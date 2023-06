No relationship between Zion Williamson and Pelicans, limited relationship between him and teammates

The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly been exploring the possibility of trading up in the draft to select Scoot Henderson, which has led to speculation that they are open to moving on from Zion Williamson. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has been told that the Pelicans are not putting Williamson on the trade block. “I’ve been told New Orleans is not trading Zion,” said Givony on the Zach Lowe Podcast. “And no interest in trading Brandon Ingram. I would be very surprised if anything ended up happening there at two or three . -via RealGM / June 16, 2023