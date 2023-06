Nikola Jokic: 'Basketball is not the main thing in my life. It's something that I'm good at'

A testament to this fact is how Jimmy Butler blatantly said that he intends to snub the Hall of Fame ceremony if he ever gets inducted many years from now. This sweeping declaration from the Miami Heat star drew all sorts of reactions, and some of them weren’t really that nice. Well, Nikola Jokic has taken it a step further. Speaking to ESPN’s Malika Andrews in a recent interview, the Denver Nuggets big man revealed that he actually misplaced the Finals MVP trophy: “I really don’t know,” Jokic responded when asked where the trophy is. “I left it in [the equipment manager’s] room and it’s not there anymore. So I don’t know. But hopefully it’s gonna arrive in my house.” -via Clutch Points / June 15, 2023