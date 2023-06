Miami Heat widely considered favorites to land Bradley Beal

The three-time All-Star has mulled over his future time and time again over the past few summers, even if his decision has always been to return to the Washington Wizards, the only organization he’s played for during his 11 NBA seasons. In those moments, according to sources, the Heat have consistently stood above the rest of the league. If Beal had a formal list, which he never has before, then Miami would have been right there at the top of it . -via The Athletic / June 15, 2023