Hornets would want Brandon Ingram from Pelicans for No. 2 pick in the draft

Shams Charania: To my knowledge, the Pelicans haven’t called the Charlotte Hornets and said, ‘Hey, do you wanna do Zion Williamson for the No. 2 pick?’ But what I think has been relayed to No. 2, which, the Pelicans want Scoot Henderson. They want to move up in this draft, they have the No. 14 pick. … Henderson is going to be a potential franchise guard, a guy we’re going to be talking about for years to come… There is a lot of belief around the NBA and around the Pelicans that Henderson can be a franchise point guard. … The Pelicans want to go get him. Realistically, the only way you’re going to get a guy like that is you’re gonna have to give up a guy like Zion Williamson. … What I have heard is I don’t know if the Hornets would want Zion, I think who the Hornets want is Brandon Ingram.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
For those thinking the Hornets trade rumors at #2 are a smokescreen, I can assure you they are not.
In regards to New Orleans, I believe the target would be Brandon Ingram who Kupchak drafted in 2016 with the Lakers.
Personally, I would target Zion – 9:45 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans not shopping Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram
🏀 What’s too much to give up for Scoot Henderson
🏀 Need to line up the trade after the Scoot Henderson trade
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/woJAmGU9PA – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Even with Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram it will be hard for Pelicans to trade for Scoot Henderson
youtube.com/watch?v=ucNMJe… pic.twitter.com/ZCRY1KeA6O – 7:05 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Brian Windhorst: It’s surprising to me how out there it is in the league that the Pelicans are discussing Zion business. I want to be very careful about the word ‘offer’ because that word is a dangerous word. I’m not sure the Pelicans have ‘offered’ Zion to anybody, but every day that passes over the past five or six days, I hear different discussions the Pelicans have had that implies they are going to make Zion available. Him or Brandon Ingram. I wouldn’t rule out anything I guess, but the events of the last six months with Zion are what they are -via ESPN / June 16, 2023
The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly been exploring the possibility of trading up in the draft to select Scoot Henderson, which has led to speculation that they are open to moving on from Zion Williamson. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has been told that the Pelicans are not putting Williamson on the trade block. “I’ve been told New Orleans is not trading Zion,” said Givony on the Zach Lowe Podcast. “And no interest in trading Brandon Ingram. I would be very surprised if anything ended up happening there at two or three. -via RealGM / June 16, 2023
“They were the No. 1 team in the West last year when Zion went down with the injury. If he’s healthy, which he rarely is, but when he’s healthy, he is easily one of the best players in the NBA. So I don’t see it happening. That was pretty much shut down to me as a possibility of Zion to Charlotte. “Or Portland? Either one,” said Zach Lowe. “Or Portland,” said Givony. “They haven’t even spoken with Portland. I think New Orleans has made some calls, just to see what it would take to get to one, get to two, but I don’t think it went past that.” -via RealGM / June 16, 2023
