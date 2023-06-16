Ja Morant could lose over $50M from suspensions?

Clutch Points: “Just from the financial standpoint, it’s as bad of a penalty as we have seen in the history of professional sports.” — ESPN’s Brian Windhorst estimates that Ja Morant is looking at over $50 million in losses due to his suspensions from the NBA 😬 pic.twitter.com/8OhCIKaLMs
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Opinion: How Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant acts after 25-game suspension w/o pay for ‘conduct detrimental to the league’ is what matters most (w/@JeffZillgitt video) #NBA #GrindCity azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:36 PM
Opinion: How Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant acts after 25-game suspension w/o pay for ‘conduct detrimental to the league’ is what matters most (w/@JeffZillgitt video) #NBA #GrindCity azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
2019 Draft Class leaders:
PPG — Zion Williamson
RPG — Zion Williamson
APG — Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/LW0eedK8X4 – 8:13 PM
2019 Draft Class leaders:
PPG — Zion Williamson
RPG — Zion Williamson
APG — Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/LW0eedK8X4 – 8:13 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @YahooSports: The NBA’s suspension of Ja Morant is a moral conundrum, and the league will have to answer to the players’ union about it.
sports.yahoo.com/is-ja-morants-… – 7:59 PM
For @YahooSports: The NBA’s suspension of Ja Morant is a moral conundrum, and the league will have to answer to the players’ union about it.
sports.yahoo.com/is-ja-morants-… – 7:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ja Morant suspended 25 games for latest gun-waving video nypost.com/2023/06/16/ja-… via @nypostsports – 7:42 PM
Ja Morant suspended 25 games for latest gun-waving video nypost.com/2023/06/16/ja-… via @nypostsports – 7:42 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
The NBA reminded us, once again, what the Ja Morant mess is all about: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/16/… – 6:58 PM
The NBA reminded us, once again, what the Ja Morant mess is all about: theringer.com/nba/2023/6/16/… – 6:58 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ja Morant has been suspended 25 games for conduct detrimental to the NBA.
@Hoophall guard and former NBA President of Basketball Ops Rod Thorn tells @RickKamlaSports and @VinceGoodwill he’s disappointed in Morant. pic.twitter.com/CtUKWpuyIj – 6:30 PM
Ja Morant has been suspended 25 games for conduct detrimental to the NBA.
@Hoophall guard and former NBA President of Basketball Ops Rod Thorn tells @RickKamlaSports and @VinceGoodwill he’s disappointed in Morant. pic.twitter.com/CtUKWpuyIj – 6:30 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Story includes details on what Ja Morant incidents/information were, and weren’t, factored into the league’s decision and why the NBPA – along with Morant – will now decide whether to file a grievance. More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4617399/2023/0… – 6:13 PM
Story includes details on what Ja Morant incidents/information were, and weren’t, factored into the league’s decision and why the NBPA – along with Morant – will now decide whether to file a grievance. More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4617399/2023/0… – 6:13 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Inside the NBA’s Ja Morant ruling, the NBPA’s displeased reaction to the 25-game suspension, and what comes next, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4617399/2023/0… – 6:09 PM
Inside the NBA’s Ja Morant ruling, the NBPA’s displeased reaction to the 25-game suspension, and what comes next, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4617399/2023/0… – 6:09 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBPA calls Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension ‘excessive and inappropriate’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nbpa-… – 5:32 PM
NBPA calls Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension ‘excessive and inappropriate’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nbpa-… – 5:32 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson’s recent hiccups is one of the reasons why the International Players are taking over. It’s about basketball and nothing else! Carry on… pic.twitter.com/NnyKv6rP8n – 5:04 PM
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson’s recent hiccups is one of the reasons why the International Players are taking over. It’s about basketball and nothing else! Carry on… pic.twitter.com/NnyKv6rP8n – 5:04 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Only Ja Morant will determine if his suspension was too harsh, not harsh enough or just right.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 5:01 PM
COLUMN: Only Ja Morant will determine if his suspension was too harsh, not harsh enough or just right.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 5:01 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Ja Morant is important to the NBA’s future — “really, really important.”
@VinceGoodwill and @YourManDevine talk Ja’s suspension and what it means for him and the Grizz on a new Good Word 👇
🍎: apple.co/43HVmvh
✳️: spoti.fi/466ZTZO
📺: youtu.be/Fftm9NNDiiE pic.twitter.com/PeWAXU29Eb – 4:42 PM
Ja Morant is important to the NBA’s future — “really, really important.”
@VinceGoodwill and @YourManDevine talk Ja’s suspension and what it means for him and the Grizz on a new Good Word 👇
🍎: apple.co/43HVmvh
✳️: spoti.fi/466ZTZO
📺: youtu.be/Fftm9NNDiiE pic.twitter.com/PeWAXU29Eb – 4:42 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I’m of the belief Ja Morant clearly needs some kind of structure in his life”
🏀 @TheFrankIsola reacts to the 25 game suspension of Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/vfybt50U5w – 4:16 PM
“I’m of the belief Ja Morant clearly needs some kind of structure in his life”
🏀 @TheFrankIsola reacts to the 25 game suspension of Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/vfybt50U5w – 4:16 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
I actually thought the Ja Morant suspension would be longer than 25 games. – 3:58 PM
I actually thought the Ja Morant suspension would be longer than 25 games. – 3:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
We ranked the best NBA Draft prospects since LeBron:
1. Victor Wembanyama
3. Zion Williamson
8. Kevin Durant
10. Kyrie Irving
14. Ja Morant
18. Karl-Anthony Towns
Find the full list here: cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki… – 3:32 PM
We ranked the best NBA Draft prospects since LeBron:
1. Victor Wembanyama
3. Zion Williamson
8. Kevin Durant
10. Kyrie Irving
14. Ja Morant
18. Karl-Anthony Towns
Find the full list here: cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki… – 3:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Adam Silver predictably went soft on Ja Morant nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:26 PM
Adam Silver predictably went soft on Ja Morant nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 3:26 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio issued a statement on Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension, calling it “excessive and inappropriate.”
More ➡️ yhoo.it/43JUENU pic.twitter.com/AoaREw8gKN – 3:13 PM
NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio issued a statement on Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension, calling it “excessive and inappropriate.”
More ➡️ yhoo.it/43JUENU pic.twitter.com/AoaREw8gKN – 3:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ja Morant suspension: Will NBA’s 25-game suspension lead to changed behavior? My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3Xad87U pic.twitter.com/QDtDd2NQlQ – 2:44 PM
Ja Morant suspension: Will NBA’s 25-game suspension lead to changed behavior? My dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3Xad87U pic.twitter.com/QDtDd2NQlQ – 2:44 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
In time for your Friday commute: the latest edition of #SmithAndJones.
podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/mil…
Guests:
– #Nuggets asst coach Popeye Jones
– Former @CanBball sharpshooter Carl English on Jamal Murray & more
– #Grizzlies PxP voice Eric Hasseltine re: Darko Rajakovic & Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/d9LNe2HyV9 – 2:38 PM
In time for your Friday commute: the latest edition of #SmithAndJones.
podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/mil…
Guests:
– #Nuggets asst coach Popeye Jones
– Former @CanBball sharpshooter Carl English on Jamal Murray & more
– #Grizzlies PxP voice Eric Hasseltine re: Darko Rajakovic & Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/d9LNe2HyV9 – 2:38 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
In March, the NBA cut Ja Morant a break.
On Friday, believe it or not, the Grizzlies star caught another.
On Morant’s 25-game suspension, why it could have been longer and why the NBA hopes it will end a cycle of “destructive behavior.” si.com/nba/2023/06/16… – 2:34 PM
In March, the NBA cut Ja Morant a break.
On Friday, believe it or not, the Grizzlies star caught another.
On Morant’s 25-game suspension, why it could have been longer and why the NBA hopes it will end a cycle of “destructive behavior.” si.com/nba/2023/06/16… – 2:34 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Everything you need to know about the Ja Morant suspension in Memphis.
With @WindhorstESPN @kpelton @espn_macmahon
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:31 PM
Everything you need to know about the Ja Morant suspension in Memphis.
With @WindhorstESPN @kpelton @espn_macmahon
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
How Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant acts after 25-game suspension is what matters most (w/video) #NBA #Grizzlies azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:26 PM
How Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant acts after 25-game suspension is what matters most (w/video) #NBA #Grizzlies azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:26 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The National Basketball Players Association reacted to Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension
“We believe it’s excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 2:09 PM
The National Basketball Players Association reacted to Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension
“We believe it’s excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 2:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Predictably, the players’ association is not happy with the Ja Morant suspension. #nba #nbpa #grizzlies 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/4KMlfjYkbp – 2:06 PM
Predictably, the players’ association is not happy with the Ja Morant suspension. #nba #nbpa #grizzlies 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/4KMlfjYkbp – 2:06 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NBPA statement on Ja Morant suspension pic.twitter.com/0iBCjVUXNn – 2:02 PM
NBPA statement on Ja Morant suspension pic.twitter.com/0iBCjVUXNn – 2:02 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio calls the 25-game Ja Morant suspension “excessive” and “inappropriate” pic.twitter.com/cCXwCFvZYE – 2:00 PM
NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio calls the 25-game Ja Morant suspension “excessive” and “inappropriate” pic.twitter.com/cCXwCFvZYE – 2:00 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
NEWS: NBA union executive director says Ja Morant suspension is “excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons…” pic.twitter.com/Rq8yv5byfC – 1:54 PM
NEWS: NBA union executive director says Ja Morant suspension is “excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons…” pic.twitter.com/Rq8yv5byfC – 1:54 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Si este es el Ja Morant verdadero, que se prepare.
Lento a la ira…..
pic.twitter.com/Ys9WvVxpeF – 1:49 PM
Si este es el Ja Morant verdadero, que se prepare.
Lento a la ira…..
pic.twitter.com/Ys9WvVxpeF – 1:49 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Statement from Nike on Ja Morant:
“We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing his well-being. We will continue to support him on and off the court.” – 12:50 PM
Statement from Nike on Ja Morant:
“We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing his well-being. We will continue to support him on and off the court.” – 12:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant suspended 25 games for ‘intentionally and prominently’ waiving gun on social media
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/16/gri… – 12:08 PM
Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant suspended 25 games for ‘intentionally and prominently’ waiving gun on social media
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/16/gri… – 12:08 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Ja Morant is lucky that Adam Silver is the commissioner and not David Stern – 12:01 PM
Ja Morant is lucky that Adam Silver is the commissioner and not David Stern – 12:01 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension will cost him a lot more than just time on the court 💸 pic.twitter.com/kpBJTs3zWZ – 12:00 PM
Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension will cost him a lot more than just time on the court 💸 pic.twitter.com/kpBJTs3zWZ – 12:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ja Morant statement after receiving 25-game system w/o pay. #NBA pic.twitter.com/vQS7Z0Tt9Y – 12:00 PM
Ja Morant statement after receiving 25-game system w/o pay. #NBA pic.twitter.com/vQS7Z0Tt9Y – 12:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season after the NBA announced his suspension (story via @DamichaelC)
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:58 AM
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season after the NBA announced his suspension (story via @DamichaelC)
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:58 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
This NBA offseason already started crazy…
-Zion’s trade rumors
-Bradley Beal’s trade en route
-Michael Jordan sold the Hornets
-Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension
This summer will be WILD! #NBA – 11:56 AM
This NBA offseason already started crazy…
-Zion’s trade rumors
-Bradley Beal’s trade en route
-Michael Jordan sold the Hornets
-Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension
This summer will be WILD! #NBA – 11:56 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant suspension: Grizzlies star to miss first 25 games of 2023-24 season for second gun-related incident
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 11:55 AM
Ja Morant suspension: Grizzlies star to miss first 25 games of 2023-24 season for second gun-related incident
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 11:55 AM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Statement from Nike on Ja Morant: “We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing his well-being. We will continue to support him on and off the court.” – 11:54 AM
Statement from Nike on Ja Morant: “We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing his well-being. We will continue to support him on and off the court.” – 11:54 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ja Morant will have to miss the first 25 games of the 2023-24 regular season and also adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated, the NBA announced 🚨 pic.twitter.com/eNSZjazGI1 – 11:48 AM
Ja Morant will have to miss the first 25 games of the 2023-24 regular season and also adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated, the NBA announced 🚨 pic.twitter.com/eNSZjazGI1 – 11:48 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I don’t understand people who are trashing Ja Morant for how his statement is worded. What did you expect? Slang and curse words? – 11:48 AM
I don’t understand people who are trashing Ja Morant for how his statement is worded. What did you expect? Slang and curse words? – 11:48 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The NBA has suspended Ja Morant for 25 games. pic.twitter.com/yETACxwmFE – 11:34 AM
The NBA has suspended Ja Morant for 25 games. pic.twitter.com/yETACxwmFE – 11:34 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Important note on Ja Morant suspension: it’s a minimum of a 25 game suspension.
It can stretch longer if he doesn’t meet conditions set by NBA to return. Adam Silver said he’ll be in a program that “addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.” – 11:31 AM
Important note on Ja Morant suspension: it’s a minimum of a 25 game suspension.
It can stretch longer if he doesn’t meet conditions set by NBA to return. Adam Silver said he’ll be in a program that “addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.” – 11:31 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
In case you were wondering about the date Ja Morant might return to the court, the Memphis Grizzlies played their 25th game on Dec. 7 last season. – 11:29 AM
In case you were wondering about the date Ja Morant might return to the court, the Memphis Grizzlies played their 25th game on Dec. 7 last season. – 11:29 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: NBA suspends Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games for second gun video @mollyhc @ggarciaroberts @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 11:25 AM
Story: NBA suspends Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games for second gun video @mollyhc @ggarciaroberts @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/06… – 11:25 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“For Ja, basketball needs to take a backseat at this time.”
NBA commissioner Adam Silver shared his opinion on Ja Morant’s priorities as part of his decision to suspend the Grizzlies star for 25 games 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/v96CBxNtjA – 11:25 AM
“For Ja, basketball needs to take a backseat at this time.”
NBA commissioner Adam Silver shared his opinion on Ja Morant’s priorities as part of his decision to suspend the Grizzlies star for 25 games 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/v96CBxNtjA – 11:25 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdot
NBA suspends Ja Morant for 25 games to start the season nj.com/sports/2023/06… – 11:24 AM
Now on @njdot
NBA suspends Ja Morant for 25 games to start the season nj.com/sports/2023/06… – 11:24 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Ja Morant knows how to issue an apology, I’ll give him that. I mean, he doesn’t seem to follow through on it in the slightest to this point, but the words sound good. – 11:20 AM
Ja Morant knows how to issue an apology, I’ll give him that. I mean, he doesn’t seem to follow through on it in the slightest to this point, but the words sound good. – 11:20 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The 25-game Ja Morant suspension will cost $7.6M.
$304,545 for every game missed
Morant is entering year 1 of a $194M rookie max extension that he signed last July. – 11:13 AM
The 25-game Ja Morant suspension will cost $7.6M.
$304,545 for every game missed
Morant is entering year 1 of a $194M rookie max extension that he signed last July. – 11:13 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
NBA suspends Ja Morant for 25 games eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 11:13 AM
NBA suspends Ja Morant for 25 games eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 11:13 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
25 game suspension for Ja Morant, coupled with this strong statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver pic.twitter.com/Ur3unecoJK – 11:07 AM
25 game suspension for Ja Morant, coupled with this strong statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver pic.twitter.com/Ur3unecoJK – 11:07 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
25 games for Ja Morant. He’ll be ineligible for regular season awards and must meet conditional thresholds upon returning to play.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:07 AM
25 games for Ja Morant. He’ll be ineligible for regular season awards and must meet conditional thresholds upon returning to play.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:07 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
In announcing Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension, NBA commissioner Adam Silver says “prior to his return to play, [Morant] will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.” – 11:05 AM
In announcing Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension, NBA commissioner Adam Silver says “prior to his return to play, [Morant] will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.” – 11:05 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
We conducted a staff poll on the 20 best NBA Draft prospects since LeBron James … Ja Morant and Zion Williamson did indeed make the list: cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki…
(@AdamFinkelstein, @GaryParrishCBS, @MattNorlander, @bradbotkincbs and @DavidWCobb all voted along with me.) – 11:03 AM
We conducted a staff poll on the 20 best NBA Draft prospects since LeBron James … Ja Morant and Zion Williamson did indeed make the list: cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki…
(@AdamFinkelstein, @GaryParrishCBS, @MattNorlander, @bradbotkincbs and @DavidWCobb all voted along with me.) – 11:03 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA announced today that Grizzlies Ja Morant has been suspended 25 games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league. – 11:03 AM
NBA announced today that Grizzlies Ja Morant has been suspended 25 games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league. – 11:03 AM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Memphis guard Ja Morant suspended from the first 25 games of 2023-24 NBA season for conduct detrimental to the league.
(I honestly thought it might be up to 15 games more.) pic.twitter.com/EJzgSOoAj5 – 11:02 AM
Memphis guard Ja Morant suspended from the first 25 games of 2023-24 NBA season for conduct detrimental to the league.
(I honestly thought it might be up to 15 games more.) pic.twitter.com/EJzgSOoAj5 – 11:02 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
NBA announces 25 game suspension for Ja Morant’s second gun video.
Adam Silver called video “alarming and disconcerting” & said: “The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning… For Ja, basketball needs to take a backseat at this time.” – 11:01 AM
NBA announces 25 game suspension for Ja Morant’s second gun video.
Adam Silver called video “alarming and disconcerting” & said: “The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning… For Ja, basketball needs to take a backseat at this time.” – 11:01 AM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
The NBA dropping the Ja Morant suspension at noon ET instead of in the late afternoon on this summer Friday is very nice and neighborly – 11:01 AM
The NBA dropping the Ja Morant suspension at noon ET instead of in the late afternoon on this summer Friday is very nice and neighborly – 11:01 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The NBA found that Ja Morant “intentionally and prominently displayed a gun” in his Instagram Live video. The league said Morant will have to meet “certain conditions” before he can return to play after his 25 game suspension. – 11:01 AM
The NBA found that Ja Morant “intentionally and prominently displayed a gun” in his Instagram Live video. The league said Morant will have to meet “certain conditions” before he can return to play after his 25 game suspension. – 11:01 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Adam Silver on Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension: “We believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.” pic.twitter.com/1xcv42yu9l – 11:01 AM
Adam Silver on Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension: “We believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.” pic.twitter.com/1xcv42yu9l – 11:01 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Adam Silver statement on Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/JqAVqggyDs – 11:00 AM
Adam Silver statement on Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/JqAVqggyDs – 11:00 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
NBA’s full statement on the Ja Morant suspension: pic.twitter.com/F1p3nM1Qle – 11:00 AM
NBA’s full statement on the Ja Morant suspension: pic.twitter.com/F1p3nM1Qle – 11:00 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
25-game suspension for Ja Morant, with conditions set for his return pic.twitter.com/uTbu4ya6dd – 11:00 AM
25-game suspension for Ja Morant, with conditions set for his return pic.twitter.com/uTbu4ya6dd – 11:00 AM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
The NBA dropping the Ja Morant suspension at noon ET instead of in the late afternoon on this summer Friday is very nice and neighborly. – 11:00 AM
The NBA dropping the Ja Morant suspension at noon ET instead of in the late afternoon on this summer Friday is very nice and neighborly. – 11:00 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
NBA says Ja Morant will also be required to meet certain conditions before he returns to play and will be ineligible to participate in any public league or team activities, including preseason games, during the course of his suspension. – 10:59 AM
NBA says Ja Morant will also be required to meet certain conditions before he returns to play and will be ineligible to participate in any public league or team activities, including preseason games, during the course of his suspension. – 10:59 AM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
The NBA suspends Memphis guard Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/p9drGclC7i – 10:59 AM
The NBA suspends Memphis guard Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/p9drGclC7i – 10:59 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA announces 25-game suspension for Ja Morant. “For Ja, basketball needs to take a backseat at this time,” commissioner Adam Silver says in statement. Full announcement: pic.twitter.com/EtUsqq6gUX – 10:59 AM
NBA announces 25-game suspension for Ja Morant. “For Ja, basketball needs to take a backseat at this time,” commissioner Adam Silver says in statement. Full announcement: pic.twitter.com/EtUsqq6gUX – 10:59 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Full NBA press release Re: Ja Morant suspension pic.twitter.com/ZhaJeiCqzU – 10:59 AM
Full NBA press release Re: Ja Morant suspension pic.twitter.com/ZhaJeiCqzU – 10:59 AM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The NBA announced the following suspension for Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/sgTgYconnh – 10:58 AM
The NBA announced the following suspension for Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/sgTgYconnh – 10:58 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
NBA release on Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension: pic.twitter.com/R5CU2c1ecC – 10:58 AM
NBA release on Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension: pic.twitter.com/R5CU2c1ecC – 10:58 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Ja Morant is very lucky David Stern is not @NBA Commissioner. – 10:57 AM
Ja Morant is very lucky David Stern is not @NBA Commissioner. – 10:57 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Ja Morant suspendido por 25 partidos. Estará de vuelta en la primera semana de diciembre. A ver si @MemGRIZZ juega el día de Navidad.
Le costará $10.2 millones, a menos que de haber apelación exitosa, la reduzcan.
¿Poca cosa, excesiva o la sanción justa? pic.twitter.com/0scouLcRbR – 10:56 AM
Ja Morant suspendido por 25 partidos. Estará de vuelta en la primera semana de diciembre. A ver si @MemGRIZZ juega el día de Navidad.
Le costará $10.2 millones, a menos que de haber apelación exitosa, la reduzcan.
¿Poca cosa, excesiva o la sanción justa? pic.twitter.com/0scouLcRbR – 10:56 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant 25 games. Memphis will be without the two-time all-star for almost a third of next season. Huge news. – 10:53 AM
The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant 25 games. Memphis will be without the two-time all-star for almost a third of next season. Huge news. – 10:53 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be suspended for 25 games to start the 2023-24 season, sources say. – 10:53 AM
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be suspended for 25 games to start the 2023-24 season, sources say. – 10:53 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant 25 games to start the 2023-2024 season. pic.twitter.com/EGKRU7WqwO – 10:52 AM
ESPN Sources: The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant 25 games to start the 2023-2024 season. pic.twitter.com/EGKRU7WqwO – 10:52 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:50 AM
The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for 25 games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:50 AM
More on this storyline
Metta: Looking forward to @JaMorant returning to play. We are all role models at some point. Ja will be even better from this. We are pulling for him! -via Twitter @MettaWorld37 / June 16, 2023
Clutch Points: “That’s about the number that they were expecting. Do not be surprised if this suspension is appealed, if they try to get this situation in a matter which would reduce the number of games he’d be suspended.” Chris Haynes on Ja Morant’s 25 game suspension. pic.twitter.com/iCjiIWZ8I3 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 16, 2023
They heard him blame the poor decision making inside that Glendale, Colo., strip club on the heavy drinking, recalling how the events of that night were all so fuzzy because of the booze that was flowing so freely. They believed him when he shared a message that was both humble and contrite. A lot can be said in more than an hour — that’s plenty of time to get extremely personal — and Morant had managed to convince the commissioner that he was genuine. -via The Athletic / June 16, 2023