Kristaps Porzingis still deciding whether or not to decline player option and hit free agency

One league source said Thursday that Kristaps Porziņgis is still deliberating over his decision to decline next season’s $36 million player option to become a free agent or elect to stay with Washington next season — with a deadline looming Wednesday to finalize that decision on the eve of the NBA Draft.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Kristaps Porzingis @kporzee
our charity game was a success
from the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone involved! pic.twitter.com/CheaWOdEK1 – 6:49 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Porzingis, by decision to reportedly opt into 36 M, could be in play in Beal scenarios (that wouldn’t hard cap you) and his skill set would be very helpful here. But injury history a concern. – 10:08 PM
Any Wizards return for Beal won’t take place in a vacuum. Washington might also have another trade chip to consider during any Beal talks in center Kristaps Porzingis. The 7-foot-3 center is considering picking up his $36 million player option for the 2023-24 campaign, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2023
Keith Smith: Something that is picking up more and more buzz: Kristaps Porzingis opting in for $36M with Washington next season. Under the old front office, the assumption was Porzingis would opt out and re-sign on a long-term deal with Wizards. He may take the money now and hit FA in 2024. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / June 14, 2023
“Beal has a unique contract unlike anybody else’s in the NBA. He has a no trade clause, which means not only can he decide if he wants to leave the Wizards, but he can decide who and what he is traded for. It makes it extremely to find a deal and Michael Winger has said he has not made up his mind yet, but that indecision has led teams to keep a very close eye on the Wizards as they not only have Beal but big free agents Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis.” -via RealGM / June 14, 2023