Hornets would want Brandon Ingram from Pelicans for No. 2 pick in the draft

Shams Charania: To my knowledge, the Pelicans haven’t called the Charlotte Hornets and said, ‘Hey, do you wanna do Zion Williamson for the No. 2 pick?’ But what I think has been relayed to No. 2, which, the Pelicans want Scoot Henderson. They want to move up in this draft, they have the No. 14 pick. … Henderson is going to be a potential franchise guard, a guy we’re going to be talking about for years to come… There is a lot of belief around the NBA and around the Pelicans that Henderson can be a franchise point guard. … The Pelicans want to go get him. Realistically, the only way you’re going to get a guy like that is you’re gonna have to give up a guy like Zion Williamson. … What I have heard is I don’t know if the Hornets would want Zion, I think who the Hornets want is Brandon Ingram Source: Twitter