Hawks interested in Pascal Siakam?

One player believed to be on the Hawks’ radar of potential trade targets is Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, sources said, and Toronto marks another team front offices are closely monitoring for trade activity. Similar to the team’s position leading up to the trade deadline, the Raptors are said to still be deliberating various pathways to proceed with their roster.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
As excellent of a story and player he’s been for the Raptors, it’s time for them to seriously explore trading Pascal Siakam: theathletic.com/4614066/2023/0… – 9:08 AM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Bradley Beal could be on the move if Wizards retool/rebuild, per multiple reports. How might that impact the market should Raptors decide to trade Pascal Siakam or someone else? – 1:10 PM
To make a deal with Houston or Portland — the Blazers and Raptors have discussed both Siakam and Anunoby in the past, sources said — there’s some relevant context at play. With Siakam, any team acquiring the All-NBA talent would have to consider Siakam becoming eligible for a lucrative extension this summer, entering the final year of a $37.8 million contract. Anunoby has been a target of Portland’s for some time, although the Raptors have told rival teams they declined the Blazers’ efforts to swap the No. 7 pick in last June’s draft for Anunoby. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 16, 2023
If VanVleet and Siakam are both back with the Raptors flanking Barnes, then that scenario could make Anunoby one of the most coveted players on the trade market. Sacramento has been increasingly mentioned by league figures as an Anunoby suitor, while the Kings consider the future of free-agent forward Harrison Barnes. Toronto, though, is expected to hold significant asking prices for both Anunoby and Siakam, as has been the Raptors’ practice. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 16, 2023
But is it enough? That’s where the Raptors join the fray. The franchise is deciding its direction, and many around the league believe Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. won’t return (both have player options). Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are heading into the final years of their contracts (Anunoby has a player option for 2024-25). -via Bleacher Report / June 9, 2023