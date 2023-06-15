Mutual interest between Bradley Beal, Miami Heat, but Beal not trying to push his way to Miami or any specific team

While Bradley Beal would welcome a trade to the Heat if the Wizards decide to deal him, he is not trying to push his way to Miami or any specific team, the source said. Beal, who has not asked for a trade, is open to landing with more than a handful of teams; the franchise’s ability to compete for a championship ranks highly among the important criteria for him.
Source: Miami Herald
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Bradley Beal trade: Where he would go and why foxsports.com/stories/nba/br… – 3:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Five potential trade partners for Bradley Beal, Wizards
Five potential trade partners for Bradley Beal, Wizards
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Per source, Beal would welcome trade to Heat if Wizards deal him, but he is not pushing his way to Miami or any specific team. More than a handful of teams interest him. Heat has expressed interest, is monitoring. More: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Herring_NBA and @RohanNadkarni: Bradley Beal latest, Zion trade chatter, James Harden's options, more. open.spotify.com/episode/4Jxhmn… – 2:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Trade season coverage …
Trade season coverage …
The latest on Bradley Beal: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-talk-h…
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I would be absolutely floored if the return for Washington is Jaylen Brown”
“I would be absolutely floored if the return for Washington is Jaylen Brown”
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal trade rumors: Heat widely regarded as favorites to acquire Wizards star

cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 1:13 PM
Bradley Beal trade rumors: Heat widely regarded as favorites to acquire Wizards star

cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 1:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Your next team odds on Beal and KAT from @betonline_ag (which does not have to pay the exorbitant salaries) pic.twitter.com/kSuL8wb27X – 1:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes about the math, pathways and impact of a potential Bradley Beal trade; Knicks' Jalen Brunson honored for his charity work: sny.tv/articles/asses… – 12:45 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Bradley Beal and the Wizards’ uncoupling process may finally be starting in earnest.
Bradley Beal and the Wizards’ uncoupling process may finally be starting in earnest.
Fred Katz @FredKatz
The Knicks considered Bradley Beal before just this week. In fact, they’ve already let necessary people know they would be interested.
The Knicks considered Bradley Beal before just this week. In fact, they’ve already let necessary people know they would be interested.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
▪️ Will Bradley Beal enter the trade market?
▪️ Are the Bulls quietly shopping Zach LaVine?
▪️ Who will the Hornets draft, Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller?
@JakeLFischer on chatter around the NBA ahead of next week’s draft 👀
▪️ Will Bradley Beal enter the trade market?
▪️ Are the Bulls quietly shopping Zach LaVine?
▪️ Who will the Hornets draft, Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller?
@JakeLFischer on chatter around the NBA ahead of next week’s draft 👀
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Heat are believed to be high on Bradley Beal’s list of preferred destinations, per @TheSteinLine.
The Heat are believed to be high on Bradley Beal’s list of preferred destinations, per @TheSteinLine.
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
The @WashWizards & Bradley Beal could part ways quickly in a trade, but waiting might be better.
“Market value is as low as it has ever been on Brad,” one GM said.
Says cap relief is about the only return Wiz can expect … for now.
More @HeavyOnSports.
The @WashWizards & Bradley Beal could part ways quickly in a trade, but waiting might be better.
“Market value is as low as it has ever been on Brad,” one GM said.
Says cap relief is about the only return Wiz can expect … for now.
More @HeavyOnSports.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat dominating national airwaves in past 36 hours — Network analysts weigh in on Heat, Lillard, Beal and what Miami must do, including 2 outside the box ideas from Kendrick Perkins. PLUS final Heat, Panthers ratings and many media notes: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:40 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New story on @hoopshype: I took a look at the Zion Williamson and Bradley Beal trade rumors and broke down how some of their rumored teams could acquire them.

hoopshype.com/lists/offseaso… – 11:40 AM
New story on @hoopshype: I took a look at the Zion Williamson and Bradley Beal trade rumors and broke down how some of their rumored teams could acquire them.

hoopshype.com/lists/offseaso… – 11:40 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Could Heat thread needle and wind up with both Beal and Herro? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/15/ask… – 11:29 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Trade chatter is abuzz around the NBA. Bradley Beal's potential exit from Washington has taken center stage, and the Bulls are gauging trade interest in Zach LaVine, league sources told @YahooSports. More from around the league ahead of next week's draft: sports.yahoo.com/bradley-beal-s… – 11:27 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Heat and Bucks are currently viewed as the front-runners for a Bradley Beal trade, per @WindhorstESPN:
“Miami Heat, and this is a surprise but this is what I’ve been told, the Milwaukee Bucks. Two teams I think that have shown interest.
The Heat and Bucks are currently viewed as the front-runners for a Bradley Beal trade, per @WindhorstESPN:
“Miami Heat, and this is a surprise but this is what I’ve been told, the Milwaukee Bucks. Two teams I think that have shown interest.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
On one ESPN show, you have a host asking "Is Herro/Robinson/1st rounder?" enough for Beal (it's TOO much because of contract IMO). On another ESPN show, Windy says contract/no-trade makes huge trade haul unlikely, while noting Heat figures prominently in discussions. – 10:51 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Four reasons NBA teams might be hesitant to pursue Bradley Beal trade as rumors swirl about Wizards star
(By @therealmikekb)
Four reasons NBA teams might be hesitant to pursue Bradley Beal trade as rumors swirl about Wizards star
(By @therealmikekb)
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Yesterday, our @ShamsCharania reported that the Bucks are “looming as a potential suitor” for Bradley Beal.
Yesterday, our @ShamsCharania reported that the Bucks are “looming as a potential suitor” for Bradley Beal.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Fun Beal trade ideas:
Suns go nuclear, trade Ayton for Beal
Beal joins AD and LBJ in LA
Beal AND Harden end up in HOU
Fun Beal trade ideas:
Suns go nuclear, trade Ayton for Beal
Beal joins AD and LBJ in LA
Beal AND Harden end up in HOU
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Now on @ForbesSports
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; B
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A new Heat Check podcast with @flasportsbuzz: Final thoughts on the Heat’s historic playoff run and previewing an important offseason for the Heat. And yes, we did talk about Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
A new Heat Check podcast with @flasportsbuzz: Final thoughts on the Heat’s historic playoff run and previewing an important offseason for the Heat. And yes, we did talk about Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
NEW DROP TALKING BRADLEY BEAL
🔥Would Beal put the Heat over the top?
🔥Wait… Beal AND Damian Lillard?
🔥Potential trade packages
YouTube: youtu.be/epotKjkXrhI
NEW DROP TALKING BRADLEY BEAL
🔥Would Beal put the Heat over the top?
🔥Wait… Beal AND Damian Lillard?
🔥Potential trade packages
YouTube: youtu.be/epotKjkXrhI
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: How the Heat could acquire both Lillard and Beal and have a Big Four. How an organization that always things very big could again do something very big: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:18 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As the Bradley Beal sweepstakes begin, the Chicago Bulls low-key have one of the best trade packages to offer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/15/chi… – 9:10 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As the Bradley Beal sweepstakes begin, the Chicago Bulls low-key have one of the best trade packages to offer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/15/chi… – 9:10 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal has not demanded a trade. But if the Wizards choose to rebuild, he won’t be sticking around. From yesterday: washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 9:00 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Could Heat thread needle and wind up with both Beal and Herro? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/15/ask… Plus: Is the harpoon again out? Do Heat draft picks have value? – 8:14 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine is live!
🏀Futures of Bradley Beal & Zion Williamson
🏀Nuggets Parade Day
🏀Ian Eagle at 9:00a ET
🏀Jason Kosmicki at 9:30a ET
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/eHDMGnFwYE – 7:02 AM
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine is live!
🏀Futures of Bradley Beal & Zion Williamson
🏀Nuggets Parade Day
🏀Ian Eagle at 9:00a ET
🏀Jason Kosmicki at 9:30a ET
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/eHDMGnFwYE – 7:02 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
This is the deal. Almost without a doubt. Could expand to include more in both directions. Only include picks to show what’s available. #Heat owe #Thunder 2025 (lottery prot.), which kicks to 2026 if protected. That forces ’24 & ’27 to become swaps. Can amend…LOVE Beal in MIA. pic.twitter.com/ApNad7rdRd – 10:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Porzingis, by decision to reportedly opt into 36 M, could be in play in Beal scenarios (that wouldn’t hard cap you) and his skill set would be very helpful here. But injury history a concern. – 10:08 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
In my Lillard/Beal world, those 2,Bam,Jimmy would be your core for 4 yrs,period. Couldn’t sign buyout guys,no exception money. Beal no trade clause comes with him. If any front office can find minimums &undrafted rookies to supplement Big 4 & Caleb, it’s the Heat’s. But big tax. – 9:56 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: How the Heat could acquire both Lillard and Beal and have a Big Four and stop Mike Greenberg and all those people from complaining about the Heat’s talent. The step by step path: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we dashed some Bradley Beal dreams, discussed some other Suns trade possibilities, and gave our thoughts on Yuta Watanabe ⬇️
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we dashed some Bradley Beal dreams, discussed some other Suns trade possibilities, and gave our thoughts on Yuta Watanabe ⬇️
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic:
At @TheAthletic:
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
The six likeliest trade destinations for Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal
by @SamQuinnCBS
The six likeliest trade destinations for Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal
by @SamQuinnCBS
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
What Will it Cost to Trade for Bradley Beal? @DomeTheory | Get $1000 no sweat 1st bet @FDSportsBook Fanduel.com/Boston twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:09 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Had fun with this hypothetical. Here’s the precise path of how the Heat could acquire both Lillard AND Beal and have a Big Four with Butler, Bam. What it would require of Damian, Bradley, Blazers, Wizards and Heat, the cost, and rest of Heat roster: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:46 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Ok, so Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards will agree to park company if they decide to rebuild. Haven’t the Wizards basically been rebuilding since before they drafted Beal in the first place? – 6:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Heat are the favorites to land Bradley Beal, but the Clippers strike me as a darkhorse.
The Heat are the favorites to land Bradley Beal, but the Clippers strike me as a darkhorse.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Coverage from Heat exit interview day:
Where things stand for the Heat, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent entering an important offseason miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Heat again linked to Bradley Beal and other things to know from exit interviews miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:13 PM
Coverage from Heat exit interview day:
Where things stand for the Heat, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent entering an important offseason miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Heat again linked to Bradley Beal and other things to know from exit interviews miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:13 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Beal again linked to Heat; where things stand. And a bunch of nuggets from Heat exit interviews: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk Bradley Beal, Yuta Watanabe and more Suns stuff! Join us:
Going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk Bradley Beal, Yuta Watanabe and more Suns stuff! Join us:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports: Wizards’ new front office, Bradley Beal’s agent to work together on possible trades
Reports: Wizards’ new front office, Bradley Beal’s agent to work together on possible trades
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Interesting Bradley Beal tidbit from @TonyMassarotti today on past trade talks involving the Celtics and Wizards under Brad Stevens masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 5:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier –Miami Heat linked to Bradley Beal, amid reports of Wizards seeking deal. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/14/mia… – 5:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New @johnhollinger & Duncan exclusively on Dunc’d On Prime: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? Join us with our special sale in honor of the upcoming Mock off-season duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/6anWNPoMXS – 4:53 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Bradley Beal was almost traded for James Harden 😳 pic.twitter.com/RfB8NrgT0Y – 4:52 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
🚨 New Words 🚨
No, the Knicks Should NOT trade for Bradley Beal
🚨 New Words 🚨
No, the Knicks Should NOT trade for Bradley Beal
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: How Bradley Beal trade rumors impact the Boston Celtics
New on BSJ: How Bradley Beal trade rumors impact the Boston Celtics
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Bradley Beal is the loudest secret ever because we all know that him and Jayson Tatum are tied together like cooked spaghetti! Carry the hell on.. #NBAToday pic.twitter.com/bq40QaL9Kp – 4:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to multiple reports, Bradley Beal and the #Wizards will work together on a trade if the team decides to rebuild.
According to multiple reports, Bradley Beal and the #Wizards will work together on a trade if the team decides to rebuild.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
For your knowledge:
For your knowledge:
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
If the Celtics were going to trade for Bradley Beal, it would have happened a couple years ago before he got a supermax contract that is already aging poorly. – 3:25 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Wizards and Bradley Beal plan to work together in the event the franchise decides to trade the three-time All-Star.
Beal has four years remaining on his $251M contract, which includes a no-trade clause.
The Wizards and Bradley Beal plan to work together in the event the franchise decides to trade the three-time All-Star.
Beal has four years remaining on his $251M contract, which includes a no-trade clause.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I’m working on my own Beal take, but the bottom line for a guy with a no-trade clause like him is “where does Beal want to go?”
I’m working on my own Beal take, but the bottom line for a guy with a no-trade clause like him is “where does Beal want to go?”
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
ICYMI and in light of the buzz that Beal could be moved, why the Miami Heart are dealing with a significant payroll/tax crunch this offseason. Not sure investing in one of the most expensive players in the league is an answer:
ICYMI and in light of the buzz that Beal could be moved, why the Miami Heart are dealing with a significant payroll/tax crunch this offseason. Not sure investing in one of the most expensive players in the league is an answer:
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Woj on ESPN now reporting that the Wizards are working with Bradley Beal on trade scenarios. – 3:05 PM
More on this storyline
The Washington Wizards and the representation for Bradley Beal have a general understanding of several of the teams that Beal would be willing to accept in a trade, and the Heat, as expected, is among those teams, according to a source with direct knowledge. The interest appears mutual: The Heat has expressed interest in Beal, according to the source, though it’s unclear what Miami would be willing to trade for him. -via Miami Herald / June 15, 2023
The Wizards are in the process of deciding whether to retool their roster and trade Beal, according to multiple reports. One person close to the process said a trade seems the more likely outcome, but emphasized that a final decision has not been made and Washington could opt to keep him. Clarity might come before next Thursday’s NBA Draft. -via Miami Herald / June 15, 2023
Things often down work out in ideal fashion, though. The Wizards are too late to trade Beal in hopes of getting a superstar package in return, but there is hope that he could yet rebuild value. “They can’t hurry it,” one Eastern Conference general manager said. “If you’re talking about the market value, it’s as low as it has ever been on Brad. He only plays half your games and he is not playing at the same level he was. There is more risk if you are taking him right now than if you are Washington trading him away. Right now, you can get him for cap relief but you’re not going to a big package of picks. “They’d be better off waiting, let him get on the floor and let him shine a little bit.” -via Heavy.com / June 15, 2023