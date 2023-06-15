Celtics planning to move forward with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

The Celtics intend to move forward with their All-NBA tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, sources said, despite Beal’s immense talent and close relationship with Tatum, a friendship that dates back to childhood roots in St. Louis. The Philadelphia 76ers, often floated right behind Boston as a potential Beal suitor, are also not expected to target Beal, league sources told Yahoo Sports, regardless of whether Harden decides to remain with the franchise.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I would be absolutely floored if the return for Washington is Jaylen Brown”
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine react to the news that Bradley Beal could be heading out of Washington pic.twitter.com/YXIBFLPT9W – 1:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Last week I got a call from @tim_cato with an idea: Luka Doncic & Jayson Tatum are next up, so why are they in such different spots on the path to a title?
The more we thought about it, the more we realized it’s a fascinating story in team building: theathletic.com/4611813/2023/0… – 10:17 AM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Bradley Beal is the loudest secret ever because we all know that him and Jayson Tatum are tied together like cooked spaghetti! Carry the hell on.. #NBAToday pic.twitter.com/bq40QaL9Kp – 4:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Was just thinking about those great Tatum-Beal duels from 2020-21. It’s amazing how long ago that feels. Beal hasn’t done much since, and it’s hard to assume he turns it up in a new destination. Trying to get him without Brown won’t work, and trading Brown for him isn’t worth it. – 2:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Just asked Spo about Bam defensively (taking on Giannis to Tatum to Jokic) and if he feels he’s a better defender than even a year ago:
Says he’s arguably the best defender in the league
“He’s 1 of 1.”
Notes that he doesn’t get recognition due to lack of blocks and other stats – 1:40 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown stays, Grant Williams goes: 5 early predictions for Celtics offseason
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4600288/2023/0… – 9:40 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Shoutout to Bam Adebayo looking back on this playoff run
From Antetokounmpo to Tatum to Jokic
Having to try and neutralize some of the best players in the world, all with different skill-sets
He’s always going to be scrutinized for some reason, but appreciate that stuff – 5:15 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Rhyne Howard is bringing back matching with these Jordan Tatum 1s 🤌🏼
@howard_rhyne 🤝 @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/fYGd6qP0j7 – 3:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Nuggets won a championship through a dynamic offensive pairing of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray that could never be stopped.
Though they are much different, Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown need to copy their approach to win a title.
Here’s how: theathletic.com/4604576/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/Is1hHKxsCQ – 10:53 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
All-Playoffs 1st Team
Jamal Murray
Jimmy Butler
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Would you agree? pic.twitter.com/MqzGnUlwZJ – 12:00 AM
The Celtics are believed to be prioritizing signing Jaylen Brown to a supermax contract this offseason. “My feel from talking to sources is that the Celtics are not necessarily in on this one,” said Brian Windhorst. “Their intention is to get Jaylen Brown on a contract extension this year. Even if they got Jaylen Brown done, the idea of bringing in Bradley Beal would be extraordinarily difficult because of the three contracts together. -via RealGM / June 15, 2023
Following a workout with the Pacers, Whitmore compared his game to Miles Bridges, Jaylen Brown and Anthony Edwards. Whitmore also worked out with the Jazz. -via HoopsHype / June 8, 2023
Clutch Points: “Bradley Beal & Jayson Tatum has been the loudest secret ever as far as wanting to play with each other… If I’m the Celtics I’m calling them ASAP and try to get the deal done.” —Kendrick Perkins (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/SvhGxcYtdH -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 14, 2023
Ball Don’t Lie: “Damn we get it you don’t like Boston” Jayson Tatum had to chime in on Dame’s IG Live 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/zpqWpc5YdH -via Twitter @Balldontlie / June 9, 2023
Lillard saw Tatum’s comment and he too had to react to the Celtics star’s jab: “Now y’all got my boy JT on here offended,” Lillard said. -via Clutch Points / June 9, 2023
