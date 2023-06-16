Lakers have internally discussed Trae Young, Damian Lillard trades?

Trae Young and Damian Lillard are names that have been discussed internally by the Lakers but appear nothing more than a pipe dream, given the current asking prices for stars on the trade market.
ICYMI: New Lowe Post podcast: All things NBA draft and offseason with @DraftExpress and @BobbyMarks42 — mock draft, POR/CHA choices, Beal, Zion, Lillard, new CBA, more:
New #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon features special guest @LeaderOfHorde on a big week in Serbia, watching Nikola Jokic grow into a star and what's next for the Hawks, plus talking Bradley Beal, Zion Williamson and Damian Lillard:
League sources expect the Nets to "actively pursue" Damian Lillard should Portland make the 7-time All-Star available in a trade.
But the question remains: Will the Blazers finally move on from Lillard?
My latest on a massive decision at No. 3 and more:
Trade Market Buzz: Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal
Heat interests Beal – and Beal interests Heat – but he's not looking to force his way here or anywhere specifically. Where things stand with Beal and Lillard:
From our June 11th ep., before the Beal report & Beal AND Dame buzz.
"I think Beal is very much on the table."
"The idea of two stars… would it be a Lillard and a Beal? … You and I might dream big… I think the Heat's front office is dreaming even bigger than that."
Network analysts weigh in on Heat, Lillard, Beal and what Miami must do. And how Heat and Panthers national ratings measured up to last year's NBA and Stanley Cup Finals. And what local ratings tell us about Fins/Heat/Panthers. And media personnel news:
Honestly I kind of think the Kings just really liked being in the limelight this season so they're gonna insert themselves into a bunch of rumors without actually doing anything.
"Damian Lillard is available? Sure, he makes sense next to Fox!"
Jokic ain't gotta say sh+t about himself, Coach Malone gonna do it for him🫡
NEW: Heat dominating national airwaves in past 36 hours — Network analysts weigh in on Heat, Lillard, Beal and what Miami must do, including 2 outside the box ideas from Kendrick Perkins. PLUS final Heat, Panthers ratings and many media notes:
Combining the Heat's constant clutch games with Dame Lillard would be funny ngl
A new Heat Check podcast with @flasportsbuzz: Final thoughts on the Heat's historic playoff run and previewing an important offseason for the Heat. And yes, we did talk about Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal
NEW DROP TALKING BRADLEY BEAL
🔥Would Beal put the Heat over the top?
🔥Wait… Beal AND Damian Lillard?
🔥Potential trade packages
From PM: How the Heat could acquire both Lillard and Beal and have a Big Four. How an organization that always things very big could again do something very big:
"EVERYONE you meet is fighting a battle you know NOTHING about. Be kind !"
In my Lillard/Beal world, those 2,Bam,Jimmy would be your core for 4 yrs,period. Couldn't sign buyout guys,no exception money. Beal no trade clause comes with him. If any front office can find minimums &undrafted rookies to supplement Big 4 & Caleb, it's the Heat's. But big tax.
From earlier: How the Heat could acquire both Lillard and Beal and have a Big Four and stop Mike Greenberg and all those people from complaining about the Heat's talent. The step by step path:
After being sold out in our most popular sizes, @MoveInsoles Game Day Pros have restocked! Essential equipment for hoopers, from grassroots to the pros. 👣❤️
NEW: Had fun with this hypothetical. Here's the precise path of how the Heat could acquire both Lillard AND Beal and have a Big Four with Butler, Bam. What it would require of Damian, Bradley, Blazers, Wizards and Heat, the cost, and rest of Heat roster:
Several big names have been mentioned as potential trade pieces for the Blazers' No. 3 pick 👀
Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson will be on the board.
What the #Heat do obviously carries major #Celtics implications. Them landing Lillard would worry me. Beal not as much, but it increases their talent in a way they badly need. If they're just re-signing more guys who stepped up to big contracts…we've seen that before.
From @DraftExpress:
"Portland will continue to explore trade opportunities until it is on the clock for this pick, but it seems the team will be pleased to select either Miller or Henderson."
Chris Haynes strongly indicated that Dame will ask out of Portland if they keep No. 3.
Brian Windhorst: If they wanted to, they’re primed [to rebuild]. They can get a haul for Damian Lillard. Whatever it is. And they’d have two lottery picks to rebuild around. But that is not the direction they’re going at all. That is not the intel I’m receiving at all. If that’s being considered, it’s not being considered outside. -via ESPN / June 16, 2023
The Trail Blazers, league sources say, continue to intimate that they are prepared to package Anfernee Simons with the No. 3 overall pick in a trade to acquire win-now talent to place alongside star guard Damian Lillard. Teams interested in trading for Lillard, meanwhile, continue to root for Portland’s inability to find a suitable win-now trade in the hope that it finally prompts Lillard to seek his exit from the Pacific Northwest. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 16, 2023
There’s been chatter that Portland, owners of the No. 3 pick next week, might deal it for someone like Siakam in order to keep star guard Damian Lillard happy, but it’s also possible the Blazers decide to move Lillard, keep the pick and go with a youth movement, which would include Canadian high-flyer Shaedon Sharpe, the seventh pick of last year’s draft. The two teams picking just after Portland, Houston and Detroit, are looking to speed up their long-running rebuilding projects (the Rockets doubly so, since their 2024 first-round pick will be heading to Brooklyn), so they too could be in the mix for a player like Siakam or Anunoby. Orlando, picking 6th and 11th and already filled with recent prospects, also could look for veteran help. -via Toronto Sun / June 16, 2023
The Hawks have told opposing teams Atlanta is open to conversations about all of its roster outside of Trae Young, league sources told Yahoo Sports. That does not mean the Hawks are actively shopping Dejounte Murray, whom the franchise sent three first-round picks to acquire from San Antonio last offseason, because Murray, in that respect, would cost quite a lot for Atlanta to part with. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 16, 2023
The Hawks’ payroll isn’t sustainable based on market and production level. Competing executives don’t believe the team will move Trae Young this offseason, though some anticipate the guard may eventually push for a trade. -via Bleacher Report / June 15, 2023
New York Knicks fans may be surprised to hear that their franchise’s most notorious enemy of the 21st century–Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young–once believed he might end up playing in the Big Apple. Young recently discussed his experience as a member of the 2018 NBA Draft on his new “From the Point” podcast, and it was revealed that he had no idea Atlanta would make the controversial trade to snag him at number five. “I always thought it was going to be Orlando at six, or I think Chicago was at seven, or maybe New York was going to trade up,” said Young. “I thought it was going to be those three teams before I thought of Atlanta.” -via Soaring Down South.com / June 14, 2023
