Heat, Bucks at forefront of showing interest in Bradley Beal trade

Brian Windhorst on potential Bradley Beal trade: Miami Heat, and this is a surprise but this is what I’ve been told, the Milwaukee Bucks. Two teams I think that have shown interest. There are other teams on the periphery that are involved, but two teams I think at the forefront are Miami and Milwaukee.
“I would be absolutely floored if the return for Washington is Jaylen Brown”
"I would be absolutely floored if the return for Washington is Jaylen Brown"

@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine react to the news that Bradley Beal could be heading out of Washington
Bradley Beal trade rumors: Heat widely regarded as favorites to acquire Wizards star
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 1:13 PM
Your next team odds on Beal and KAT from @betonline_ag
A few notes about the math, pathways and impact of a potential Bradley Beal trade; Knicks' Jalen Brunson honored for his charity work
Bradley Beal and the Wizards’ uncoupling process may finally be starting in earnest.
@seeratsohi looks at some potential suitors: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/15/… – 12:22 PM
The Knicks considered Bradley Beal before just this week. In fact, they’ve already let necessary people know they would be interested.
The Knicks considered Bradley Beal before just this week. In fact, they've already let necessary people know they would be interested.

Story here on Beal, where he considers the Knicks and the effects of a hypothetical trade for the 3-time All-Star
▪️ Will Bradley Beal enter the trade market?
▪️ Are the Bulls quietly shopping Zach LaVine?
▪️ Who will the Hornets draft, Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller?
@JakeLFischer on chatter around the NBA ahead of next week’s draft 👀
➡️ yhoo.it/3NcSFL2 pic.twitter.com/YwqvpZUnX4 – 12:08 PM
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
The Heat are believed to be high on Bradley Beal’s list of preferred destinations, per @TheSteinLine.
The Heat are believed to be high on Bradley Beal's list of preferred destinations, per @TheSteinLine.

"Beal's no-trade clause puts Miami in a strong position to assemble an offer around Tyler Herro that the Wizards would presumably otherwise show little interest in considering."
The @WashWizards & Bradley Beal could part ways quickly in a trade, but waiting might be better.
“Market value is as low as it has ever been on Brad,” one GM said.
Says cap relief is about the only return Wiz can expect … for now.
More @HeavyOnSports.
heavy.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:43 AM
NEW: Heat dominating national airwaves in past 36 hours — Network analysts weigh in on Heat, Lillard, Beal and what Miami must do, including 2 outside the box ideas from Kendrick Perkins. PLUS final Heat, Panthers ratings and many media notes
New story on @hoopshype: I took a look at the Zion Williamson and Bradley Beal trade rumors and broke down how some of their rumored teams could acquire them.
hoopshype.com/lists/offseaso… – 11:40 AM
ASK IRA: Could Heat thread needle and wind up with both Beal and Herro?
Trade chatter is abuzz around the NBA. Bradley Beal's potential exit from Washington has taken center stage, and the Bulls are gauging trade interest in Zach LaVine, league sources told @YahooSports. More from around the league ahead of next week's draft
The Heat and Bucks are currently viewed as the front-runners for a Bradley Beal trade, per @WindhorstESPN:
“Miami Heat, and this is a surprise but this is what I’ve been told, the Milwaukee Bucks. Two teams I think that have shown interest.
There are other teams on the… pic.twitter.com/4c1blzr1VB – 11:11 AM
On one ESPN show, you have a host asking "Is Herro/Robinson/1st rounder?" enough for Beal (it's TOO much because of contract IMO). On another ESPN show, Windy says contract/no-trade makes huge trade haul unlikely, while noting Heat figures prominently in discussions.
Four reasons NBA teams might be hesitant to pursue Bradley Beal trade as rumors swirl about Wizards star
(By @therealmikekb)
cbssports.com/nba/news/four-… – 10:44 AM
Yesterday, our @ShamsCharania reported that the Bucks are “looming as a potential suitor” for Bradley Beal.
So, at @TheAthletic, I broke down what a trade could look like for the Bucks. theathletic.com/4610533/2023/0… – 10:06 AM
Fun Beal trade ideas:
Suns go nuclear, trade Ayton for Beal
Beal joins AD and LBJ in LA
Beal AND Harden end up in HOU
Kings go all in – 10:01 AM
Now on @ForbesSports
Now on @ForbesSports

Are The Miami Heat The Most Likely Landing Spot For Bradley Beal?
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
A new Heat Check podcast with @flasportsbuzz: Final thoughts on the Heat’s historic playoff run and previewing an important offseason for the Heat. And yes, we did talk about Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/23NB48… pic.twitter.com/m8ZqYxsC6R – 9:30 AM
NEW DROP TALKING BRADLEY BEAL
🔥Would Beal put the Heat over the top?
🔥Wait… Beal AND Damian Lillard?
🔥Potential trade packages
YouTube: youtu.be/epotKjkXrhI
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat pic.twitter.com/NGp5x97mHK – 9:18 AM
From PM: How the Heat could acquire both Lillard and Beal and have a Big Four. How an organization that always things very big could again do something very big
As the Bradley Beal sweepstakes begin, the Chicago Bulls low-key have one of the best trade packages to offer.
As the Bradley Beal sweepstakes begin, the Chicago Bulls low-key have one of the best trade packages to offer.
Bradley Beal has not demanded a trade. But if the Wizards choose to rebuild, he won't be sticking around. From yesterday
Could Heat thread needle and wind up with both Beal and Herro? Latest "Ask Ira" Plus: Is the harpoon again out? Do Heat draft picks have value?
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine is live!
🏀Futures of Bradley Beal & Zion Williamson
🏀Nuggets Parade Day
🏀Ian Eagle at 9:00a ET
🏀Jason Kosmicki at 9:30a ET
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/eHDMGnFwYE – 7:02 AM
This is the deal. Almost without a doubt. Could expand to include more in both directions. Only include picks to show what's available. #Heat owe #Thunder 2025 (lottery prot.), which kicks to 2026 if protected. That forces '24 & '27 to become swaps. Can amend…LOVE Beal in MIA.
Porzingis, by decision to reportedly opt into 36 M, could be in play in Beal scenarios (that wouldn't hard cap you) and his skill set would be very helpful here. But injury history a concern.
In my Lillard/Beal world, those 2,Bam,Jimmy would be your core for 4 yrs,period. Couldn't sign buyout guys,no exception money. Beal no trade clause comes with him. If any front office can find minimums &undrafted rookies to supplement Big 4 & Caleb, it's the Heat's. But big tax.
From earlier: How the Heat could acquire both Lillard and Beal and have a Big Four and stop Mike Greenberg and all those people from complaining about the Heat's talent. The step by step path
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we dashed some Bradley Beal dreams, discussed some other Suns trade possibilities, and gave our thoughts on Yuta Watanabe ⬇️
Listen here: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/XDBs3nWHq1 – 9:17 PM
At @TheAthletic:
At @TheAthletic:

Bradley Beal to Milwaukee Bucks? Examining how a deal with the Wizards could work
The six likeliest trade destinations for Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal
by @SamQuinnCBS
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 8:41 PM
What Will it Cost to Trade for Bradley Beal?
NEW: Had fun with this hypothetical. Here's the precise path of how the Heat could acquire both Lillard AND Beal and have a Big Four with Butler, Bam. What it would require of Damian, Bradley, Blaz
Ok, so Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards will agree to park company if they decide to rebuild. Haven’t the Wizards basically been rebuilding since before they drafted Beal in the first place? – 6:33 PM
The Heat are the favorites to land Bradley Beal, but the Clippers strike me as a darkhorse.
Michael Winger just came from the Clips. He knows more about Kawhi+PG’s health than us. If he doesn’t trust them to stay healthy, he’ll want those few remaining deep future Clipper picks. – 6:22 PM
Coverage from Heat exit interview day:
Where things stand for the Heat, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent entering an important offseason miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Heat again linked to Bradley Beal and other things to know from exit interviews miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:13 PM
Beal again linked to Heat; where things stand. And a bunch of nuggets from Heat exit interviews: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:08 PM
Going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk Bradley Beal, Yuta Watanabe and more Suns stuff! Join us:
youtube.com/watch?v=U8x_L5… pic.twitter.com/4EWcbzgOyG – 5:58 PM
Reports: Wizards’ new front office, Bradley Beal’s agent to work together on possible trades
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/14/rep… – 5:54 PM
Interesting Bradley Beal tidbit from @TonyMassarotti today on past trade talks involving the Celtics and Wizards under Brad Stevens masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 5:36 PM
From earlier –Miami Heat linked to Bradley Beal, amid reports of Wizards seeking deal. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/14/mia… – 5:10 PM
New @johnhollinger & Duncan exclusively on Dunc’d On Prime: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? Join us with our special sale in honor of the upcoming Mock off-season duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/6anWNPoMXS – 4:53 PM
Bradley Beal was almost traded for James Harden 😳 pic.twitter.com/RfB8NrgT0Y – 4:52 PM
🚨 New Words 🚨
No, the Knicks Should NOT trade for Bradley Beal
tommybeer.substack.com/p/no-the-knick… – 4:28 PM
🚨 New Words 🚨
New on BSJ: How Bradley Beal trade rumors impact the Boston Celtics
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/14/how… – 4:23 PM
Bradley Beal is the loudest secret ever because we all know that him and Jayson Tatum are tied together like cooked spaghetti! Carry the hell on.. #NBAToday pic.twitter.com/bq40QaL9Kp – 4:14 PM
According to multiple reports, Bradley Beal and the #Wizards will work together on a trade if the team decides to rebuild.
🔊 @DarthAmin explains why Washington should consider it #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/ywSfdoghsU – 3:39 PM
For your knowledge:
Knicks scout Vince Baldwin, a former Nike executive, has a longstanding relationship with Bradley Beal and his family. – 3:31 PM
If the Celtics were going to trade for Bradley Beal, it would have happened a couple years ago before he got a supermax contract that is already aging poorly. – 3:25 PM
The Wizards and Bradley Beal plan to work together in the event the franchise decides to trade the three-time All-Star.
Beal has four years remaining on his $251M contract, which includes a no-trade clause.
➡️ yhoo.it/3Nv70UA pic.twitter.com/EjKTOSg12w – 3:24 PM
I’m working on my own Beal take, but the bottom line for a guy with a no-trade clause like him is “where does Beal want to go?”
Is it one team? Then Washington has no leverage. Does he have a list of teams? Then the Wizards have some leverage. – 3:16 PM
ICYMI and in light of the buzz that Beal could be moved, why the Miami Heart are dealing with a significant payroll/tax crunch this offseason. Not sure investing in one of the most expensive players in the league is an answer:
bleacherreport.com/articles/10079… – 3:07 PM
Woj on ESPN now reporting that the Wizards are working with Bradley Beal on trade scenarios. – 3:05 PM
What the #Heat do obviously carries major #Celtics implications. Them landing Lillard would worry me. Beal not as much, but it increases their talent in a way they badly need. If they’re just re-signing more guys who stepped up to big contracts…we’ve seen that before. – 2:55 PM
Lots to get get into on the Wizards/Bradley Beal and other NBA offseason storylines with @GottliebShow. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 12:25 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 2:48 PM
Does Bradley Beal trade make sense for the Celtics? masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:48 PM
Dice @TheAthleticNBA que si Wizards piensa comenzar un nuevo ciclo, trabajarán junto a Bradley Beal para hallarle un nuevo hogar (BB tiene veto a cualquier canje que no sea de su agrado).
Atención @NYKnicks y otras yerbas. pic.twitter.com/uq68drJJkO – 2:41 PM
Was just thinking about those great Tatum-Beal duels from 2020-21. It’s amazing how long ago that feels. Beal hasn’t done much since, and it’s hard to assume he turns it up in a new destination. Trying to get him without Brown won’t work, and trading Brown for him isn’t worth it. – 2:37 PM
NEW: Bradley Beal again linked to Heat; where things stand. And lots of nuggets from Heat exit interviews, which are ending momentarily: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:34 PM
Wizards waited like 4-5 years too long to trade Bradley Beal if we’re being completely honest. Still a good player, but that contract is ROUGH at this point – 2:25 PM
Washington Wizards reportedlu to work with Bradley Beal on trade scenarios
sportando.basketball/en/washington-… – 2:19 PM
Beal will soon be on the move and it sounds like the #HEATCulture but not the #Sixers are interested.
Well, the Sixers should find a way to get interested.
libertyballers.com/2023/6/14/2376… – 2:12 PM
Bradly Beal is open for trade? I have the perfect destination for him. Lock in to NBA Today at 3pm Eastern. Carry the hell on… – 1:49 PM
Amid the Bradley Beal talk, here’s the case for and against trading for Beal in the summer of 2023 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/the-case… via @SixersWire – 1:46 PM
New: The #Celtics don’t need to trade Malcolm Brogdon this offseason but a case can be made for it thanks to the new CBA. Looking at 5 potential deal scenarios if the Celtics go that route and an examination of a Bradley Beal hypothetical masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:44 PM
Remember, Brad Beal’s has a “no-trade” clause – which means Beal can veto any trade. – 1:41 PM
Ignoring asset packages and their own needs, what teams do we think Bradley Beal would waive his no-trade clause for?
I think there are 11 definite “yes” votes: Bucks, Celtics, Sixers, Knicks, Nets, Heat, Lakers, Clippers Warriors, Nuggets, Suns. – 1:39 PM
Here’s what I will say about Brad Beal from watching him since he was as in AAU and college.
Beal has a high basketball IQ and has the ability to make people around him better. He just hasn’t had enough around him in Washington, so has had to be primary scorer.
With Jayson… – 1:37 PM
I know the Spurs like Wemby, but if a guy like Beal is available you gotta wonder whether Pop considers putting that pick on the table. Something to keep an eye on – 1:34 PM
There isn’t really any redeeming quality behind choosing a Beal trade over re-signing Harden. And doing both would be counterproductive to team-building efforts beyond the starting five. – 1:31 PM
My initial guess is that the Lakers don’t have a realistic path to trading for Bradley Beal.
Even if the No. 17 pick/unprotected 2029 were enough as assets, the real issue is salary matching. The new CBA lowers the amount of salary teams above the first apron can absorb to 110% – 1:30 PM
Potentially significant Wizards/Beal development, from Shams and Josh, in @TheAthletic:
bit.ly/462qiYJ – 1:30 PM
Miami Heat linked to Bradley Beal, amid reports of Wizards seeking deal. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/14/mia… – 1:29 PM
Bradley Beal trade rumors: Wizards will work with star guard to find a deal if they rebuild, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 1:28 PM
Nothing coming out today about Bradley Beal is all that surprising, of course Michael Winger and Mark Bartelstein are going to talk
I still don’t think he gets traded before the draft between Winger contemplating retool vs. rebuild, getting to know Beal, and not settling – 1:26 PM
Always thought Bradley Beal would be great in Dallas alongside Doncic, but that was when Beal was healthy and before Kyrie Irving. – 1:26 PM
For those Celtics fans feverishly cooking up Bradley Beal trades:
1) There is no viable way to have Jays + Beal on roster starting pretty much next summer and absolutely not by summer ‘25.
2) Washington does not want your 30 year old guards and 29th pick in future drafts.
A rebuild, thus finally trading Bradley Beal, was the most likely path for the Wizards after missing the playoffs for the 4th time in 5 seasons and hiring a new front office, led by Michael Winger.
It takes two to tango here because Beal holds a rare no-trade clause. – 1:21 PM
Bradley Beal has $207.7M over 4 years remaining on his contract and a no trade clause that would be inherited by his new team.
It will be interesting to see what the return in a trade looks like considering he has control over his destination. pic.twitter.com/vMXkmNYG3p – 1:16 PM
No.
The Knicks should not trade for Bradley Beal.
Post coming shortly. – 1:13 PM
Under no circumstances should the Celtics trade for Bradley Beal – 1:12 PM
Full ESPN story on the Wizards, Bradley Beal and his agent Mark Bartelstein working together on trade inquiries: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:12 PM
I completely understand why the Wizards would look to cut bait on Bradley Beal at this point, but in doing so they’d be trading him with his value at its absolute lowest. It almost makes no sense to trade him for that very reason – 1:10 PM
Amid the reports of Bradley Beal to be made available by the Wizards, consider that Beal, who turns 30 on June 28, is due:
$46.7 million next season
$50.2 million in 2024-25
$53.7 million in 2025-26
With a player option for $57.1 million in 2026-27
(He also has 15% trade kicker) – 1:10 PM
Heard this week that Washington wants to move into the top 3. Think Beal would be a non-starter for Portland but no idea how Charlotte feels about him. – 1:10 PM
Bradley Beal could be on the move if Wizards retool/rebuild, per multiple reports. How might that impact the market should Raptors decide to trade Pascal Siakam or someone else? – 1:10 PM
Story at @TheAthletic: Bradley Beal, Wizards expected to work together on a trade should team officials elect to reset roster – with the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat set to emerge as a prominent potential suitor:
theathletic.com/4609705/2023/0… – 1:09 PM
If the Sixers do lose Harden in free agency, I would honestly rather do the gap year / let Tobias Harris expire / evaluate Tyrese Maxey’s long-term growth potential as a lead initiator rather than pursue a Beal trade. – 1:09 PM
On the Bradley Beal topic, he’s about to enter the second season of a five-year, $251 million contract. – 1:09 PM
The difference between the Shams and Woj reports on Bradley Beal has me 🤣🤣🤣 – 1:07 PM
The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal would work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team officials elect to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @ShamsCharania. – 1:07 PM
Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins. – 1:05 PM
ESPN Sources: As rivals begin reaching out to the Wizards to explore possibility of trading for All-Star guard Bradley Beal, president Michael Winger and Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports are staying in close contact to discuss scenarios presented to franchise. – 1:05 PM
Bradley Beal has been a hot name in the rumor mill, which has included some Sixers connections/speculation. Here’s why they aren’t going to trade for him:
phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-bra… – 12:44 PM
At the 90-second mark of Sunday’s BS Pod, Russillo and I laid out why we think Bradley Beal is the most likely star to change teams this summer… where he’s likely to go… and why the price might be lower than you’d think.
youtu.be/jNlG5aW3YEk – 12:11 PM
The three-time All-Star has mulled over his future time and time again over the past few summers, even if his decision has always been to return to the Washington Wizards, the only organization he’s played for during his 11 NBA seasons. In those moments, according to sources, the Heat have consistently stood above the rest of the league. If Beal had a formal list, which he never has before, then Miami would have been right there at the top of it. -via The Athletic / June 15, 2023
The New York Knicks have lingered somewhere behind — maybe not on the imaginary list but maybe sneaking onto the bottom of it, depending on the day. Bradley Beal has told people close to him he loves playing at Madison Square Garden, but he’s also a relaxed, warm-weather guy. The Golden State Warriors appealed to him in the past, according to sources. Throughout his short stint with Team USA in 2021, Draymond Green made sure to remind him (you may be surprised, more than once) of what joining a many-times champion could do for him. -via The Athletic / June 15, 2023
The Knicks have thought about Bradley Beal for longer than just this week. According to a league source close to the situation, New York’s front office has already let necessary people know the team would be interested in the former All-NBA guard if he were to become available. Of course, Beal becoming available is more complicated than it would be with any other player. -via The Athletic / June 15, 2023