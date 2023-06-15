Heat would rather go after Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal than Kyrie Irving

NBA Central: Kyrie Irving has some level of interest in joining the Miami Heat, but the Heat would prefer to go after Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal, per @IraHeatBeat “I do think Kyrie Irving wants to come here… I don’t think the Heat are going to be subservient to Kyrie’s wishes. I will… pic.twitter.com/3U6aO80hDT
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Yesterday, our @ShamsCharania reported that the Bucks are "looming as a potential suitor" for Bradley Beal.
So, at @TheAthletic, I broke down what a trade could look like for the Bucks.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Fun Beal trade ideas:
Suns go nuclear, trade Ayton for Beal
Beal joins AD and LBJ in LA
Beal AND Harden end up in HOU
Kings go all in – 10:01 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Are The Miami Heat The Most Likely Landing Spot For Bradley Beal? via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 9:41 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/B7vFTeXqMB – 9:37 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A new Heat Check podcast with @flasportsbuzz: Final thoughts on the Heat's historic playoff run and previewing an important offseason for the Heat. And yes, we did talk about Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal
Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/23NB48… pic.twitter.com/m8ZqYxsC6R – 9:30 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW DROP TALKING BRADLEY BEAL
🔥Would Beal put the Heat over the top?
🔥Wait… Beal AND Damian Lillard?
🔥Potential trade packages
YouTube: youtu.be/epotKjkXrhI
Podcast: link.chtbl.com/LOHeat pic.twitter.com/NGp5x97mHK – 9:18 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: How the Heat could acquire both Lillard and Beal and have a Big Four. How an organization that always things very big could again do something very big:
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA free agent rankings: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul among potentially available players
(By @ColinCBSSports)
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 9:13 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As the Bradley Beal sweepstakes begin, the Chicago Bulls low-key have one of the best trade packages to offer.
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As the Bradley Beal sweepstakes begin, the Chicago Bulls low-key have one of the best trade packages to offer.
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal has not demanded a trade. But if the Wizards choose to rebuild, he won't be sticking around. From yesterday:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Could Heat thread needle and wind up with both Beal and Herro? Latest "Ask Ira" at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/15/ask… Plus: Is the harpoon again out? Do Heat draft picks have value?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine is live!
🏀Futures of Bradley Beal & Zion Williamson
🏀Nuggets Parade Day
🏀Ian Eagle at 9:00a ET
🏀Jason Kosmicki at 9:30a ET
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/eHDMGnFwYE – 7:02 AM
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine is live!
🏀Futures of Bradley Beal & Zion Williamson
🏀Nuggets Parade Day
🏀Ian Eagle at 9:00a ET
🏀Jason Kosmicki at 9:30a ET
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/eHDMGnFwYE – 7:02 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
This is the deal. Almost without a doubt. Could expand to include more in both directions. Only include picks to show what's available. #Heat owe #Thunder 2025 (lottery prot.), which kicks to 2026 if protected. That forces '24 & '27 to become swaps. Can amend…LOVE Beal in MIA.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Porzingis, by decision to reportedly opt into 36 M, could be in play in Beal scenarios (that wouldn't hard cap you) and his skill set would be very helpful here. But injury history a concern.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
In my Lillard/Beal world, those 2,Bam,Jimmy would be your core for 4 yrs,period. Couldn't sign buyout guys,no exception money. Beal no trade clause comes with him. If any front office can find minimums &undrafted rookies to supplement Big 4 & Caleb, it's the Heat's. But big tax.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: How the Heat could acquire both Lillard and Beal and have a Big Four and stop Mike Greenberg and all those people from complaining about the Heat's talent. The step by step path:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today's @PHNX_Suns pod, we dashed some Bradley Beal dreams, discussed some other Suns trade possibilities, and gave our thoughts on Yuta Watanabe
Listen here: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/XDBs3nWHq1 – 9:17 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic:
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
After being sold out in our most popular sizes, @MoveInsoles Game Day Pros have restocked! Essential equipment for hoopers, from grassroots to the pros.
🛒 mov.link/dl0 pic.twitter.com/wozUBAXCCt – 8:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
The six likeliest trade destinations for Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal
by @SamQuinnCBS
by @SamQuinnCBS
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
What Will it Cost to Trade for Bradley Beal? @DomeTheory | Get $1000 no sweat 1st bet @FDSportsBook
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Had fun with this hypothetical. Here's the precise path of how the Heat could acquire both Lillard AND Beal and have a Big Four with Butler, Bam. What it would require of Damian, Bradley, Blazers, Wizards and Heat, the cost, and rest of Heat roster:
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Ok, so Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards will agree to park company if they decide to rebuild. Haven't the Wizards basically been rebuilding since before they drafted Beal in the first place?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Heat are the favorites to land Bradley Beal, but the Clippers strike me as a darkhorse.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Coverage from Heat exit interview day:
Where things stand for the Heat, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent entering an important offseason miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Heat again linked to Bradley Beal and other things to know from exit interviews miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:13 PM
Coverage from Heat exit interview day:
Where things stand for the Heat, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent entering an important offseason miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Heat again linked to Bradley Beal and other things to know from exit interviews miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:13 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Beal again linked to Heat; where things stand. And a bunch of nuggets from Heat exit interviews:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk Bradley Beal, Yuta Watanabe and more Suns stuff!
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Wizards' new front office, Bradley Beal's agent to work together on possible trades
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Interesting Bradley Beal tidbit from @TonyMassarotti today on past trade talks involving the Celtics and Wizards under Brad Stevens
Ball Don't Lie @Balldontlie
Several big names have been mentioned as potential trade pieces for the Blazers’ No. 3 pick 👀
Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson will be on the board.
Who should Portland add alongside Damian Lillard? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vlu23PiTZi – 5:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier –Miami Heat linked to Bradley Beal, amid reports of Wizards seeking deal.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New @johnhollinger & Duncan exclusively on Dunc'd On Prime: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? Join us with our special sale in honor of the upcoming Mock off-season
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Bradley Beal was almost traded for James Harden
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
🚨 New Words 🚨
No, the Knicks Should NOT trade for Bradley Beal
tommybeer.substack.com/p/no-the-knick… – 4:28 PM
🚨 New Words 🚨
No, the Knicks Should NOT trade for Bradley Beal
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: How Bradley Beal trade rumors impact the Boston Celtics
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/06/14/how… – 4:23 PM
New on BSJ: How Bradley Beal trade rumors impact the Boston Celtics
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Bradley Beal is the loudest secret ever because we all know that him and Jayson Tatum are tied together like cooked spaghetti! Carry the hell on.. #NBAToday
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to multiple reports, Bradley Beal and the #Wizards will work together on a trade if the team decides to rebuild.
🔊 @DarthAmin explains why Washington should consider it #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/ywSfdoghsU – 3:39 PM
According to multiple reports, Bradley Beal and the #Wizards will work together on a trade if the team decides to rebuild.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
For your knowledge:
Knicks scout Vince Baldwin, a former Nike executive, has a longstanding relationship with Bradley Beal and his family. – 3:31 PM
For your knowledge:
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
If the Celtics were going to trade for Bradley Beal, it would have happened a couple years ago before he got a supermax contract that is already aging poorly.
Ball Don't Lie @Balldontlie
The Wizards and Bradley Beal plan to work together in the event the franchise decides to trade the three-time All-Star.
Beal has four years remaining on his $251M contract, which includes a no-trade clause.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I’m working on my own Beal take, but the bottom line for a guy with a no-trade clause like him is “where does Beal want to go?”
Is it one team? Then Washington has no leverage. Does he have a list of teams? Then the Wizards have some leverage. – 3:16 PM
I’m working on my own Beal take, but the bottom line for a guy with a no-trade clause like him is “where does Beal want to go?”
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
ICYMI and in light of the buzz that Beal could be moved, why the Miami Heart are dealing with a significant payroll/tax crunch this offseason. Not sure investing in one of the most expensive players in the league is an answer:
bleacherreport.com/articles/10079… – 3:07 PM
ICYMI and in light of the buzz that Beal could be moved, why the Miami Heart are dealing with a significant payroll/tax crunch this offseason. Not sure investing in one of the most expensive players in the league is an answer:
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Woj on ESPN now reporting that the Wizards are working with Bradley Beal on trade scenarios.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
What the #Heat do obviously carries major #
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lots to get get into on the Wizards/Bradley Beal and other NBA offseason storylines with @GottliebShow. Tune into @FoxSportsRadio at 12:25 pm PT! bit.ly/3DFSCV7 – 2:48 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Does Bradley Beal trade make sense for the Celtics? masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 2:48 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice @TheAthleticNBA que si Wizards piensa comenzar un nuevo ciclo, trabajarán junto a Bradley Beal para hallarle un nuevo hogar (BB tiene veto a cualquier canje que no sea de su agrado).
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Was just thinking about those great Tatum-Beal duels from 2020-21. It’s amazing how long ago that feels. Beal hasn’t done much since, and it’s hard to assume he turns it up in a new destination. Trying to get him without Brown won’t work, and trading Brown for him isn’t worth it. – 2:37 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Bradley Beal again linked to Heat; where things stand. And lots of nuggets from Heat exit interviews, which are ending momentarily: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wizards waited like 4-5 years too long to trade Bradley Beal if we’re being completely honest. Still a good player, but that contract is ROUGH at this point – 2:25 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Washington Wizards reportedlu to work with Bradley Beal on trade scenarios
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Beal will soon be on the move and it sounds like the #HEATCulture but not the #Sixers are interested.
Well, the Sixers should find a way to get interested.
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Bradly Beal is open for trade? I have the perfect destination for him. Lock in to NBA Today at 3pm Eastern. Carry the hell on… – 1:49 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Amid the Bradley Beal talk, here’s the case for and against trading for Beal in the summer of 2023 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/the-case… via @SixersWire – 1:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The #Celtics don’t need to trade Malcolm Brogdon this offseason but a case can be made for it thanks to the new CBA. Looking at 5 potential deal scenarios if the Celtics go that route and an examination of a Bradley Beal hypothetical masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:44 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Remember, Brad Beal’s has a “no-trade” clause – which means Beal can veto any trade. – 1:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Ignoring asset packages and their own needs, what teams do we think Bradley Beal would waive his no-trade clause for?
I think there are 11 definite “yes” votes: Bucks, Celtics, Sixers, Knicks, Nets, Heat, Lakers, Clippers Warriors, Nuggets, Suns. – 1:39 PM
Ignoring asset packages and their own needs, what teams do we think Bradley Beal would waive his no-trade clause for?
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Here’s what I will say about Brad Beal from watching him since he was as in AAU and college.
Beal has a high basketball IQ and has the ability to make people around him better. He just hasn’t had enough around him in Washington, so has had to be primary scorer.
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
I know the Spurs like Wemby, but if a guy like Beal is available you gotta wonder whether Pop considers putting that pick on the table. Something to keep an eye on – 1:34 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
There isn’t really any redeeming quality behind choosing a Beal trade over re-signing Harden. And doing both would be counterproductive to team-building efforts beyond the starting five. – 1:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My initial guess is that the Lakers don’t have a realistic path to trading for Bradley Beal.
Even if the No. 17 pick/unprotected 2029 were enough as assets, the real issue is salary matching. The new CBA lowers the amount of salary teams above the first apron can absorb to 110% – 1:30 PM
My initial guess is that the Lakers don’t have a realistic path to trading for Bradley Beal.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Potentially significant Wizards/Beal development, from Shams and Josh, in @TheAthletic:
bit.ly/462qiYJ – 1:30 PM
Potentially significant Wizards/Beal development, from Shams and Josh, in @TheAthletic:
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat linked to Bradley Beal, amid reports of Wizards seeking deal. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/14/mia… – 1:29 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal trade rumors: Wizards will work with star guard to find a deal if they rebuild, per report
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Nothing coming out today about Bradley Beal is all that surprising, of course Michael Winger and Mark Bartelstein are going to talk
I still don’t think he gets traded before the draft between Winger contemplating retool vs. rebuild, getting to know Beal, and not settling – 1:26 PM
Nothing coming out today about Bradley Beal is all that surprising, of course Michael Winger and Mark Bartelstein are going to talk
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Always thought Bradley Beal would be great in Dallas alongside Doncic, but that was when Beal was healthy and before Kyrie Irving. – 1:26 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
For those Celtics fans feverishly cooking up Bradley Beal trades:
1) There is no viable way to have Jays + Beal on roster starting pretty much next summer and absolutely not by summer ‘25.
2) Washington does not want your 30 year old guards and 29th pick in future drafts.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A rebuild, thus finally trading Bradley Beal, was the most likely path for the Wizards after missing the playoffs for the 4th time in 5 seasons and hiring a new front office, led by Michael Winger.
It takes two to tango here because Beal holds a rare no-trade clause. – 1:21 PM
A rebuild, thus finally trading Bradley Beal, was the most likely path for the Wizards after missing the playoffs for the 4th time in 5 seasons and hiring a new front office, led by Michael Winger.
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Bradley Beal has $207.7M over 4 years remaining on his contract and a no trade clause that would be inherited by his new team.
It will be interesting to see what the return in a trade looks like considering he has control over his destination. pic.twitter.com/vMXkmNYG3p – 1:16 PM
Bradley Beal has $207.7M over 4 years remaining on his contract and a no trade clause that would be inherited by his new team.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
No.
The Knicks should not trade for Bradley Beal.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Under no circumstances should the Celtics trade for Bradley Beal – 1:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Full ESPN story on the Wizards, Bradley Beal and his agent Mark Bartelstein working together on trade inquiries: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
I completely understand why the Wizards would look to cut bait on Bradley Beal at this point, but in doing so they’d be trading him with his value at its absolute lowest. It almost makes no sense to trade him for that very reason – 1:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Amid the reports of Bradley Beal to be made available by the Wizards, consider that Beal, who turns 30 on June 28, is due:
$46.7 million next season
$50.2 million in 2024-25
$53.7 million in 2025-26
With a player option for $57.1 million in 2026-27
Sean Highkin @highkin
Heard this week that Washington wants to move into the top 3. Think Beal would be a non-starter for Portland but no idea how Charlotte feels about him. – 1:10 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Bradley Beal could be on the move if Wizards retool/rebuild, per multiple reports. How might that impact the market should Raptors decide to trade Pascal Siakam or someone else? – 1:10 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Story at @TheAthletic: Bradley Beal, Wizards expected to work together on a trade should team officials elect to reset roster – with the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat set to emerge as a prominent potential suitor:
theathletic.com/4609705/2023/0… – 1:09 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
If the Sixers do lose Harden in free agency, I would honestly rather do the gap year / let Tobias Harris expire / evaluate Tyrese Maxey’s long-term growth potential as a lead initiator rather than pursue a Beal trade. – 1:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
On the Bradley Beal topic, he’s about to enter the second season of a five-year, $251 million contract. – 1:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The difference between the Shams and Woj reports on Bradley Beal has me 🤣🤣🤣 – 1:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal would work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team officials elect to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @ShamsCharania. – 1:07 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins. – 1:05 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: As rivals begin reaching out to the Wizards to explore possibility of trading for All-Star guard Bradley Beal, president Michael Winger and Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports are staying in close contact to discuss scenarios presented to franchise. – 1:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kyrie Irving to South Beach?
Hear @IraHeatBeat tell @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine why the fit may not be there
#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/M67F5qv1Jh – 1:04 PM
Kyrie Irving to South Beach?
Hear @IraHeatBeat tell @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine why the fit may not be there
#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/M67F5qv1Jh – 1:04 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Bradley Beal has been a hot name in the rumor mill, which has included some Sixers connections/speculation. Here’s why they aren’t going to trade for him:
phillyvoice.com/nba-rumors-bra… – 12:44 PM
Bradley Beal has been a hot name in the rumor mill, which has included some Sixers connections/speculation. Here’s why they aren’t going to trade for him:
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
At the 90-second mark of Sunday’s BS Pod, Russillo and I laid out why we think Bradley Beal is the most likely star to change teams this summer… where he’s likely to go… and why the price might be lower than you’d think.
youtu.be/jNlG5aW3YEk – 12:11 PM
At the 90-second mark of Sunday’s BS Pod, Russillo and I laid out why we think Bradley Beal is the most likely star to change teams this summer… where he’s likely to go… and why the price might be lower than you’d think.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: If James Harden stays with the Sixers, the Rockets have interest in Lakers free agent Austin Reaves.
More on their free agent targets, including Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, Brook Lopez, Cam Johnson and Dillon Brooks with @KellyIko on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/rockets-… – 12:10 PM
Sources: If James Harden stays with the Sixers, the Rockets have interest in Lakers free agent Austin Reaves.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook odds per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/lj0BVC1h4v – 11:25 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
From @DraftExpress:
“Portland will continue to explore trade opportunities until it is on the clock for this pick, but it seems the team will be pleased to select either Miller or Henderson.”
Chris Haynes strongly indicated that Dame will ask out of Portland if they keep No. 3. – 10:38 AM
From @DraftExpress:
“Portland will continue to explore trade opportunities until it is on the clock for this pick, but it seems the team will be pleased to select either Miller or Henderson.”
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Heat made trade deadline play for Kyrie Irving #nets nypost.com/2023/06/13/mia… via @nypostsports teammate @milesschachner – 12:45 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA rumors: Heat made offer for Kyrie Irving at trade deadline, and Miami plans to star hunt again this summer
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-r… – 5:35 PM
FanDuel TV @FanDuelTV
“They’re going to explore seeing what the star market is out there… Do they circle back on Kyrie Irving?” 🍿
@ShamsCharania on #Heat looking to get another star piece. #HEATCulture
#RunItBack with @MichelleDBeadle @ChandlerParsons & @bansky pic.twitter.com/tFj0SBmSUr – 10:37 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on NBA Draft and free agent targets for the Houston Rockets, including Amen Thompson, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, Austin Reaves, Brook Lopez, Cam Johnson, Dillon Brooks, KJ Martin, and more with @KellyIko on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/rockets-… – 10:03 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Rockets could consider Kyrie Irving if they aren’t able to get James Harden, per @TheSteinLine. pic.twitter.com/WgsPiVV3bd – 10:40 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Chris Paul, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and all the latest transactional talk in this Daily Dime: marcstein.substack.com/p/chris-paul-j… – 10:38 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA – Using BORD$ to rate the free agent point guard market, from Kyrie down to Dellavedova.
theathletic.com/4601649/2023/0… – 8:56 AM
New for @TheAthleticNBA – Using BORD$ to rate the free agent point guard market, from Kyrie down to Dellavedova.
More on this storyline
The Celtics are believed to be prioritizing signing Jaylen Brown to a supermax contract this offseason. “My feel from talking to sources is that the Celtics are not necessarily in on this one,” said Brian Windhorst. “Their intention is to get Jaylen Brown on a contract extension this year. Even if they got Jaylen Brown done, the idea of bringing in Bradley Beal would be extraordinarily difficult because of the three contracts together. -via RealGM / June 15, 2023
Sources tell SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley that Beal was one of the high profile shooting guards the Knicks discussed internally during the season as a trade option this summer. -via SportsNet New York / June 15, 2023
Clutch Points: “Bradley Beal & Jayson Tatum has been the loudest secret ever as far as wanting to play with each other… If I’m the Celtics I’m calling them ASAP and try to get the deal done.” —Kendrick Perkins (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/SvhGxcYtdH -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 14, 2023
Fans may want to speculate on Damian Lillard trades, but there’s no buzz the Trail Blazers will change direction. Instead, look for Jerami Grant to re-sign and for the team to try and bolster its rotation via trade. -via Bleacher Report / June 15, 2023
Brian Windhorst on if Damian Lillard will be on a different team to start 2023-24 season: Not at the start of the season, I don’t believe, as of right now. They publicly haven’t sounded like they want to trade him. I can tell you privately the Blazers aren’t interested in trading him right now either. I have to underline ‘right now’ because we’re in a fluid situation. … I am hearing nothing. Nothing from the Dame side. Nothing from the Blazers’ side formally that he doesn’t want to be there. I don’t see [a Lillard trade] happening right now. -via YouTube / June 14, 2023
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard was in attendance for Cam Whitmore’s workout today. -via Twitter @highkin / June 14, 2023
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, this year’s Eastern Conference champions would like to ad a third star next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. He revealed that Miami made an offer to the Nets for Kyrie Irving before the trade deadline before the star point guard was traded to the Mavericks. “They’re going to explore seeing what the star market is out there,” Charania said on FanDuel TV. “Just to give you a glimpse of what they looked at over the last several months – they made an offer to the Nets for Kyrie Irving at the deadline from what I’m told, right before he got traded to the Mavericks before the deadline… Do they circle back on Kyrie Irving?” -via TalkBasket / June 14, 2023
Malone has said recently that Connelly approached him around that time indicating they could possibly trade Murray for a certain marquee veteran or veterans. Among those players was Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade from the Cavaliers in the summer of 2017, sources have said. The Nuggets were adamantly against it. They never stopped believing Murray could develop into a star — the perfect point guard next to Jokic. -via ESPN / June 13, 2023
FanDuel TV: “They’re going to explore seeing what the star market is out there… Do they circle back on Kyrie Irving?” @Shams Charania on #Heat looking to get another star piece. #HEATCulture #RunItBack with @MichelleDBeadle @ChandlerParsons & @bansky -via Twitter @FanDuelTV / June 13, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards