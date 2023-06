Knicks letting necessary people know they would be interested in Bradley Beal

For all the efforts in print Wednesday to paint the situation as exploratory, few rival teams see it that way. The Miami Heat are already widely regarded as the favorites to win the trade sweepstakes for Bradley Beal — largely because Beal, possessing the NBA’s only active full no-trade clause in his contract, will have so much say in where he goes . The Heat are believed to be high on Beal’s list of preferred destinations if it is indeed time, as it appears, to move on from the only team he has ever known. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 15, 2023