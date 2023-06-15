Michael Malone trolls LeBron James: I'm thinking about retiring myself

Michael Malone trolls LeBron James on Pat McAfee Show: Speaking of the Lakers, I just want you guys to know this breaking news, I’m thinking about retiring. Only kidding, I don’t want the Kroenke family hearing that and trying to find a new coach, I’m not going anywhere, just having some fun.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “We’re not done yet. We’re some greedy bastards, baby. We’re some greedy bastards. We’re getting another one.” pic.twitter.com/n8ISUS8OXG – 12:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 2,000-point seasons by an active player:
10 — LeBron James
7 — James Harden
6 — Kevin Durant
No other active player has more than 2. pic.twitter.com/HLZruOA0l4 – 10:52 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Fun Beal trade ideas:
Suns go nuclear, trade Ayton for Beal
Beal joins AD and LBJ in LA
Beal AND Harden end up in HOU
Kings go all in – 10:01 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LeBron or MJ? Sopranos or The Wire? Tiger or Jack?
In the great game of G.O.A.T., is there a round greater than Johnny Miller’s 63 to win the U.S. Open 50 years ago?
He thinks not.
Some notes from LACC:
ocregister.com/2023/06/14/u-s… – 8:18 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett turns 23 today.
Barrett is one of only four players in NBA history to tally at least 4,900 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 400 made three-pointers before turning 23.
The other three players in this club are: LeBron James,
Kevin Durant and
Luka Doncic – 7:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in a single playoff run:
759 — Michael Jordan
748 — LeBron James
732 — Kawhi Leonard
725 — Hakeem Olajuwon
723 — Allen Iverson
707 — Shaquille O’Neal
The only players to reach the 700 mark. pic.twitter.com/Gd4v6iu3a5 – 6:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 10+ playoff triple-doubles:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook
Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/UCrVVWalmk – 4:17 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Team LeBron in 2022 was full of rings 😳🏆
(h/t @JamesEdrick3) pic.twitter.com/RBqgPQKrV6 – 1:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Which Finals MVP had the best Finals run?
2023 Jokic —
30.0 PPG | 13.5 RPG | 9.5 APG
2022 Steph —
30.5 PPG | 5.2 RPG | 6.1 APG
2021 Giannis —
30.2 PPG | 12.8 RPG | 5.1 APG
2020 LeBron —
27.6 PPG | 10.8 RPG | 8.8 APG pic.twitter.com/sO7yqW3CEj – 10:25 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Tiers are probably easier:
1- LeBron, Kareem & MJ
2- Magic, Russell & Wilt
3- Duncan, Kobe, Bird, Hakeem, Shaq & Steph
4- West, Doc, Moses, Durant, Giannis & Isiah
5- Dirk, Mailman, Barkley, Wade, Jokic, KG & Oscar
That’s your Top 25 All Time. – 6:24 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
The Top 20 Since 1970, Updated:
1- LeBron
2- Kareem
3- MJ
4- Magic
5- Duncan
6- Kobe
7- Bird
8- Hakeem
9- Shaq
10- Steph
11- Dr. J
12- Moses
13- Durant
14- Giannis
15- Isiah
16- Dirk
17- Mailman
18- Barkley
19- Wade
20- Jokic
All time, Russell, Wilt & West obviously would be in – 6:17 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Nikola Jokic:
– Averaged 26-12-9 against a 3-time DPOY at his own position
– Outscored both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker
– Swept LeBron James and Anthony Davis
– Averaged 30-14-7 on 58%/42%/84% splits against Bam and a great Heat defense
All-time run. There is no “yeah, but…” – 6:16 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Michael Malone and the Jokic bros are a whole vibe 🕺🔥
(via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/HeU0oyQMNq – 5:30 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Michael Malone: “Pat Riley said something many years ago. I used to have it up on my board when I was a head coach in Sacramento, and it talked about the evolution in this game and how you go from a nobody to an upstart, and you go from an upstart to a winner and a winner to a… – 4:54 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
I saw that the Jokic brothers gave Nikola a ride but they gave Michael Malone one too.
📸: @jschwaberow/ NBAE/ Getty Images pic.twitter.com/nNvXYdJmzG – 4:47 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Michael Malone: “Culture is not a thing that you achieve and you cross it off your list. Culture is a thing that you have to work on each and every day; if not, that culture is going to go away. It just so happens that the two-time MVP and a great player in Nikola [Jokic] kind of… – 4:40 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Michael Malone: “Every team, collectively, has to pick a path and stay true to it. I feel really fortunate that our journey has been one of patience, one of drafting really well and developing those players, and then adding the right pieces around them. You add an Aaron Gordon, a… – 4:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Players in NBA playoff history to average 26 points, 7 assists on at least 58% True Shooting in 15+ games:
LeBron James (x4)
Michael Jordan (x2)
James Harden
…and now both Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić this playoff run.
Greatness. pic.twitter.com/xqaQ3isxNJ – 2:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I really felt after we traded for Aaron Gordon a few years ago that we were good enough to win a championship that year.”
@nuggets HC Michael Malone tells @DarthAmin & @Jumpshot8 he always believed in this team
More #NBAFinals content ➡️ siriusxm.us/SXMNBAFinals @SiriusXMSports pic.twitter.com/TBusmLSqFb – 2:09 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Your thoughts on Neymar’s TOP 5 all-time NBA players list? 👀
⭐️ Michael Jordan
⭐️ Kobe Bryant
⭐️ Shaquille O’Neal
⭐️ LeBron James
⭐️ Stephen Curry
❗️ Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/rKaKL0hlGp – 11:56 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
BLACK EXCELLENCE AT ITS FINEST!!! hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-r…🤎👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 – 11:34 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“We’re not done!”
Michael Malone talked to @Jumpshot8 & @DarthAmin after his Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals! pic.twitter.com/hpLGB4jCGz – 11:07 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Here’s me on the ugly but entertaining game that saw both teams illustrate how the heart of a champion beats: sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-nik…
And in praise of Michael Malone, a coaching lifer who deserves to be recognized as one of his profession’s very best: sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-in-… – 10:33 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I had the pleasure of spending a few days with the Nuggets for a behind-the-scenes piece on Michael Malone his first season in Denver. I sat in on coaches meetings, practices, pre-game & post-game chats. Had tremendous access. Don’t expect to forget the experience any time soon – 10:23 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Top postseason careers, per TPA (1974-2023)
1. LeBron James: 2192.4
2. Michael Jordan: 1543.3
3. Magic Johnson: 1182.8
4. Tim Duncan: 1019.9
5. Larry Bird: 960.0
6. Kevin Durant: 895.7
7. Kobe Bryant: 879.7
8. Shaquille O’Neal: 828.3 pic.twitter.com/GUZxgvMl6W – 10:19 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Top postseason TPAs (1974-2023)
1. ’18 LeBron James: 223.5
2. ’84 Larry Bird: 202.1
3. ’23 Nikola Jokic: 198.62
4. ’03 Tim Duncan: 197.4
5. ’19 Kawhi Leonard: 189.7
6. ’12 James: 189.2
7. ’91 Michael Jordan: 184.6
8. ’09 James: 182.1
9. ’13 James: 181.6
10. ’90 Jordan: 178.3 pic.twitter.com/dDILDTFJ32 – 10:05 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
In an interview with BasketNews, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. shared about his relationship with teammate Boban Marjanovic 👀
Houston Rockets forward also talked about his dream to play for Team USA and LeBron James legacy if he would retir… basketnews.com/news-190582-ja… – 9:52 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jamal Murray averaged 21.4 PPG and 10.0 APG in the Finals.
He’s the fourth player in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG and 10 APG in a Finals:
— Magic Johnson (1987, 1988)
— Michael Jordan (1991)
— LeBron James (2017, 2018)
— Murray (2023)
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:41 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 3 or more MVPs + Finals MVPs:
Nikola Jokic
LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Steph Curry
Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/VXVG4LvcGU – 9:31 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
How the Nuggets, with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in tow, won the franchise’s first NBA title by flipping the league’s Super Team script.
Telling their tale with GM Calvin Booth, coach Michael Malone, and more. With @Tjonesonthenba, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4605257/2023/0… – 5:41 AM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Michael Malone was already thinking about a dynasty while his players were busy dousing their locker room, and each other, in champagne. On the Denver Nuggets’ first championship.
nytimes.com/2023/06/12/spo… – 4:41 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Michael Malone praises Nikola Jokic: “He’s never changed with all the success, and he never will” #NBAFinals
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:33 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone has joined the Serbian dance party. pic.twitter.com/NvpZSX3VcB – 3:29 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento reacts as former Kings coach Michael Malone leads Nuggets to first NBA title sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:12 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
The 50 Club — playoff pts + rebs + assts, had to make Finals
Russell (4x) — ‘61 (53.8) ‘62 (53.8), ‘63 (50.5), ‘65 (50.5)
Wilt (2x) — ‘64 (63.2), ‘67 (59.8)
Jokic — ‘23 (52.9)
LeBron — ‘18 (50.8)
Julius — ‘76 (52.2, ABA)
Kareem — ‘74 (52.9)
West — ‘65 (51.6)
Elgin — ‘62 (50.7) – 1:14 AM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Happy to see Michael Malone win. A coach who actually coaches. I bet they even practice once in a while. – 1:00 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron James remains the only player in Finals history to lead both teams in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. – 12:08 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
All-Playoffs 1st Team
Jamal Murray
Jimmy Butler
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Would you agree? pic.twitter.com/MqzGnUlwZJ – 12:00 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Congrats to NBA Champion head coach Michael Malone on a well deserved ring. pic.twitter.com/1FVCXJwMlm – 11:57 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone with champagne in hand: “It tastes like victory.” pic.twitter.com/HWfUCbfx3d – 11:55 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Michael Malone talking repeat 15 minutes after Nuggets’ first NBA title tells me he’s not overly concerned with Warriors or Draymond’s opt-out. – 11:47 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Congrats to Michael Malone, his staff, players, management, ownership & entire @nuggets organization I dreamt Denver won it in training camp & they got it done No dreams yet on next season to report – 11:46 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “I’m really enjoying this moment, so don’t screw it up by asking a dumb question.” – 11:43 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nuggets coach Michael Malone after winning franchise’s first title: “I’m really enjoying this moment, so don’t screw it up by asking a stupid question.” – 11:43 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Michael Malone, clutching a bottle of champagne: “No Gatorade tonight!” – 11:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Finals Notebook — Denver had a very unusual path to the Finals, LeBron James now takes over for Udonis Haslem the NBA’s oldest active player (barring any surprises), more …
apnews.com/article/nba-fi… – 11:31 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nuggets coach Michael Malone: “World champions!” pic.twitter.com/LGkkX4656z – 11:24 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Jokic brothers could NOT wait to celebrate the Nuggets’ NBA title with Michael Malone 🤣
pic.twitter.com/Rhlvh5EN0I – 11:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“WE WANT MORE!! WE WANT MORE!!”
Michael Malone after #Nuggets win 1st #NBA championship in franchise history. #NBAFinals . pic.twitter.com/KbLfcnmIvJ – 11:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Also, have to be happy for the lifers on the Nuggets bench, Michael Malone, David Adelman and Ryan Saunders. Guys have chased this forever. – 11:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Good for Michael Malone. Class act. “We want more!” ain’t bragging. Just speaking the truth. – 11:16 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Michael Malone: “We’re not satisfied with one. We want more.”
Good news for Malone and Nuggets fans. This team is set up to be great for a long time: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nu… – 11:14 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
“We want more! We want more!” Coach Michael Malone is the best, and I’m truly happy for him to be a World Champion. – 11:14 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Glad Michael Malone validated after a rough coaching journey. Also happy my old hero Dan Issel got to see a @nuggets championship #NBAFinals – 11:13 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “We’re not satisfied with one! We want more!” – 11:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Michael Malone: “We’re not satisfied with one. We want more, we want more.” – 11:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Ball Arena crowd is going absolutely nuts as Michael Malone starts his interview “A huge shoutout to Nuggets nation. We love you guys,” Malone says. – 11:12 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Congratulations Michael Malone! From being blindsided and fired to 2023 NBA Champion! pic.twitter.com/u8FR84lVoB – 11:09 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
The Jokic brothers tossing Michael Malone into the air is one of the most joyful things I’ve ever seen. – 11:08 PM
Vince Cellini @Vince_Cellini
Congratulations @nuggets on first @NBA Championship. So happy for Michael Malone and staff who did a tremendous job. #MileHighBasketball – 11:08 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Pure joy from Michael Malone and the Jokic brothers pic.twitter.com/KDXCnJeuya – 11:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Nuggets are just a cool team. Jokic exploding out of nowhere to be the undisputed best player in the NBA. Read Jamal Murray draft scouting reports sometime, see how much he’s improved his game too. Michael Malone a fun coach.
I’m happy they won. – 11:07 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Can’t imagine anyone begrudges the Denver Nuggets or Michael Malone. Good for all of ‘em! – 11:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
That turned into a helluva slugfest
Happy for Jamal Murray, very happy for Michael Malone and, man, I’m glad we got to see Kyle Lowry be Kyle Lowry – 11:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic this postseason:
— 30/14/10
— 55/46/80%
— Beat KD and Booker in 6
— Beat LeBron and AD in 4
— Beat playoff Jimmy in 5
— Most playoff triple-doubles ever
— Most assists ever by a center
— First 30/20/10 Finals game
— Finals MVP
Top __ playoff run all-time. pic.twitter.com/V2GutOYNV0 – 11:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last 5 players with 50+ assists in a Finals series:
Jamal Murray
LeBron James
Draymond Green
John Stockton
Magic Johnson
Elite company. pic.twitter.com/KUeIiDyVxe – 11:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Congratulations to Michael Malone and the Denver Nuggets 🏆 – 11:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jimmy Butler draws a foul on a three-pointer fading out of bounds.
Michael Malone is challenging. – 10:46 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Is Michael Malone the most-willing in-game interviewee in NBA history that was longer than ESPN’s halftime show – 10:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Heat players with 20+ 20/10 playoff games:
— Bam Adebayo
— LeBron James
Bam passes LeBron for the most 20/10 games (4) in a Finals series by a Heat player. pic.twitter.com/nUQdsXLBDe – 10:22 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Michael Malone knew everyone was calling for Michael Porter Jr. to be taken out of the starting lineup. Malone said there was no chance. He said MPJ was a huge reason they were in this position. Tonight, he has 16 points and 12 rebounds through 3 quarters. – 10:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone prior to Game 5:
“All you can is the work, and then you’ve gotta trust that process.”
INTERESTING.
milehighsports.com/the-denver-nug… pic.twitter.com/C8TVRSGX1H – 6:53 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone on if he was able to sleep last night: “I slept like a baby, I got up every two hours and cried.”
Went on to say he’s not nervous, he’s excited about the opportunity. Said his team doesn’t seem nervous because they’re prepared and they put the work in. pic.twitter.com/mZeAZLFbu3 – 6:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: “I slept like a baby… I got up every two hours and cried.”
With a title on the line, Malone’s playing all the hits. – 6:49 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on the anticipation for tonight:
“I slept like a baby. I got up every two hours and cried.” pic.twitter.com/4iUX2mwJwG – 6:49 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Michael Malone: “I slept like a baby. I woke up every two hours and cried.” – 6:49 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Michael Malone when asked if he slept last night:
“I slept like a baby. I woke up every two hours and cried.” – 6:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Michael Malone: “I wouldn’t be a head coach if it wasn’t for Mike Brown and the opportunities he gave me.” – 6:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on Tyler Herro’s possible return and how it affects Denver’s preparation for Game 5: pic.twitter.com/HGcEQWfG6m – 6:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: “I’ve never tried to be something I’m not.”
Said he’s not Popovich or Kerr. Said he needs to be true to himself.
Eventually, “you create your own identity.” – 6:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nuggets coach Michael Malone, on a possible Tyler Herro return, “To be honest, it doesn’t change anything. If they throw him out there, they throw him out there.” – 6:45 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“If they throw him out there, they throw him out there,” Michael Malone says of the possibility Tyler Herro plays tonight. Says the preparation won’t change and stresses the importance of the effort not changing, either. – 6:45 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Tyler Herro’s return: “To be honest, it doesn’t change anything. If they throw him out there, they throw him out there. But it doesn’t change our approach.” – 6:45 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone on Tyler Herro possibly returning tonight:
“To be honest, doesn’t change anything. Our approach will be the same.” pic.twitter.com/SUTa1rYAKj – 6:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on the possibility of Tyler Herro playing tonight: “It doesn’t change anything for us. If they throw him out there, they throw him out there.” – 6:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on the potential return of Tyler Herro: “To be honest, it doesn’t change anything. … Our approach is the same, our game plan is the same.” – 6:45 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone reminded us that KCP is the only player who has ever gone through what the Nuggets are trying to accomplish right now.
Said this would be the hardest thing they have ever had to do. pic.twitter.com/W8ckLKwxq5 – 6:43 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone on sensing the sense of urgency from his team.
“It’ll be evident early in the game if we’re playing desperate.” Said that the Nuggets have shown urgency and focus throughout this playoff run. pic.twitter.com/EmZaml0ZXv – 6:42 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice su DT Michael Malone que Michael Porter Junior tendrá uno de esos desempeños extraordinarios antes que termine #NBAFinals . ¿Será esta noche? pic.twitter.com/OqXt0SiFbD – 6:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A few minutes away from Michael Malone pic.twitter.com/hXhUdgx9xO – 6:39 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I would bet on this – after every playoff game…Michael gets a long text with ‘these are the things you gotta work on today’”
When @hornets HC Steve Clifford joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine, he discussed his friendship with Michael Malone & his father, Brendan.
#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/r3MeaRnz81 – 4:01 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
If Jokic wins Finals MVP, I think he’s 17th all-time.
My top 20:
1. MJ
2. LeBron
3. Kareem
4. Russell
5. Wilt
6. Magic
7. Bird
8. Duncan
9. Shaq
10. Kobe
11. Curry
12. KD
13. Hakeem
14. Dr. J
15. Moses
16. Giannis
17. Jokic
18. Garnett
19. Dirk
20. Big O – 2:33 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
The Nuggets coaching staff includes three coaches who are sons of NBA coaches: Michael Malone (son of Brendan), David Adelman (son Rick) and Ryan Saunders (son of Flip). On fathers and sons and being a coach’s son: usatoday.com/story/sports/n… – 2:23 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Caught up with Bennedict Mathurin for @HoopsHype to talk about his rookie season, the Pacers’ future, his relationship with coach Carlisle, and LeBron James:
hoopshype.com/lists/bennedic… – 2:13 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
It’s a celebration for everyone!! Let’s free it @tacobell 👑🌮🔔🫡 change.org/freeingtacotue… #ad – 12:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In their first 4 Finals games:
Murray — LeBron —
23.3 PPG 22.0 PPG
5.8 RPG 7.0 RPG
10.5 APG 6.8 APG
46/42/93% 36/20/69% pic.twitter.com/qgpgVNbmuB – 12:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 30+ PPG on 55+ FG% in a Finals series:
Jokic
LeBron
MJ
Shaq
KD
Giannis
That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/cD1vNYaTpu – 11:57 AM
More on this storyline
Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: LeBron James deserves a statue in front of Staples Center says @SHAQ to @BallySports : “If they wanted to give him a statue, I’d be fine with that.” More Here ➡️ http://youtu.be/pT0o_FLVahY “He did win a title with the Lakers and lot of people say that it doesn’t count. “LeBron has broke the record [scoring record] and he broke the record as a Laker. “He’s a great player, great ability and he did what he was supposed to do as a LAKER. “But the thing about the Lakers is that Laker fans are real greedy, Okay you got us this bubble championship, but when are you going to give us another? It’s always that.” -via Twitter / June 15, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers struggled over the last couple of seasons after a series of miscues they made right at the trade deadline. Assuming LeBron James returns (none of the sources asked have any expectation he retires), the Lakers probably look to roll back much of the roster that got to the Western Conference Finals. -via Bleacher Report / June 15, 2023
“I looked at that and thought ‘I ain’t buying that’. I know when the season is over and they’re asking [LeBron James] this question in this moment. But also I know, when he gets away, when he goes to Mexico or goes away to the south of France on his Yacht for the summer, he’s gonna look around and say ‘Okay, the King coming back’,” Wade added. -via Clutch Points / June 14, 2023