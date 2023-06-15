Free agent Bruce Brown at Nuggets championship parade: One more year?

Harrison Wind: Bruce Brown just now: “I’ve got one more question. 1 more year?” pic.twitter.com/jB99DWgBxW
Michael Singer @msinger
Is Bruce Brown going anywhere? “Hell no,” Malone said from the stage. – 3:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bruce Brown just now: “I’ve got one more question. 1 more year?” pic.twitter.com/jB99DWgBxW – 2:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Championship edition #Nuggets Ink podcast:
•The Serbian dance party
•Nikola Jokic’s historic run
•Is Bruce Brown actually going to return?
•The indelible scenes from the champagne-drenched locker room
Via @denverpost @MattDSchubert @aaronontiveroz
denverpost.com/2023/06/13/nug… – 8:24 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“My goal was to go somewhere I can be a guard and win a championship. This is the perfect situation.”
Bruce Brown tells @DarthAmin & @Jumpshot8 how surreal this moment is.
More #NBAFinals content ➡️ siriusxm.us/SXMNBAFinals @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/oCp9uexY1w – 4:17 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
The Bruce Brown dilemma: Nuggets’ NBA Finals hero deserves the kind of raise the champs can’t give him
By: @outsidethenba
cbssports.com/nba/news/the-b… – 4:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bruce Brown in the playoffs:
12.0 PPG
4.0 RPG
1.1 SPG
51.1 FG%
Top 3 in points, rebounds, assists and steals off the bench this postseason. pic.twitter.com/lLRekGn8Hp – 11:37 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @ChrisVernonShow just dropped on the Nuggets defeating the Heat to win the NBA Finals
-Greatness of Jokic
-Nuggets role players
-Does Denver have dynasty upside?
-How can Miami get back to the Finals?
-Dame to Miami?
-Bruce Brown’s offseason
-Raptors new coach – 3:05 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Talked to Bruce Brown after the #Nuggets won the championship tonight.
In the champagne soaked locker room, he told @denverpost: “I want to stay. … Money is not everything.”
denverpost.com/2023/06/13/nug… – 2:35 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Bruce Brown just told me he’s going to try to bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy back to Dorchester for a visit, so young kids see what can happen when you dream. #Nuggest #NBAFinals – 12:51 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Aaron Gordon on Nuggets free agent Bruce Brown: “He’s gonna get paid. He’s gonna get a bag.” pic.twitter.com/ckCmaIuPwv – 12:34 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Michael Porter Jr. on free agent to be Bruce Brown: “We’re excited for him because he’s going to get paid. He’s going to get paid.” – 12:26 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Aaron Gordon, sitting next to Bruce Brown: “He’s finna get paid!”
Brown is the one core player on the Nuggets who probably won’t be back next season. Denver is limited to offering him a salary of $7.8M. – 12:23 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon on Bruce Brown just now:
“He’s gonna get PAID! He’s gonna get a BAG.” – 12:22 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Bruce Brown’s plan for the summer: lots of golf, lots of Jameson and gingers, lots of time with his dog and his boys back home.
“He’s going to get paid,” Aaron Gordon says. – 12:22 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets have another two years with this core (potentially minus Bruce Brown) to take advantage. That’s their window for now. – 11:28 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Bruce Brown, skipping into the locker room: “My momma’s gonna have to bring me home tonight!” – 11:28 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Nuggets won the title without a top 5 pick, the biggest free agent signing they made was Bruce Brown, and the biggest trade they made was Gary Harris and a first round pick for Aaron Gordon – 11:11 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Denver Nuggets
The 2022-23 champions are in great shape with new CBA restrictions unlikely to affect them for a few more years. They might be priced out from re-signing Bruce Brown, but there’s a pathway to keep him.
hoopshype.com/lists/nuggets-… – 11:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not all title teams are built the same, but watching KCP and Bruce Brown make huge plays all postseason is a nice reminder the Suns don’t need a 3rd star. They need cost-effective, complementary role players who defend and contribute in high-stakes games – 11:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Nuggets are your NBA champions and the 2022-23 season is officially over.
Former #Pistons Reggie Jackson, Bruce Brown, Ish Smith get their first rings and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets his second. – 11:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
So good to see former #Pistons KCP, Bruce Brown, Ish Smith and Reggie Jackson get their championship rings with the #Nuggets. – 11:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Denver’s role players have come up absolutely huge down the stretch. The Bruce Brown put back, the KCP steal, and the two of them perfect from the line. Just awesome. – 11:00 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
KCP and Bruce Brown are the greatest additions in the history of the NBA. – 10:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
AG forces a Butler miss. Bruce Brown grabs the rebound and gets fouled. Makes the first. – 10:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Butler rushes at 3 with 15 seconds left and bricks. Bruce Brown with a chance to seal it. – 10:58 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Nuggets did a hell of a job roster building – 10:56 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
This photo of Bruce Brown 😂
📸: Jack Dempsey/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/wOinfi5PZ4 – 9:54 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Heat definitely like that Bruce Brown attempted three more shots than Jokic in first half. Brown is 2 for 9. #Nuggets #NBAFinals – 9:50 PM
More on this storyline
Vinny Benedetto: “Y’all tell me, is he (Bruce Brown) going anywhere? Hell no,” Malone says. “Let’s run this s**t back.” -via Twitter @VBenedetto / June 15, 2023
Watson fell to Denver at No. 30. He didn’t play much this year, but coaches, players and staff are optimistic he could seize a big role next season — especially if Brown leaves in free agency. -via ESPN / June 13, 2023
As champagne flowed and cigar smoke filled the Nuggets’ home locker room, Bruce Brown couldn’t help but revel and soak in the moment. “I want to stay,” he told The Denver Post. “Look at us,” he said. “Celebrating the Finals, winning the Finals. This is what you come to the NBA for, to win at the highest level.” -via Denver Post / June 13, 2023