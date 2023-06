Kristaps Porzingis still deciding whether or not to decline player option and hit free agency

“Beal has a unique contract unlike anybody else’s in the NBA. He has a no trade clause, which means not only can he decide if he wants to leave the Wizards, but he can decide who and what he is traded for. It makes it extremely to find a deal and Michael Winger has said he has not made up his mind yet, but that indecision has led teams to keep a very close eye on the Wizards as they not only have Beal but big free agents Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis.” -via RealGM / June 14, 2023