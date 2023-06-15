Tim Hardaway Sr. rips Karl-Anthony Towns: Who are these people saying that you changed the game? You need to win playoff games

Tim Hardaway Sr. on Karl-Anthony Towns saying he changed the game: Who are these people saying that you changed the game with the way you played? First of all, you need to win playoff games. You got four playoff wins in 12 tries, zero series wins. You go out there and you average 23 points, 11 rebounds per game, you’re playing well, he’s a good NBA player but he doesn’t make anybody better on his team, it’s all about him at times. He tries to show up the referees instead of going out there to play team basketball. Sometimes he’s out there and you don’t even see him, you don’t even know that he’s out there. I think he needs to have a reality check and he needs to work on his game a little bit more and making his teammates better and having a better season. In Minnesota, they just talk too much, all of them. Anthony Edwards talks, Karl-Anthony Towns talks, some other players, they talk. They just need to shut up and go out there and play basketball. They just need to go out there to play and try to win games.
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes about the math, pathways and impact of a potential Karl-Anthony Towns trade; NBA champion Mike Malone has coaching roots at Manhattan College: sny.tv/articles/asses… – 7:15 PM
A few notes about the math, pathways and impact of a potential Karl-Anthony Towns trade; NBA champion Mike Malone has coaching roots at Manhattan College: sny.tv/articles/asses… – 7:15 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
According to Chicago Bulls point guard Patrick Beverley, Karl-Anthony Towns is the best offensive player in the NBA. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/14/chi… – 5:05 PM
According to Chicago Bulls point guard Patrick Beverley, Karl-Anthony Towns is the best offensive player in the NBA. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/14/chi… – 5:05 PM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: Tim Hardaway Sr. says Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo, Brook Lopez and Domantas Sabonis are all better centers than KAT “You need to win playoff games, Karl-Anthony Towns has 0 series wins. He needs to have a reality check, and in Minnesota, they talk too much! They need… pic.twitter.com/0Plv0HvmXD -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / June 15, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns on Patrick Beverley’s podcast: When my time’s up and I retire… there’s gonna be people who are gonna say that I changed the game. Everything’s up for stipulation and what I like to say, is when this is all over, there’s going to be kids coming up saying they’re going to be able to play a different way because I played in the NBA and did it a different way. -via YouTube / June 14, 2023
Draymond Green: aye [Patrick Beverley] when people come on yo show they change the game!!l?!? 🤯🤯🤯 I’m looking forward to it man -via Twitter @Money23Green / June 14, 2023