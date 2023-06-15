Pacers interested in Grant Williams, have explored trade for OG Anunoby

Indiana explored trade scenarios for OG Anunoby and the concept of sending Chris Duarte plus draft capital to Atlanta for De’Andre Hunter during February’s trade deadline, sources told Yahoo Sports. The Pacers are expected to be one team in the mix for restricted free agent Grant Williams as well.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Grant Williams @Grant2Will
Excited to host my @shawssupermarket & @starmarkets Basketball Clinic in partnership with @ProcterGamble at the Boston University Rec this summer 👏🏽 Come hit the court with me 🤝🏽 grantwilliamsclinic.com pic.twitter.com/hvpgk5KcGt – 3:52 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown stays, Grant Williams goes: 5 early predictions for Celtics offseason
Jaylen Brown stays, Grant Williams goes: 5 early predictions for Celtics offseason
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This summer, the Knicks need to add spacing on the offensive end and address their subpar defense (NY ranked 19th in Def Eff in 2022-23).
OG Anunoby, one of the NBA’s elite 3-and-D wings, checks both boxes. Which is why he should be one of New York’s top targets this offseason. pic.twitter.com/wwWI2bwizN – 4:26 PM
This summer, the Knicks need to add spacing on the offensive end and address their subpar defense (NY ranked 19th in Def Eff in 2022-23).
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Interesting to see Heat moving Tyler Herro to questionable. Desperate times and all, but awfully tough to return after long layoff to the top level of the NBA Finals. Raptors pondered this with OG Anunoby in 2019. Ultimately he didn’t make his return vs. Warriors. – 12:41 PM
But is it enough? That’s where the Raptors join the fray. The franchise is deciding its direction, and many around the league believe Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. won’t return (both have player options). Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are heading into the final years of their contracts (Anunoby has a player option for 2024-25). -via Bleacher Report / June 9, 2023
In large part because of its dramatic swings and 7-game length, TNT’s broadcast of Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals averaged 11.9 million viewers — the third-biggest NBA rating in the network’s history. Entering the final round, the NBA playoffs had been averaging 4.71 million viewers across ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV, the best viewership since 2012. Game 1 overnight numbers indicated a 5% dip from 2022, but that audience is more than respectable given that Miami and Denver have much bigger media footprints than those of last year’s finalists, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. -via Deadline / June 4, 2023
“So I think you have a fascinating situation happening in Toronto right now. And the reason it is fascinating is in talking to folks that have been in touch with the Raptors recently, the Raptors don’t seem to know which direction they’re going to take,” ESPN reporter and NBA insider Brian Windhorst said in his podcast recently. “Whether or not they are going to focus on re-signing Fred VanVleet, extending Pascal Siakam, potentially making other roster upgrades. Or whether or not they’re going to send Fred VanVleet in a sign-and-trade, maybe investigate moving other players be it OG Anunoby or Pascal Siakam.” -via Clutch Points / May 27, 2023
Sources say the Celtics are exploring ways to bolster the roster, whether it’s a sign-and-trade involving Grant Williams during free agency or something consolidating their plethora of guards. -via nbadraft.theringer.com / June 15, 2023
