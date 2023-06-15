Giannis Antetokounmpo had to evacuate arena in Greece after unruly fans threw smoke bombs and flares

According to various reports, fans hurled smoke bombs and flares toward the visiting bench with Olympiacos leading 63-35 in the third quarter. Milwaukee Bucks star and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was among those who were evacuated from the arena.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
StatMuse @statmuse
StatMuse @statmuse
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Alok Pattani @AlokPattani
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Justin Kubatko: Nikola Jokic is the first center to take home the Finals MVP Award since Shaquille O’Neal in 2002. He’s just the fifth foreign-born player to win the award, joining Hakeem Olajuwon, Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / June 13, 2023
What was your ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment this past season? Jabari Smith: It was around my second or third game of the season. We played the Bucks, and Giannis probably had like 40, missed two shots, and dominated us overall. That was my ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment. -via HoopsHype / June 11, 2023
BasketNews: Giannis and Alex Antetokounmpo’s are in the house for Olympiacos v Panathinaikos madness 🔥✊ pic.twitter.com/Wzcs4425ku -via Twitter @BasketNews_com / June 11, 2023