dropped the first three games against Miami. After giving up a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter of Game 2, the players had a heated discussion about what they needed to fix, according to team sources. Amid the shouting, Brogdon lit into his teammates, urging them to trust each other like they had all season. The players then sounded shocked after they lost Game 3 128-102. -via The Athletic / June 1, 2023
Jared Weiss: Malcolm Brogdon explains his arm tendon tear: “What was reported was correct. It’s a partial tear of the tendons.” He said he’ll consider surgery. Here was that original report: theathletic.com/4550943/2023/0… -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / May 29, 2023
JJ Redick praised Derrick White for his season-long performances with the Celtics. In his podcast, Old Man and The Three, Redick vividly compared him to Alfred Pennyworth from the Batman movie franchise. “To me, Derrick White is the ultimate Alfred. Any matchup. Any series. He is going to figure out a way to make an impact and help the stars,” Redick said as he praised White for his contributions to the Boston Celtics. -via Clutch Points / May 29, 2023
The fact [Payton Pritchard] has made no secret that he wants to be somewhere he can play regularly also factors into the equation. “A lot of guys think that, but hardly anyone ever comes out and says it,” one league source told Heavy Sports. “He’s a little bit of a psychopath, that kid. He’s got great intensity, but he’s different. “He plays hard, but there are going to be questions about his size and his defense, with everyone playing pick-and-roll and forcing switches. It’s harder to target him so much with Boston, because they’ve got such a good defense … at least they did until what we saw in some of those playoff losses — whoa. “But if you’re thinking about trying to pick him up, you have to be sure he’s going to play for you. Otherwise he’s not going to be happy, and you’ll be in the same boat.” -via Heavy.com / June 14, 2023
According to scouts and other front office sources, the fact Pritchard brings the same energy and relative shooting proficiency even if he comes into a late-game situation cold is on the credit side of his ledger. “He works hard and he knows how to play the game,” said one general manager. “There’s definitely interest in him around the league, for sure.” There is also, however, concern that Pritchard is caught in a traditional young player process. “I don’t see where he ever just went after his own. He moved the ball and played a team game,” the GM added. “But he has to be looking at his career and where it’s going. -via Heavy.com / June 14, 2023
While Terry Rozier has been often rumored as a Suns target, seemingly since Phoenix registered interest in the combo guard when he reached 2019 free agency, the Suns’ front office led by president and general manager James Jones has not recently pursued Rozier from Charlotte, sources said. Phoenix does hold Knicks Sixth Man of the Year finalist Immanuel Quickley in high regard, sources told Yahoo Sports, dating back to Quickley’s entry in the 2020 NBA Draft. Payton Pritchard, the former first-round pick who fell out of Boston’s rotation, has several supporters in Phoenix’s front office, sources said, and is expected to feature prominently in the NBA’s general trade landscape this summer, when Pritchard becomes extension eligible. Kings guard Davion Mitchell is another rookie-scale player who’s been on the Suns’ radar. Phoenix also monitored Washington table-setter Monte Morris and Miami guard Gabe Vincent, according to league sources. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 9, 2023