Nikola Jokic: You know how I said I didn't want to stay for the parade? But I f------ want to stay for the parade

Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic: “You know that I told you I didn’t want to stay for the parade. But I f*****g want to stay for the parade.” pic.twitter.com/THI3W58PKa
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic switched real quick from ‘I want to go home’ to ‘I want to stay in parade’ 🤣
Nikola Jokic switched real quick from ‘I want to go home’ to ‘I want to stay in parade’ 🤣
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray intros Nikola Jokic: “I’m going to bring out the two-time MVP, Finals MVP, Western Conference MVP, the league MVP, Nikola Jokic.” pic.twitter.com/Xi25LusARi – 2:33 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Jokic ain’t gotta say sh+t about himself, Coach Malone gonna do it for him🫡 – 2:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic: “You know that I told you I didn’t want to stay for the parade. But I fucking want to stay for the parade.” pic.twitter.com/THI3W58PKa – 2:28 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic: “You know I said I don’t want to stay on parade, but I fucking WANT to stay on parade. I love you Denver, this one’s for you.” I LOVE HIM SO MUCH – 2:25 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nuggets fans started #FreeJoker campaign to let Nikola Jokic go home to Serbia 😅
Nuggets fans started #FreeJoker campaign to let Nikola Jokic go home to Serbia 😅
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“You guys know he stay pads, right” Malone says, introducing Nikola Jokic. – 2:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic introduced at the parade just now. pic.twitter.com/SLISNzYdgV – 2:10 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic and Murray in a SWAT vehicle trying to get to the final ceremony. pic.twitter.com/qu11AC3V10 – 1:53 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets fans overtook the parade route, so Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, with their trophies, are taking a SWAT car to the stage. pic.twitter.com/tMu0WoUFQJ – 1:48 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Jokic, Murray, and Larry on a SWAT vehicle pic.twitter.com/CcXr9G7H8N – 1:48 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic put the Finals MVP in front of Murray so Nikola’s daughter can sit in front of him for the ride.
We gotta give all future MVP trophies to Mal so Jokic doesn’t have to keep track of them. pic.twitter.com/7ICdvvw97e – 12:34 PM
Jokic put the Finals MVP in front of Murray so Nikola’s daughter can sit in front of him for the ride.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Lunchtime reading: If Nikola Jokić has an NBA doppelgänger, it’s a tall man from the Virgin Islands. The Joker’s demeanor and impact resembles that of Hall of Famer Tim Duncan. And that’s as scary as it sounds for the rest of the league. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3Jf7CuR – 12:15 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic made it to the championship parade in Denver 😁
Nikola Jokic made it to the championship parade in Denver 😁
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray facing 2023 FIBA World Cup decisions after long road to Nuggets title
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray facing 2023 FIBA World Cup decisions after long road to Nuggets title
Michael Singer @msinger
A peek behind the curtain: Joker tales from championship night.
Spoke with Jamal, Josh Kroenke, Bruce, KCP, DJ and Felipe for their favorite Jokic memory. The stories illuminated his diligence and loyalty, spontaneity and courage.
A peek behind the curtain: Joker tales from championship night.
Spoke with Jamal, Josh Kroenke, Bruce, KCP, DJ and Felipe for their favorite Jokic memory. The stories illuminated his diligence and loyalty, spontaneity and courage.
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
If Nikola Jokić has an NBA doppelgänger, it’s a tall man from the Virgin Islands. The Joker’s demeanor and impact resembles that of Spurs Hall of Famer Tim Duncan. And that’s as scary as it sounds for the rest of the league. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3Jf7CuR – 8:05 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Where do Jokic and Murray rank among all-time NBA Finals duos?
I poured through every year to nail down where they stack up with the likes of Jordan-Pippen, Kobe-Shaq, Russell-Havlicek, Kareem-Magic and many more.
They’re higher than you think. 👇👇
Where do Jokic and Murray rank among all-time NBA Finals duos?
I poured through every year to nail down where they stack up with the likes of Jordan-Pippen, Kobe-Shaq, Russell-Havlicek, Kareem-Magic and many more.
They’re higher than you think. 👇👇
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic couldn’t tell where his NBA Finals MVP trophy went 😬😅
Nikola Jokic couldn’t tell where his NBA Finals MVP trophy went 😬😅
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic: “Stop fucking around! My horses race on Sunday.”
Nikola Jokic: “Stop fucking around! My horses race on Sunday.”
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Can you imagine supertars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic being teammates?
Well, it could have happened.
Can you imagine supertars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic being teammates?
Well, it could have happened.
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
“Basketball is not the main thing in my life. It’s something that I’m good at.”
“Basketball is not the main thing in my life. It’s something that I’m good at.”
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
New Group Chat with @RobMahoney and Big Wos on NBA Finals ripple effects (Jokic, Murray, Heat offseason), plus a quick check-in on Zion Watch:
New Group Chat with @RobMahoney and Big Wos on NBA Finals ripple effects (Jokic, Murray, Heat offseason), plus a quick check-in on Zion Watch:
Casey Holdahl @CHold
It’s the 91st edition of The Blazers Balcony with @brookeolzendam. Cam Whitmore works out in Portland, the rise of the 6-8, 230 pound guard/forward, Nuggets win the Finals in five games, let Jokic be Jokic and new Scandoval update bit.ly/3NbkmE0 – 7:39 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Candace Parker showed love and respect to the 2023 NBA champ (and Finals MVP), Nikola Jokic.
“I’ve always been a fan of him. It was evident that he made everybody around him better. For him to get a championship speaks to his versatility.”
Candace Parker showed love and respect to the 2023 NBA champ (and Finals MVP), Nikola Jokic.
“I’ve always been a fan of him. It was evident that he made everybody around him better. For him to get a championship speaks to his versatility.”
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Nikola Jokic was the last Playoffs MVP.
Needs another eight to tie the leaders here 👇
Nikola Jokic was the last Playoffs MVP.
Needs another eight to tie the leaders here 👇
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
“If you want to be successful, you need to be bad, then you need to be good. Then when you’re good, you need to fail. Then when you fail, you’re going to figure it out.”
“There is no shortcuts. It’s a journey.”
Joker Mentality
“If you want to be successful, you need to be bad, then you need to be good. Then when you’re good, you need to fail. Then when you fail, you’re going to figure it out.”
“There is no shortcuts. It’s a journey.”
Joker Mentality
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 10+ playoff triple-doubles:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook
Active players with 10+ playoff triple-doubles:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook
