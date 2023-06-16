Michael Jordan selling Hornets after 13 years

Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, ending his 13-year run as majority owner, league sources told ESPN on Friday. An agreement is expected to be signed in the coming days, sources said. Schnall, a minority owner with the Atlanta Hawks, and Plotkin, a minority owner with the Hornets, will become the franchise’s governors once the NBA completes its vetting and approval process. Jordan will continue to oversee basketball operations through next Thursday’s NBA draft and the start of free agency on July 1.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Michael Jordan will retain a minority ownership share in the Hornets, according to a source. He has sold the majority stake to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, as @wojespn first reported. The deal will also include management and operation of the Spectrum Center. – 10:13 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Michael Jordan finalizing a sale of his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall: es.pn/3qCTK7h – 10:02 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
BREAKING: Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, ending his 13-year run as majority owner, league sources told ESPN on Friday. pic.twitter.com/5TonSrIQhF – 9:56 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
NBA Hall-of-Famer Jerry West discussed the recent beef between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/13/chi… – 1:00 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I missed this Monday night but it’s mad cool David Thompson – the Nuggets legend who inspired Michael Jordan to fly – got to hold the Larry O’Brien trophy. (📹via @alecgwin) pic.twitter.com/usd4zTXRiw – 2:49 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Starting centers that Michael Jordan faced in the Finals:
91: Vlade Divac
92: Kevin Duckworth
93: Mark West
96: Ervin Johnson, Frank Brickowski
97: Greg Ostertag
98: Ostertag, Greg Foster, Adam Keefe
It really sucks we never got Jordan vs. Olajuwon. – 10:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in a single playoff run:
759 — Michael Jordan
748 — LeBron James
732 — Kawhi Leonard
725 — Hakeem Olajuwon
723 — Allen Iverson
707 — Shaquille O’Neal
The only players to reach the 700 mark. pic.twitter.com/Gd4v6iu3a5 – 6:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 4+ 15p/10a games in a single Finals series:
Michael Jordan
Magic Johnson
Larry Bird
And Jamal Murray. pic.twitter.com/LFN15EwTqF – 3:04 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
NBA Hall-of-Famer Jerry West discussed the recent beef between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/13/chi… – 1:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
25 years ago today, Michael Jordan played his final game for the Bulls:
— 45 PTS
— 1 REB
— 1 AST
— 4 STL
And won his 6th NBA Championship and 6th Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/LWqoMLylfA – 11:41 AM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Today is the 25th anniversary of Jazz fans yelling at the TV that Michael Jordan pushed off and the action should’ve gone the other way late in Game 6. – 11:15 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
NBA Hall-of-Famer Jerry West discussed the recent beef between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/13/chi… – 3:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Players in NBA playoff history to average 26 points, 7 assists on at least 58% True Shooting in 15+ games:
LeBron James (x4)
Michael Jordan (x2)
James Harden
…and now both Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić this playoff run.
Greatness. pic.twitter.com/xqaQ3isxNJ – 2:11 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
David Robinson is an NBA legend, but Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan utilized mental warfare to assert his dominance. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/11/chi… – 1:00 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Your thoughts on Neymar’s TOP 5 all-time NBA players list? 👀
⭐️ Michael Jordan
⭐️ Kobe Bryant
⭐️ Shaquille O’Neal
⭐️ LeBron James
⭐️ Stephen Curry
❗️ Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/rKaKL0hlGp – 11:56 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Top postseason careers, per TPA (1974-2023)
1. LeBron James: 2192.4
2. Michael Jordan: 1543.3
3. Magic Johnson: 1182.8
4. Tim Duncan: 1019.9
5. Larry Bird: 960.0
6. Kevin Durant: 895.7
7. Kobe Bryant: 879.7
8. Shaquille O’Neal: 828.3 pic.twitter.com/GUZxgvMl6W – 10:19 AM
More on this storyline
Once the sale is complete, Jordan is expected to keep a minority stake and a presence with the franchise, sources said. Jordan, a six-time NBA champion and five-time MVP, is largely considered to be the greatest player in the history of the game and has been the league’s only Black majority owner. Jordan paid $275 million for a majority stake in the franchise in 2010. Jordan sold a significant minority stake to Plotkin, founder and chief investment officer of Melvin Capital, and Daniel Sundheim, founder and chief investment officer of D1 Capital, in 2020, and Sundheim is part of the group purchasing the Hornets, sources said. -via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN / June 16, 2023
Brandon Scoop B Robinson: Scottie Pippen’s beef with Michael Jordan is surprising to Bill Walton: “I’m shocked and dismayed and those words are NOT strong enough to relate my feelings as the way that Scottie Pippen treats Michael Jordan.” -via Twitter / June 15, 2023
“Watching David Thompson on TV, when he starred at North Carolina State, was my introduction to the beauty of above the rim basketball,” said George. “His professional career coincided with the ABA/NBA merger and the transformation of the game. I am honored to be part of introducing his vital legacy to the current generation of basketball fans.” “David Thompson was my favorite player growing up and I still believe he is a candidate for the best non-center college basketball player of all time,” said Meadowlark CEO, John Skipper. “It is a labor of love to have the opportunity to participate in telling his remarkable story.” “My fondest basketball memories are of David Thompson, whether it was watching him lead NC State to the title in 1974, sneaking into Denver’s McNichols Arena to see him defy gravity or conversing with Michael Jordan about his idol’s greatness, said Backstage Managing Partner, John Marvel.” “There is no better time than now for an audience to learn the legend of David Skywalker.” -via Awful Announcing / June 15, 2023
