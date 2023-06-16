Nets to factor into Bradley Beal sweepstakes?

In our latest #thisweek UNCUT podcast recorded and distributed Thursday, Turner Sports’ Chris Haynes mentioned Brooklyn as a team that could factor into the Bradley Beal Trade Sweepstakes. It was the first mention of the Nets that I’ve heard anywhere.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Washington Wizards have granted Bradley Beal and his representatives permission to speak with teams the star has interest in being traded to, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. bleacherreport.com/articles/10079… – 1:06 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
This NBA offseason already started crazy…
-Zion’s trade rumors
-Bradley Beal’s trade en route
-Michael Jordan sold the Hornets
-Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension
This summer will be WILD! #NBA – 11:56 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Heat, Bucks, Kings and Knicks are the teams showing interest in Bradley Beal, per @ShamsCharania:
“These two teams join the Heat and Bucks as teams expected to be in competition for Beal’s services.” theathletic.com/4615845/2023/0… – 10:36 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about the Bradley Beal reports, and why him being open about moving to another lottery team (THE MAGIC) could be in his best interest ziller.substack.com/p/lets-make-a-… pic.twitter.com/VNJRZ36Mfz – 9:15 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger

duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/kJ0JfCbWCO – 8:58 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙️ NEW CELTICS TALK POD
We let @GoodmanHoops make a case for Boston trading for Bradley Beal. Then he had the audacity to suggest C’s should trade Robert Williams. He’s on pod probation.
🎧 bit.ly/CelticsTalk
📺 youtu.be/xmW2KXr2_xQ
pic.twitter.com/nwKWgh5iAy – 8:34 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Hello Friday!
🏀Nuggets Parade Reaction
🏀Latest on Bradley Beal
🏀LaPhonso Ellis at 9:00a ET
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine starts now!
📻 Listen on the SXM App siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 Watch on the NBA App app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/sbpMNL0891 – 7:02 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Sacramento Kings, trattativa con i Wizards per Bradley Beal
sportando.basketball/sacramento-kin… – 2:16 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Trade Market Buzz: Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 1:43 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast w/ @HousefromDC
—Beal on the block??? Maybe? Ok… Beal trades!
—Hashing out my summer NBA Trade Value list once and for all.
—Yes we have a new #1.
—Ja and Zion… may have dropped
—Wemby lands where?
—US Open Day One in LA… bets?
open.spotify.com/episode/5DalP8… – 12:36 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 154 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Rumor mill churning, Kings potential suitor for Bradley Beal or OG Anunoby? With @SeanCunningham and @BrendenNunesNBA kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/rumor-mill-c… – 8:21 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat interests Beal – and Beal interests Heat – but he’s not looking to force his way here or anywhere specifically. Where things stand with Beal and Lillard: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:17 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
LIVE Garden Report: Celtics Offseason + Beal Trade Market | Sponsored by @AthleticGreens and @FDSportsbook twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
LIVE Garden Report: Celtics Offseason + Beal Trade Market twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:02 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 The Best Bradley Beal Trades
🔘 Beal’s value, direction of the Wizards (0:30)
🔘 Landing spots & trades (10:00)
🎧bit.ly/hwkx912
🍎apple.co/3JhQMLX
✳️spoti.fi/462CQzl
📺bit.ly/hawdkx912

linktr.ee/hardwoodknocks pic.twitter.com/SRIPeBhEgW – 6:36 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Broke down all the latest rumblings and wondered about the trade values of Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, Zach LaVine and Zion Williamson with @YourManDevine on the latest episode of No Cap Room…
🍎: apple.co/42E7yvz
✳️: spoti.fi/42FyJGp
📺: youtu.be/0y1PKrFS1C8 – 6:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Could Heat thread needle and wind up with both Beal and Herro? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/15/ask… – 5:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Trade Season Edition of #thisleague UNCUT alongside @ChrisBHaynes. Our latest podcast out NOW covers:
🏀 The Bradley Beal latest
🏀 The Zion Williamson latest
🏀 Additional trade topics
🏀 Our tribute to the new parading champions in Denver
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 4:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
From our June 11th ep., before the Beal report & Beal AND Dame buzz.
“I think Beal is very much on the table.”
“The idea of two stars… would it be a Lillard and a Beal? … You and I might dream big… I think the Heat’s front office is dreaming even bigger than that.” pic.twitter.com/usqAEJ9Pln – 4:43 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Report: Kings and Wizards have discussed trade for Bradley Beal. Can they get a deal done? sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:35 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Shams and Sam Amick reporting Kings among teams that have talked to Wizards about Beal, but no path to deal has emerged. Am told Kings among teams that interest Beal, besides Miami and several others. Heat has shown interest but unclear where it will lead. – 4:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kings interested in Wizards star Bradley Beal, who would reportedly consider playing for Sacramento
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
More I think about the Kings trading for Bradley Beal, the more I’m trusting my gut.
No doubt Beal is a great player. It’s cool that a star is potentially interested in coming here. However, there are a lot of reasons to be concerned today and in the future. pic.twitter.com/ErRzlep8Tu – 3:57 PM
More I think about the Kings trading for Bradley Beal, the more I’m trusting my gut.
No doubt Beal is a great player. It’s cool that a star is potentially interested in coming here. However, there are a lot of reasons to be concerned today and in the future. pic.twitter.com/ErRzlep8Tu – 3:57 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Kings have had trade talks with the Wizards for Bradley Beal, per @ShamsCharania and @sam_amick.
Beal would reportedly consider waiving his no-trade clause, but right now there is no clear pathway to a deal. pic.twitter.com/2t0WW60HCb – 3:49 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Kings could be aggressive in trades this summer after getting a taste of success. But their biggest obstacle in acquiring a player with a salary as high as Bradley Beal is their lack of moveable contracts for salary matching. pic.twitter.com/UlxsLjIB3s – 3:47 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“I still have a hard time when you put that Beal number in for the Knicks’ cap sheet. You’ve got to figure out what to do with Immauel Quickley and Josh Hart is a free agent. All of a sudden those numbers start to add up.”
@BobbyMarks42 on The Putback:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:45 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Network analysts weigh in on Heat, Lillard, Beal and what Miami must do. And how Heat and Panthers national ratings measured up to last year’s NBA and Stanley Cup Finals. And what local ratings tell us about Fins/Heat/Panthers. And media personnel news: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:44 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @DraftExpress and @BobbyMarks42 on all things NBA draft and offseason: Beal, Porzingis, Charlotte and Portland at Nos. 2 and 3, much more — plus more the Nuggets and Jokic winning it all:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3CypQno
Apple: apple.co/3qKDYaA – 3:37 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @DraftExpress and @BobbyMarks42 on all things NBA draft and offseason: Beal, Porzingis, Charlotte and Portland at Nos. 2 and 3, much more — plus more the Nuggets and Jokic winning it all:
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New: Should the Heat consider trading Tyler Herro for Bradley Beal? A look at some of the factors Miami needs to consider. allucanheat.com/2023/06/15/mia… – 3:14 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Bradley Beal trade: Where he would go and why foxsports.com/stories/nba/br… – 3:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger

duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/VKOr9LSsie – 2:57 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Five potential trade partners for Bradley Beal, Wizards
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/15/fiv… – 2:41 PM
Five potential trade partners for Bradley Beal, Wizards
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Per source, Beal would welcome trade to Heat if Wizards deal him, but he is not pushing his way to Miami or any specific team. More than a handful of teams interest him. Heat has expressed interest, is monitoring. More: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Herring_NBA and @RohanNadkarni: Bradley Beal latest, Zion trade chatter, James Harden’s options, more. open.spotify.com/episode/4Jxhmn… – 2:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Trade season coverage …
The latest on Bradley Beal: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-talk-h…
The latest on Zion Williamson: marcstein.substack.com/p/would-the-pe… – 1:40 PM
Trade season coverage …
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I would be absolutely floored if the return for Washington is Jaylen Brown”
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine react to the news that Bradley Beal could be heading out of Washington pic.twitter.com/YXIBFLPT9W – 1:16 PM
“I would be absolutely floored if the return for Washington is Jaylen Brown”
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bradley Beal trade rumors: Heat widely regarded as favorites to acquire Wizards star
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 1:13 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Another team that’s had Bradley Beal trade talks with the Wizards: The Kings, sources tell me and @sam_amick. It’s believed Beal would consider Sacramento given his no-trade clause, but right now there does not appear a clear pathway for the two sides. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 15, 2023
The Washington Wizards and the representation for Bradley Beal have a general understanding of several of the teams that Beal would be willing to accept in a trade, and the Heat, as expected, is among those teams, according to a source with direct knowledge. The interest appears mutual: The Heat has expressed interest in Beal, according to the source, though it’s unclear what Miami would be willing to trade for him. -via Miami Herald / June 15, 2023
While Bradley Beal would welcome a trade to the Heat if the Wizards decide to deal him, he is not trying to push his way to Miami or any specific team, the source said. Beal, who has not asked for a trade, is open to landing with more than a handful of teams; the franchise’s ability to compete for a championship ranks highly among the important criteria for him. -via Miami Herald / June 15, 2023