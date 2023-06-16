Ja Morant to be suspended for more than 18 games?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The 25-game Ja Morant suspension will cost $7.6M.
Morant is entering year 1 of a $194M rookie max extension that he signed last July. – 11:13 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
25 game suspension for Ja Morant, coupled with this strong statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver pic.twitter.com/Ur3unecoJK – 11:07 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
25 games for Ja Morant. He’ll be ineligible for regular season awards and must meet conditional thresholds upon returning to play.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:07 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
In announcing Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension, NBA commissioner Adam Silver says “prior to his return to play, [Morant] will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior.” – 11:05 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
We conducted a staff poll on the 20 best NBA Draft prospects since LeBron James … Ja Morant and Zion Williamson did indeed make the list: cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki…
(@AdamFinkelstein, @GaryParrishCBS, @MattNorlander, @bradbotkincbs and @DavidWCobb all voted along with me.) – 11:03 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
NBA announced today that Grizzlies Ja Morant has been suspended 25 games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league. – 11:03 AM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Memphis guard Ja Morant suspended from the first 25 games of 2023-24 NBA season for conduct detrimental to the league.
(I honestly thought it might be up to 15 games more.) pic.twitter.com/EJzgSOoAj5 – 11:02 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
NBA announces 25 game suspension for Ja Morant’s second gun video.
Adam Silver called video “alarming and disconcerting” & said: “The potential for other young people to emulate Ja’s conduct is particularly concerning… For Ja, basketball needs to take a backseat at this time.” – 11:01 AM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
The NBA dropping the Ja Morant suspension at noon ET instead of in the late afternoon on this summer Friday is very nice and neighborly – 11:01 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The NBA found that Ja Morant “intentionally and prominently displayed a gun” in his Instagram Live video. The league said Morant will have to meet “certain conditions” before he can return to play after his 25 game suspension. – 11:01 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Adam Silver on Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension: “We believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated.” pic.twitter.com/1xcv42yu9l – 11:01 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Adam Silver statement on Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/JqAVqggyDs – 11:00 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
NBA’s full statement on the Ja Morant suspension: pic.twitter.com/F1p3nM1Qle – 11:00 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
25-game suspension for Ja Morant, with conditions set for his return pic.twitter.com/uTbu4ya6dd – 11:00 AM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
The NBA dropping the Ja Morant suspension at noon ET instead of in the late afternoon on this summer Friday is very nice and neighborly. – 11:00 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
NBA says Ja Morant will also be required to meet certain conditions before he returns to play and will be ineligible to participate in any public league or team activities, including preseason games, during the course of his suspension. – 10:59 AM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
The NBA suspends Memphis guard Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/p9drGclC7i – 10:59 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA announces 25-game suspension for Ja Morant. “For Ja, basketball needs to take a backseat at this time,” commissioner Adam Silver says in statement. Full announcement: pic.twitter.com/EtUsqq6gUX – 10:59 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Full NBA press release Re: Ja Morant suspension pic.twitter.com/ZhaJeiCqzU – 10:59 AM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The NBA announced the following suspension for Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/sgTgYconnh – 10:58 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
NBA release on Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension: pic.twitter.com/R5CU2c1ecC – 10:58 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Ja Morant is very lucky David Stern is not @NBA Commissioner. – 10:57 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Ja Morant suspendido por 25 partidos. Estará de vuelta en la primera semana de diciembre. A ver si @MemGRIZZ juega el día de Navidad.
Le costará $10.2 millones, a menos que de haber apelación exitosa, la reduzcan.
¿Poca cosa, excesiva o la sanción justa? pic.twitter.com/0scouLcRbR – 10:56 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant 25 games. Memphis will be without the two-time all-star for almost a third of next season. Huge news. – 10:53 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will be suspended for 25 games to start the 2023-24 season, sources say. – 10:53 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant 25 games to start the 2023-2024 season. pic.twitter.com/EGKRU7WqwO – 10:52 AM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: League office found Morant intentionally and prominently displayed a gun while in a car on May 13, the second such occurrence over three months. NBA: “Morant wielded the firearm while knowing that he was being recorded and that the recording was being live streamed…” -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 16, 2023