Nikola Jokic: 'Basketball is not the main thing in my life. It's something that I'm good at'

When asked if he’s reached his peak as a player, Jokic said that he can be much better but also spoke about the place basketball holds in his life. “Basketball is not the main thing in my life. It’s something that I’m good at,” Jokic said.
Source: Donald Higney @ The Score
Source: Donald Higney @ The Score
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
A peek behind the curtain: Joker tales from championship night.
Spoke with Jamal, Josh Kroenke, Bruce, KCP, DJ and Felipe for their favorite Jokic memory. The stories illuminated his diligence and loyalty, spontaneity and courage.
denverpost.com/2023/06/15/nik… – 9:04 AM
A peek behind the curtain: Joker tales from championship night.
Spoke with Jamal, Josh Kroenke, Bruce, KCP, DJ and Felipe for their favorite Jokic memory. The stories illuminated his diligence and loyalty, spontaneity and courage.
denverpost.com/2023/06/15/nik… – 9:04 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
If Nikola Jokić has an NBA doppelgänger, it’s a tall man from the Virgin Islands. The Joker’s demeanor and impact resembles that of Spurs Hall of Famer Tim Duncan. And that’s as scary as it sounds for the rest of the league. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3Jf7CuR – 8:05 AM
If Nikola Jokić has an NBA doppelgänger, it’s a tall man from the Virgin Islands. The Joker’s demeanor and impact resembles that of Spurs Hall of Famer Tim Duncan. And that’s as scary as it sounds for the rest of the league. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3Jf7CuR – 8:05 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Where do Jokic and Murray rank among all-time NBA Finals duos?
I poured through every year to nail down where they stack up with the likes of Jordan-Pippen, Kobe-Shaq, Russell-Havlicek, Kareem-Magic and many more.
They’re higher than you think. 👇👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/be… pic.twitter.com/bBKa0h7Fmb – 7:45 AM
Where do Jokic and Murray rank among all-time NBA Finals duos?
I poured through every year to nail down where they stack up with the likes of Jordan-Pippen, Kobe-Shaq, Russell-Havlicek, Kareem-Magic and many more.
They’re higher than you think. 👇👇
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/be… pic.twitter.com/bBKa0h7Fmb – 7:45 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic couldn’t tell where his NBA Finals MVP trophy went 😬😅
pic.twitter.com/4tlNgS6hma – 2:50 AM
Nikola Jokic couldn’t tell where his NBA Finals MVP trophy went 😬😅
pic.twitter.com/4tlNgS6hma – 2:50 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic: “Stop fucking around! My horses race on Sunday.”
pic.twitter.com/sBDZxf4Vj5 – 12:10 AM
Nikola Jokic: “Stop fucking around! My horses race on Sunday.”
pic.twitter.com/sBDZxf4Vj5 – 12:10 AM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Can you imagine supertars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic being teammates?
Well, it could have happened.
woelfelspressbox.com/2023/06/bucks-… – 10:13 PM
Can you imagine supertars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic being teammates?
Well, it could have happened.
woelfelspressbox.com/2023/06/bucks-… – 10:13 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
“Basketball is not the main thing in my life. It’s something that I’m good at.”
Conversation with the Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic for NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/lB2I8bGzJ8 – 8:55 PM
“Basketball is not the main thing in my life. It’s something that I’m good at.”
Conversation with the Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic for NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/lB2I8bGzJ8 – 8:55 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat with @RobMahoney and Big Wos on NBA Finals ripple effects (Jokic, Murray, Heat offseason), plus a quick check-in on Zion Watch:
open.spotify.com/episode/4NK2rd… – 7:40 PM
New Group Chat with @RobMahoney and Big Wos on NBA Finals ripple effects (Jokic, Murray, Heat offseason), plus a quick check-in on Zion Watch:
open.spotify.com/episode/4NK2rd… – 7:40 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
It’s the 91st edition of The Blazers Balcony with @brookeolzendam. Cam Whitmore works out in Portland, the rise of the 6-8, 230 pound guard/forward, Nuggets win the Finals in five games, let Jokic be Jokic and new Scandoval update bit.ly/3NbkmE0 – 7:39 PM
It’s the 91st edition of The Blazers Balcony with @brookeolzendam. Cam Whitmore works out in Portland, the rise of the 6-8, 230 pound guard/forward, Nuggets win the Finals in five games, let Jokic be Jokic and new Scandoval update bit.ly/3NbkmE0 – 7:39 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Candace Parker showed love and respect to the 2023 NBA champ (and Finals MVP), Nikola Jokic.
“I’ve always been a fan of him. It was evident that he made everybody around him better. For him to get a championship speaks to his versatility.”
#WNBA #NBAFinals #Jokic pic.twitter.com/rNsJL5Y0of – 5:46 PM
Candace Parker showed love and respect to the 2023 NBA champ (and Finals MVP), Nikola Jokic.
“I’ve always been a fan of him. It was evident that he made everybody around him better. For him to get a championship speaks to his versatility.”
#WNBA #NBAFinals #Jokic pic.twitter.com/rNsJL5Y0of – 5:46 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
“If you want to be successful, you need to be bad, then you need to be good. Then when you’re good, you need to fail. Then when you fail, you’re going to figure it out.”
“There is no shortcuts. It’s a journey.”
Joker Mentality
pic.twitter.com/eSw1vlNTID – 4:50 PM
“If you want to be successful, you need to be bad, then you need to be good. Then when you’re good, you need to fail. Then when you fail, you’re going to figure it out.”
“There is no shortcuts. It’s a journey.”
Joker Mentality
pic.twitter.com/eSw1vlNTID – 4:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 10+ playoff triple-doubles:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook
Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/UCrVVWalmk – 4:17 PM
Active players with 10+ playoff triple-doubles:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook
Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/UCrVVWalmk – 4:17 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
SEASON FINALE!
“That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
– Sheed tells multiple stories of the moments/days following winning the 2004 NBA Championship
– What it’s like to be on losing side
– Jokic best player in the world
– Sheed’s parallels to Bam
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=1EiEQ5… pic.twitter.com/lvmVeKHsnH – 2:22 PM
SEASON FINALE!
“That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
– Sheed tells multiple stories of the moments/days following winning the 2004 NBA Championship
– What it’s like to be on losing side
– Jokic best player in the world
– Sheed’s parallels to Bam
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=1EiEQ5… pic.twitter.com/lvmVeKHsnH – 2:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tim Connelly always says he got lucky when drafting Nikola Jokic.
But what if it wasn’t all luck?
What if there was a little instinct, some intuition, and a lot of regret from a 2007 draft-day decision that all pushed him to take a chance on Jokic?
thednvr.com/nikola-jokic-m… – 1:45 PM
Tim Connelly always says he got lucky when drafting Nikola Jokic.
But what if it wasn’t all luck?
What if there was a little instinct, some intuition, and a lot of regret from a 2007 draft-day decision that all pushed him to take a chance on Jokic?
thednvr.com/nikola-jokic-m… – 1:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Just asked Spo about Bam defensively (taking on Giannis to Tatum to Jokic) and if he feels he’s a better defender than even a year ago:
Says he’s arguably the best defender in the league
“He’s 1 of 1.”
Notes that he doesn’t get recognition due to lack of blocks and other stats – 1:40 PM
Just asked Spo about Bam defensively (taking on Giannis to Tatum to Jokic) and if he feels he’s a better defender than even a year ago:
Says he’s arguably the best defender in the league
“He’s 1 of 1.”
Notes that he doesn’t get recognition due to lack of blocks and other stats – 1:40 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Nikola Jokic-
-Gets drafted 41st during the Taco Bell commercial.
-Gets Jusuf Nurkic’s highlights featured on ESPN while his max contract with Nuggets is discussed.
And now, gets the NBA store messing up an email offering special Jokic’s NBA Finals MVP merchandise.
🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/oNbMyMVLfm – 1:33 PM
Nikola Jokic-
-Gets drafted 41st during the Taco Bell commercial.
-Gets Jusuf Nurkic’s highlights featured on ESPN while his max contract with Nuggets is discussed.
And now, gets the NBA store messing up an email offering special Jokic’s NBA Finals MVP merchandise.
🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/oNbMyMVLfm – 1:33 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Nikola Jokic is the undisputed no. 1, but where does everyone else fall in our top 125 now that the season is over?
🔗: nbarankings.theringer.com pic.twitter.com/HpzauwPbew – 1:19 PM
Nikola Jokic is the undisputed no. 1, but where does everyone else fall in our top 125 now that the season is over?
🔗: nbarankings.theringer.com pic.twitter.com/HpzauwPbew – 1:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Billboard of Jokic spotted in NYC 👀
(via @TickPick) pic.twitter.com/6Dcu7ci28M – 12:34 PM
Billboard of Jokic spotted in NYC 👀
(via @TickPick) pic.twitter.com/6Dcu7ci28M – 12:34 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
After he added a title and Finals MVP to his resume, I wrote about how Nikola Jokic is the greatest overachiever in NBA draft history and why he dropped to pick 41: espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 12:31 PM
After he added a title and Finals MVP to his resume, I wrote about how Nikola Jokic is the greatest overachiever in NBA draft history and why he dropped to pick 41: espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 12:31 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Lowest draft picks to win both MVP and Finals MVP
Kobe Bryant: No. 13 🇺🇸
Giannis Antetokounmpo: No. 15 🇬🇷
NIKOLA JOKIC: No. 41 🇷🇸 – 11:46 AM
Lowest draft picks to win both MVP and Finals MVP
Kobe Bryant: No. 13 🇺🇸
Giannis Antetokounmpo: No. 15 🇬🇷
NIKOLA JOKIC: No. 41 🇷🇸 – 11:46 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
All Nuggets Yak on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @ThompsonScribe & our guest @chrisadempsey of Altitude Sports. What the title means for the Mile High, the 2-year wait for Jamal Murray, the Joker’s Reign & more. Listen in!: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 10:31 AM
All Nuggets Yak on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @ThompsonScribe & our guest @chrisadempsey of Altitude Sports. What the title means for the Mile High, the 2-year wait for Jamal Murray, the Joker’s Reign & more. Listen in!: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 10:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Which Finals MVP had the best Finals run?
2023 Jokic —
30.0 PPG | 13.5 RPG | 9.5 APG
2022 Steph —
30.5 PPG | 5.2 RPG | 6.1 APG
2021 Giannis —
30.2 PPG | 12.8 RPG | 5.1 APG
2020 LeBron —
27.6 PPG | 10.8 RPG | 8.8 APG pic.twitter.com/sO7yqW3CEj – 10:25 AM
Which Finals MVP had the best Finals run?
2023 Jokic —
30.0 PPG | 13.5 RPG | 9.5 APG
2022 Steph —
30.5 PPG | 5.2 RPG | 6.1 APG
2021 Giannis —
30.2 PPG | 12.8 RPG | 5.1 APG
2020 LeBron —
27.6 PPG | 10.8 RPG | 8.8 APG pic.twitter.com/sO7yqW3CEj – 10:25 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“This postseason will become the one that changes the game. I think Nikola Jokic is going to do for the NBA something similar to what Steph Curry did for the game a decade ago.”
—@Espngreeny pic.twitter.com/emHxUhBv4m – 10:05 AM
“This postseason will become the one that changes the game. I think Nikola Jokic is going to do for the NBA something similar to what Steph Curry did for the game a decade ago.”
—@Espngreeny pic.twitter.com/emHxUhBv4m – 10:05 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Serbian NT coach Svetislav Pesic revealed that Nikola Jokic in the list of candidates for the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023 📋
However, the Nuggets star’s commitment to family raises questions about his availability:
basketnews.com/news-190728-ni… – 10:03 AM
Serbian NT coach Svetislav Pesic revealed that Nikola Jokic in the list of candidates for the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023 📋
However, the Nuggets star’s commitment to family raises questions about his availability:
basketnews.com/news-190728-ni… – 10:03 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Legend recognizes legend. Candace Parker talked at @SportalgrG and praised Nikola Jokic and his leadership.
“He can make everyone around him better. He’s one of the top players for sure.”
Full story below: #WNBATwitter #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 9:55 AM
Legend recognizes legend. Candace Parker talked at @SportalgrG and praised Nikola Jokic and his leadership.
“He can make everyone around him better. He’s one of the top players for sure.”
Full story below: #WNBATwitter #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 9:55 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic’s new Nike billboard located in the New York City 🫡🇷🇸
pic.twitter.com/1xfaLdEk6E – 9:42 AM
Nikola Jokic’s new Nike billboard located in the New York City 🫡🇷🇸
pic.twitter.com/1xfaLdEk6E – 9:42 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Nuggets fans describe what they love about Jokic before the Finals began: pic.twitter.com/ts0337OpgS – 9:35 AM
Nuggets fans describe what they love about Jokic before the Finals began: pic.twitter.com/ts0337OpgS – 9:35 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about the absence of a championship model in the NBA given the incredible diversity within modern superstardom. Can’t replicate the Nuggets if you don’t have a Jokic, and Jokic is 1 of 1.
🎨: J.M.W Turner
‘Every champion is a snowflake’ ziller.substack.com/p/every-champi… pic.twitter.com/46gEOJpg92 – 9:25 AM
Wrote about the absence of a championship model in the NBA given the incredible diversity within modern superstardom. Can’t replicate the Nuggets if you don’t have a Jokic, and Jokic is 1 of 1.
🎨: J.M.W Turner
‘Every champion is a snowflake’ ziller.substack.com/p/every-champi… pic.twitter.com/46gEOJpg92 – 9:25 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nikola Jokic talked about what it takes to be successful in the NBA 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QN4z35WpxX – 8:53 AM
Nikola Jokic talked about what it takes to be successful in the NBA 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QN4z35WpxX – 8:53 AM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: Tim Hardaway Sr. says Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo, Brook Lopez and Domantas Sabonis are all better centers than KAT “You need to win playoff games, Karl-Anthony Towns has 0 series wins. He needs to have a reality check, and in Minnesota, they talk too much! They need… pic.twitter.com/0Plv0HvmXD -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / June 15, 2023
A testament to this fact is how Jimmy Butler blatantly said that he intends to snub the Hall of Fame ceremony if he ever gets inducted many years from now. This sweeping declaration from the Miami Heat star drew all sorts of reactions, and some of them weren’t really that nice. Well, Nikola Jokic has taken it a step further. Speaking to ESPN’s Malika Andrews in a recent interview, the Denver Nuggets big man revealed that he actually misplaced the Finals MVP trophy: “I really don’t know,” Jokic responded when asked where the trophy is. “I left it in [the equipment manager’s] room and it’s not there anymore. So I don’t know. But hopefully it’s gonna arrive in my house.” -via Clutch Points / June 15, 2023