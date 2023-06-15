Celtics prioritizing Jaylen Brown extension this summer

The Celtics are believed to be prioritizing signing Jaylen Brown to a supermax contract this offseason. “My feel from talking to sources is that the Celtics are not necessarily in on this one,” said Brian Windhorst. “Their intention is to get Jaylen Brown on a contract extension this year. Even if they got Jaylen Brown done, the idea of bringing in Bradley Beal would be extraordinarily difficult because of the three contracts together.
Source: RealGM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown stays, Grant Williams goes: 5 early predictions for Celtics offseason
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4600288/2023/0… – 9:40 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Nuggets won a championship through a dynamic offensive pairing of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray that could never be stopped.
Though they are much different, Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown need to copy their approach to win a title.
Here’s how: theathletic.com/4604576/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/Is1hHKxsCQ – 10:53 AM
Following a workout with the Pacers, Whitmore compared his game to Miles Bridges, Jaylen Brown and Anthony Edwards. Whitmore also worked out with the Jazz. -via HoopsHype / June 8, 2023
The Knicks have the most trade assets among teams that made the playoffs this past season. They had enough to acquire Donovan Mitchell last summer but ultimately chose not to top Cleveland’s offer for him. They can trade up to eight first-round picks this season as well as a combination of players like RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and Obi Toppin. While the Knicks will be on the hunt for an All-Star, Lillard doesn’t seem like an ideal target. They don’t need backcourt help anymore with Jalen Brunson playing at an All-Star level. Their biggest needs are at the frontcourt, so it’s possible we see them pursue players like Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, and Joel Embiid, should any of them become available. -via HoopsHype / June 7, 2023