Pelicans not interested in trading Brandon Ingram

New Orleans staffers always speak philosophically about no player being “untouchable,” but the Pelicans have shown little interest in parting with Brandon Ingram at this juncture, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans not shopping Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram
🏀 What’s too much to give up for Scoot Henderson
🏀 Need to line up the trade after the Scoot Henderson trade
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/4ly8kaaelr – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans not shopping Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram
🏀 What’s too much to give up for Scoot Henderson
🏀 Need to line up the trade after the Scoot Henderson trade
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/VJdIYdojTH – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans not shopping Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram
🏀 What’s too much to give up for Scoot Henderson
🏀 Need to line up the trade after the Scoot Henderson trade
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/gvdGHd2MRJ – 9:14 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Even with Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram it will be hard for Pelicans to trade for Scoot Henderson
youtube.com/watch?v=ucNMJe… pic.twitter.com/ZCRY1KeA6O – 7:05 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Good insight from @TheSteinLine in his latest newsletter on who the Pelicans would ideally like to trade between Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, and which one the Charlotte Hornets would prefer – 11:56 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans aggressively trying to get Scoot Henderson
🏀 Anyway to do a deal without Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram?
🏀 Tam building options after a trade
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/f6dTjA4D4B – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans aggressively trying to get Scoot Henderson
🏀 Anyway to do a deal without Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram?
🏀 Tam building options after a trade
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/TT77c0jQmC – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans aggressively trying to get Scoot Henderson
🏀 Anyway to do a deal without Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram?
🏀 Tam building options after a trade
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/kFFVLmWI2o – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans aggressively trying to get Scoot Henderson
🏀 Anyway to do a deal without Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram?
🏀 Tam building options after a trade
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/fLBTj3g2d8 – 8:13 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones and Willie Green are here at Game 5 in Denver tonight – 9:50 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Scoot Henderson to the Pelicans? Would New Orleans actually trade Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram?
youtube.com/watch?v=Xva3EO… pic.twitter.com/8pnHCr2A03 – 8:12 PM
More on this storyline
Scoot Henderson had a “highly impressive” workout with the Hornets over the weekend, but Brandon Miller still looks like the favorite to be the pick at No. 2, says Givony. If a team like the Pelicans were willing to include an impact player such as Brandon Ingram in an offer for the second overall pick, that could shake up the top of the draft, but it’s still too early to say whether that’s a realistic possibility, according to Givony. -via Hoops Rumors / June 14, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Two Western Conference All-Star forwards — New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram and Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., — are committed to play for Team USA’s FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines. USA Basketball plans to finalize a 12-man roster later this month. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 5, 2023
Brandon Ingram sat out 29 consecutive games with an injury the team described as a left toe contusion. Ingram kicked the back of a Memphis Grizzlies player’s foot in November. Two days after the injury, Pelicans coach Willie Green said Ingram was “day to day.” Days turned into weeks. Weeks turned into months. Ingram did not play again until Jan. 25 — exactly two months after hurting his toe. During this time, there was significant frustration in the Pelicans organization about Ingram’s extended absence. Several people felt that Ingram was capable of playing. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / June 3, 2023