Chris Paul 'absolutely' wants to stay in Phoenix

Chris Paul didn’t look to go into detail about his present and future, but made one thing clear. He wants to stay in Phoenix. “Absolutely,” Paul said. “That’s why I’m there.” Paul addressed his situation with the Suns during an interview Thursday morning regarding his powerful new book titled, “Sixty-One – Life Lessons From Papa, On And Off The Court,” about his late grandfather, Nathaniel “Papa” Jones.
Source: Arizona Republic
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Absolutely’: Chris Paul wants to stay with Phoenix Suns as team continues exploring options #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:16 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA free agent rankings: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul among potentially available players
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 9:13 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Spurs are the betting favorites to land Chris Paul. Odds from @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/RxJoEKFpyy – 2:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
🎙️ Brand new pod discussing Chris Paul and answering more fan questions
🎙️ Brand new pod discussing Chris Paul and answering more fan questions
Chris Paul @CP3
My Papa Chilly taught me the importance of community and teamwork at a very young age. In the new audiobook for Sixty-One, you’ll hear me tell some of my favorite memories and long lasting life lessons Papa so smoothly taught us.
My Papa Chilly taught me the importance of community and teamwork at a very young age. In the new audiobook for Sixty-One, you’ll hear me tell some of my favorite memories and long lasting life lessons Papa so smoothly taught us.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
10 potential Chris Paul trades for Suns (and why they probably won’t happen) – bit.ly/3CnxGAe via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/vRtgBe3dJK – 8:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the difficulties with trading Chris Paul, the obstacles to finding the right deal, and a few trades that make some sense: bit.ly/3CnxGAe pic.twitter.com/4an3wjiX19 – 3:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul’s trade value is tricky to determine, and so is finding a deal that helps the Suns. For @PHNX_Suns, here are 10 realistic trade ideas for CP3 (and why they probably won’t happen): bit.ly/3CnxGAe pic.twitter.com/L3squriiCc – 11:03 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
DeAndre Jordan won a ring before Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. – 11:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DeAndre Jordan has won a ring before Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. pic.twitter.com/thIEB6i8q4 – 11:01 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Popper: Chris Paul not the right fix for Knicks
If Phoenix releases him before June 28 deadline, the Knicks should look for star power elsewhere. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:00 PM
Popper: Chris Paul not the right fix for Knicks
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube! We react to reports that the Lakers could be exploring a sign-and-trade sending D’Angelo Russell to PHX for Chris Paul. Does this make sense? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube! We react to reports that the Lakers could be exploring a sign-and-trade sending D’Angelo Russell to PHX for Chris Paul. Does this make sense? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Stretch and waive Chris Paul? Keep CP3? Trade Deandre Ayton? Keep DA?
With all the potential outcomes for the Suns’ offseason, I went through 5 different full scenarios.
Fake signings and trades galore.
Stretch and waive Chris Paul? Keep CP3? Trade Deandre Ayton? Keep DA?
FanDuel TV: “The Suns are actively engaged in trade conversations I’m told around the league about Chris Paul… They’re exploring multiple options with his future” @ShamsCharania with the latest on CP3 and the #Suns ☀️ -via Twitter @FanDuelTV / June 14, 2023
The Phoenix Suns have received trade interest on Chris Paul since it was reported that he would be waived by the team if he remained on the roster at the end of his month when his $30.8 million becomes guaranteed. “It spurred on a flurry of trade talk and trade calls to Phoenix centered around Chris Paul,” said Adrian Wojnarowski ahead of Game 4 of The Finals on Friday. -via RealGM / June 12, 2023
Wojnarowski also reports that the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors could pursue Paul if he becomes a free agent. -via RealGM / June 12, 2023