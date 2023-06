Spurs rebuffing trade offers for the No. 1 pick, will draft Victor Wembanyama

Even Zubac has a certain level of expectation for Wembanyama and cannot wait to see him playing in the league. “Oh yeah, I mean, you see all these videos and highlights, it’s incredible. A guy with that kind of size and mobility, it’s really rare to witness something like that,” Zubac told BasketNews. “We probably never saw a player like him so far. He’s probably gonna be the No. 1 pick and will be coached by one of the best coaches ever, Gregg Popovich. He’s gonna play a lot of minutes for a great organization like the Spurs. I definitely have high expectations for him, but I believe he’s gonna be in a perfect position to develop and show that he can be one of the best players,” Zubac added. -via BasketNews / June 10, 2023