Spurs rebuffing trade offers for the No. 1 pick, will draft Victor Wembanyama

Sources say the team has already rebuffed several offers for the No. 1 pick, with Victor Wembanyama as its unquestioned target. But the Spurs have landed the most coveted draft prospect in a very long time.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
On June 24, the San Antonio Spurs say they will host an introductory press conference with their 2023 Draft Class at the AT&T Center. This is two days after the Spurs are expected to select Victor Wembanyama with the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft in Brooklyn. – 6:05 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will soon make it official and draft Victor Wembanyama. Here is the latest insider intel regarding the Spurs and Wembanyama: spurstalk.com/latest-spurs-i… – 12:03 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
crowdsourcing here…
Are there any “how to” guides on the interwebs re: the best way to cleanly/effectively remove the Victor Wembanyama cards from sports illustrated?? pic.twitter.com/lCf54EPa9f – 8:41 PM
crowdsourcing here…
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Victor Wembanyama opens the 2023-24 season as the Rookie of the Year favorite. Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren are essentially tied for second.
I think there could be some Henderson value depending on where he goes, but the odds aren’t long enough to bet against Victor yet. pic.twitter.com/fOppRyDGxY – 3:01 PM
Victor Wembanyama opens the 2023-24 season as the Rookie of the Year favorite. Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren are essentially tied for second.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @DanWoikeSports has this in @latimessports: NBA mock draft: Here’s what will happen after Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1 latimes.com/sports/story/2… – 12:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
FYI:
The 2023 NBA Draft is next Thursday.
And the SLC and California Summer Leagues (which will likely feature the debut of Victor Wembanyama) begin in 20 days.
The Las Vegas Summer League kicks off on July 7th – only 24 days from today. – 9:40 AM
FYI:
The 2023 NBA Draft is next Thursday.
And the SLC and California Summer Leagues (which will likely feature the debut of Victor Wembanyama) begin in 20 days.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama had his moments but Metropolitans 92 fell into a 2-0 hole against Monaco #FinalesBetclicELITE
eurohoops.net/en/proa/151607… – 4:35 PM
Victor Wembanyama had his moments but Metropolitans 92 fell into a 2-0 hole against Monaco #FinalesBetclicELITE
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dominating airspace, Victor Wembanyama throws it down #FinalesBetclicELITE
pic.twitter.com/cRogNfCZuh – 3:49 PM
Dominating airspace, Victor Wembanyama throws it down #FinalesBetclicELITE
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama launches 8-0 start for Metropolitans 92 at Monaco #FinalesBetclicELITE
pic.twitter.com/Od1ngInLUj – 2:36 PM
Victor Wembanyama launches 8-0 start for Metropolitans 92 at Monaco #FinalesBetclicELITE
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nearing the #NBAdraft, Victor Wembanyama is looking for a win in Game 2 #FinalesBetclicELITE
pic.twitter.com/W2NPiRzRaB – 2:16 PM
Nearing the #NBAdraft, Victor Wembanyama is looking for a win in Game 2 #FinalesBetclicELITE
No Ceilings: 2023 NBA Draft “Green Room” Invites so far (via @DraftExpress) | #NBADraft • Victor Wembanyama • Brandon Miller • Scoot Henderson • Amen Thompson • Ausar Thompson • Cam Whitmore • Jarace Walker • Anthony Black • Taylor Hendricks • Gradey Dick • Bilal Coulibaly • Cason Wallace • Nick Smith Jr. • Dereck Lively • Kobe Bufkin • Jalen Hood-Schifino • Jett Howard • Jordan Hawkins • Keyonte George -via Twitter / June 13, 2023
Wembanyama, the presumed No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on June 22, kicked off the 2023 Pro A Finals with a dud of a performance in No. 2 seed Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92’s 87–64 Game 1 loss to top-seeded Monaco. In his 27 minutes of action, Wembanyama recorded just eight points on 3-of-8 shooting, seven rebounds and two assists while adding another highlight-worthy blocked shot. -via Sports Illustrated / June 11, 2023
Even Zubac has a certain level of expectation for Wembanyama and cannot wait to see him playing in the league. “Oh yeah, I mean, you see all these videos and highlights, it’s incredible. A guy with that kind of size and mobility, it’s really rare to witness something like that,” Zubac told BasketNews. “We probably never saw a player like him so far. He’s probably gonna be the No. 1 pick and will be coached by one of the best coaches ever, Gregg Popovich. He’s gonna play a lot of minutes for a great organization like the Spurs. I definitely have high expectations for him, but I believe he’s gonna be in a perfect position to develop and show that he can be one of the best players,” Zubac added. -via BasketNews / June 10, 2023