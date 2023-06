Lakers have internally discussed Trae Young, Damian Lillard trades?

New York Knicks fans may be surprised to hear that their franchise’s most notorious enemy of the 21st century–Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young–once believed he might end up playing in the Big Apple. Young recently discussed his experience as a member of the 2018 NBA Draft on his new “From the Point” podcast, and it was revealed that he had no idea Atlanta would make the controversial trade to snag him at number five. “I always thought it was going to be Orlando at six, or I think Chicago was at seven, or maybe New York was going to trade up,” said Young. “I thought it was going to be those three teams before I thought of Atlanta.” -via Soaring Down South.com / June 14, 2023