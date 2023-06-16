No relationship between Zion Williamson and Pelicans, limited relationship between him and teammates

Brian Windhorst: The Zion Williamson thing is there. At the very least, it is very clear that the Pelicans’ thought on Zion Williamson’s future with the team is evolving. That’s putting it mildly. There is no relationship between Zion and the organization. And minimal relationship between Zion and his teammates, from what I understand.
This NBA offseason already started crazy…
-Zion’s trade rumors
-Bradley Beal’s trade en route
-Michael Jordan sold the Hornets
-Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension
This summer will be WILD! #NBA – 11:56 AM
We conducted a staff poll on the 20 best NBA Draft prospects since LeBron James … Ja Morant and Zion Williamson did indeed make the list: cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki…
We conducted a staff poll on the 20 best NBA Draft prospects since LeBron James … Ja Morant and Zion Williamson did indeed make the list: cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki…
PBT Podcast: Talking NBA Draft, what will Portland do, and is Zion really in play with @highkin of the Rose Garden Report.
PBT Podcast: Talking NBA Draft, what will Portland do, and is Zion really in play with @highkin of the Rose Garden Report.
Zion Williamson among the 2019 Draft Class:
1st in PPG 10th in PTS
1st in RPG 18th in REB
I think Scoot Henderson is can't-miss but I don't get the Pels (reported) interest in moving Zion for No. 2/3 picks. Injuries an issue but Zion is 23 and two years removed from averaging 27 (in 61 games) with a TS% of 65%. And New Orleans was 23-14 last year before he went out.…
For those thinking the Hornets trade rumors at #2 are a smokescreen, I can assure you they are not.
In regards to New Orleans, I believe the target would be Brandon Ingram who Kupchak drafted in 2016 with the Lakers.
Personally, I would target Zion – 9:45 AM
I’ve already made it clear that, if I were the Pelicans, I would not trade Zion Williamson.
My consolation prize if they do it is that both Charlotte and Portland are incredible basketball fits if (and it's a huge if, obviously) he can just stay healthy.
Broke down all the latest rumblings and wondered about the trade values of Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, Zach LaVine and Zion Williamson with @YourManDevine on the latest episode of No Cap Room…
Dice @TheAthleticNBA que @PelicansNBA deja ir a su entrenadora asistente Teresa Weatherspoon, una de las encargadas de desarrollar y enfocar a Zion Williamson.

Aires de cambios en el Big Easy.
Trade Season Edition of #thisleague UNCUT alongside @ChrisBHaynes. Our latest podcast out NOW covers:
🏀 The Bradley Beal latest
🏀 The Zion Williamson latest
🏀 Additional trade topics
🏀 Our tribute to the new parading champions in Denver
Teresa Weatherspoon has been with the Pelicans for the past four years. She had a close relationship with Zion Williamson and other players.
Sources: Pelicans are parting ways with assistant coach, Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon has been on staff since 2020, developing a strong rapport with players like Zion Williamson, and turned down other opportunities in hopes of rising in New Orleans.
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Herring_NBA and @RohanNadkarni: Bradley Beal latest, Zion trade chatter, James Harden's options, more.
Trade season coverage …
More on this storyline
Brian Windhorst: It’s surprising to me how out there it is in the league that the Pelicans are discussing Zion business. I want to be very careful about the word ‘offer’ because that word is a dangerous word. I’m not sure the Pelicans have ‘offered’ Zion to anybody, but every day that passes over the past five or six days, I hear different discussions the Pelicans have had that implies they are going to make Zion available. Him or Brandon Ingram. I wouldn’t rule out anything I guess, but the events of the last six months with Zion are what they are -via ESPN / June 16, 2023
Marc Stein: And based on what I’m hearing, yes, the Pelicans are legitimately considering… doesn’t mean they would 100 percent do it, but they are considering the prospect of trying to assemble a deal for Charlotte’s No. 2 pick that would feature Zion Williamson. -via Apple Podcasts / June 16, 2023
The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly been exploring the possibility of trading up in the draft to select Scoot Henderson, which has led to speculation that they are open to moving on from Zion Williamson. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has been told that the Pelicans are not putting Williamson on the trade block. “I’ve been told New Orleans is not trading Zion,” said Givony on the Zach Lowe Podcast. “And no interest in trading Brandon Ingram. I would be very surprised if anything ended up happening there at two or three. -via RealGM / June 16, 2023