Pacers to give Tyrese Haliburton a max extension?

The Pacers must decide on an extension for Tyrese Haliburton (sources anticipate he gets a max deal) and Aaron Nesmith (TBD if he’s in the long-term plans). Overall, the front office seems pleased with the team’s direction. The hope is a return to the playoffs in April.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Zion is truly available, my “it’s unrealistic but I want them to try to get him” team is the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner were put on this Earth to play with Zion Williamson. – 11:03 AM
Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Smith and Kendall Brown are three players I’ve seen at the majority of the workouts. (Smith is sporting a new haircut, by the way.) And Happy Walters, who went from agent to team consultant in 2022, attended Monday’s workout. Many more players returned to town as the Pacers start the second phase of optional offseason workouts — guys like Andrew Nembhard, Chris Duarte and Daniel Theis. -via Fieldhouse Files / June 12, 2023
Marc Stein: The Knicks’ Jalen Brunson is among the 12 expected roster members for @usabasketball at the @FIBAWC, sources tell @TheSteinLine. @TheAthletic reports Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Bobby Portis & Austin Reaves also committed. More: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 4, 2023
Shams Charania: Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and Nets rising star Mikal Bridges have committed to Team USA roster for 2023 FIBA World Cup, joining Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Bobby Portis so far, sources tell me and @joevardon. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 4, 2023