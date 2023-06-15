Clippers want Russell Westbrook back... at a discount

Sources say the team hopes to bring back Russell Westbrook at a hometown discount ($3.8 million) for a year, to be paid next summer with Early Bird Rights (like Nicolas Batum and, formerly with the team, Reggie Jackson).
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 10+ playoff triple-doubles:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook
Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/UCrVVWalmk – 4:17 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook odds per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/lj0BVC1h4v – 11:25 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Rex Kalamian has coached teams before they’re established. Say, OKC with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden.
This week the former Clippers assistant is back in L.A., leading another team on the rise, relatively speaking.
Team Armenia. 🇦🇲 🏀
ocregister.com/2023/06/13/swa… – 1:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic with @DannyLeroux
The LA Clippers have a new point guard every year. Russell Westbrook made his case to stay, but Westbrook is hoping to make more than what the Clippers can offer him.
Now Chris Paul could be free. Danny and I discuss💳
theathletic.com/4602394/2023/0… – 12:25 PM
Law Murray: T Mann also described how Clippers season went on @swidershow, from John Wall portion of year to adding Russell Westbrook through playoffs “I think we did figure it out towards the end. Then Paul George got hurt… then we started figuring it out again… then Kawhi went down…” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / June 8, 2023
Windhorst: I think Chris Paul’s future is in one of two places. One is Los Angeles, be it the Lakers or the Clippers. Both teams potentially need a point guard, their point guards on both teams are free agents, Russell Westbrook and D’Angelo Russell. And it’s not out of the realm of possibility, I think it’s worth pointing out, that the Suns could bring him back. It would be an NFL-style restructuring where his contract is paid out of its partial guarantee and they bring him back for a lesser salary. So I would bet on L.A. or Phoenix is his contract is bought out. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 8, 2023
Clutch Points: “Jaylen Brown has turned into a turnover machine… I found somebody that has a worse handle than Russell Westbrook… You’re a 2nd Team All-NBA player & you have middle school handles.” Shannon Sharpe on Brown’s 8 turnovers in Game 7 of Celtics-Heat 😳 pic.twitter.com/uPQzLJuSeV -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 30, 2023