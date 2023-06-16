Lakers would have strong interest in Chris Paul if he gets waived by Suns

The Lakers would have strong interest in signing Chris Paul if the guard is waived or stretched by the Suns, multiple team sources told The Athletic. Here’s what you need to know. Signing Paul to a veteran’s minimum contract would allow the Lakers to use one of their exceptions on another player to bolster their depth.
Source: The Athletic Staff, Jovan Buha, Jovan Buha and The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic
Source: The Athletic Staff, Jovan Buha, Jovan Buha and The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Los Angeles Lakers have a strong interest in Chris Paul
sportando.basketball/en/los-angeles… – 4:13 PM
Los Angeles Lakers have a strong interest in Chris Paul
sportando.basketball/en/los-angeles… – 4:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mike Wilbon discusses Chris Paul’s new book, Deandre Ayton, Valley-Oop meme and more – bit.ly/43IGBsa via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/FuBe7kQFjG – 3:09 PM
Mike Wilbon discusses Chris Paul’s new book, Deandre Ayton, Valley-Oop meme and more – bit.ly/43IGBsa via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/FuBe7kQFjG – 3:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Had one of our favorite interviews ever with Mike Wilbon on the latest @PHNX_Suns pod! He joined the show to talk about helping Chris Paul edit his book, what he learned about CP3 and a lot more
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/p4o6RzhHIo – 1:16 PM
Had one of our favorite interviews ever with Mike Wilbon on the latest @PHNX_Suns pod! He joined the show to talk about helping Chris Paul edit his book, what he learned about CP3 and a lot more
Full episode: link.chtbl.com/PHNXSuns pic.twitter.com/p4o6RzhHIo – 1:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul talks Phoenix Suns, new book, ‘Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off The Court,’ more (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:15 PM
Chris Paul talks Phoenix Suns, new book, ‘Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off The Court,’ more (w/video) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:15 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Paul ‘absolutely’ hopes to remain with Suns: ‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 11:02 PM
Chris Paul ‘absolutely’ hopes to remain with Suns: ‘I don’t want to be anywhere else’
cbssports.com/nba/news/chris… – 11:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
ICYMI, we got to chat with Mike Wilbon about helping Chris Paul with his book, what he learned about CP3 in the process, his thoughts on the Suns, and a whole lot more: bit.ly/43IGBsa pic.twitter.com/o5e2X5AHSh – 7:11 PM
ICYMI, we got to chat with Mike Wilbon about helping Chris Paul with his book, what he learned about CP3 in the process, his thoughts on the Suns, and a whole lot more: bit.ly/43IGBsa pic.twitter.com/o5e2X5AHSh – 7:11 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Broke down all the latest rumblings and wondered about the trade values of Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, Zach LaVine and Zion Williamson with @YourManDevine on the latest episode of No Cap Room…
🍎: apple.co/42E7yvz
✳️: spoti.fi/42FyJGp
📺: youtu.be/0y1PKrFS1C8 – 6:12 PM
Broke down all the latest rumblings and wondered about the trade values of Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, Zach LaVine and Zion Williamson with @YourManDevine on the latest episode of No Cap Room…
🍎: apple.co/42E7yvz
✳️: spoti.fi/42FyJGp
📺: youtu.be/0y1PKrFS1C8 – 6:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns with @RealMikeWilbon to talk about @CP3’s new book, his Suns fandom, the Valley-Oop meme and more! Tune in:
youtube.com/watch?v=rkBPMv… pic.twitter.com/jaU5FARq6a – 5:57 PM
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns with @RealMikeWilbon to talk about @CP3’s new book, his Suns fandom, the Valley-Oop meme and more! Tune in:
youtube.com/watch?v=rkBPMv… pic.twitter.com/jaU5FARq6a – 5:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Oldest player this season with a…
30-point game — LeBron James
40-point game — LeBron James
50-point game — Steph Curry
10-assist game — LeBron James
15-assist game — Chris Paul
15-rebound game — LeBron James
20-rebound game — Mason Plumlee
Triple-Double — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/OsSN5vAVjy – 3:50 PM
Oldest player this season with a…
30-point game — LeBron James
40-point game — LeBron James
50-point game — Steph Curry
10-assist game — LeBron James
15-assist game — Chris Paul
15-rebound game — LeBron James
20-rebound game — Mason Plumlee
Triple-Double — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/OsSN5vAVjy – 3:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
‘Absolutely’: Chris Paul wants to stay with Phoenix Suns as team continues exploring options #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:16 PM
‘Absolutely’: Chris Paul wants to stay with Phoenix Suns as team continues exploring options #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:16 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2023 NBA free agent rankings: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul among potentially available players
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 9:13 AM
2023 NBA free agent rankings: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul among potentially available players
(By @ColinCBSSports)
cbssports.com/nba/news/2023-… – 9:13 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Spurs are the betting favorites to land Chris Paul. Odds from @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/RxJoEKFpyy – 2:08 PM
The Spurs are the betting favorites to land Chris Paul. Odds from @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/RxJoEKFpyy – 2:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
🎙️ Brand new pod discussing Chris Paul and answering more fan questions
🎧 Apple podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
🎧 Spotify open.spotify.com/episode/5jxUEU…
📺 youtu.be/RyDb2EFDLT8 – 11:54 PM
🎙️ Brand new pod discussing Chris Paul and answering more fan questions
🎧 Apple podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
🎧 Spotify open.spotify.com/episode/5jxUEU…
📺 youtu.be/RyDb2EFDLT8 – 11:54 PM
Chris Paul @CP3
My Papa Chilly taught me the importance of community and teamwork at a very young age. In the new audiobook for Sixty-One, you’ll hear me tell some of my favorite memories and long lasting life lessons Papa so smoothly taught us.
Books and audiobooks available everywhere on… pic.twitter.com/Y9EXHfrSxs – 8:53 PM
My Papa Chilly taught me the importance of community and teamwork at a very young age. In the new audiobook for Sixty-One, you’ll hear me tell some of my favorite memories and long lasting life lessons Papa so smoothly taught us.
Books and audiobooks available everywhere on… pic.twitter.com/Y9EXHfrSxs – 8:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
10 potential Chris Paul trades for Suns (and why they probably won’t happen) – bit.ly/3CnxGAe via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/vRtgBe3dJK – 8:02 PM
10 potential Chris Paul trades for Suns (and why they probably won’t happen) – bit.ly/3CnxGAe via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/vRtgBe3dJK – 8:02 PM
More on this storyline
Another option the Lakers have discussed is signing Paul and retaining D’Angelo Russell to truly solidify their point guard position, according to those sources. -via The Athletic / June 16, 2023
The only two people of color who now have majority ownership in an NBA team are the Sacramento Kings’ Vivek Ranadive (Indian) and the Brooklyn Nets’ Joe Tsai (Taiwanese). The 2022 Race and Gender Report for the NBA also reported that 82.4% of NBA players were people of color during the 2021-22 season. African American NBA stars LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul have said they would like to be part of NBA ownership groups in the future. Dwyane Wade (Utah Jazz), David Robinson (San Antonio Spurs) and Grant Hill (Atlanta Hawks) are African Americans who currently have minority ownership of NBA teams while Shaquille O’Neal sold his minority stake in the Sacramento Kings in 2022. Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem, who is Black, also told Andscape that he hopes to become a part of team ownership after his pending retirement. -via Andscape / June 16, 2023
Clutch Points: Chris Paul is 38 years old and still can still get above the rim ￼￼💥🔨 (via @dribble2much/ IG) pic.twitter.com/lH6MRaWXwb -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 16, 2023