Naz Reid on future: I would love to stay in Minnesota, but it's a business

He was playing some of the best basketball of his career in the eight games before the injury, and this was when Towns and Gobert were both playing. He averaged 18.1 points in 21.7 minutes per game. This is the kind of role the Wolves are trying to sell Reid on moving forward — that he can co-exist playing major minutes even with Towns and Gobert still on the roster. “I wouldn’t mind it,” Reid said of that role. “Whatever we can do for me to be back in Minnesota would be lovely, but I also feel like I’ve grown to a higher role or situation than I was in, in the beginning of the year . -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / June 15, 2023