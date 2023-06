Pelicans not trading Zion Williamson?

“They were the No. 1 team in the West last year when Zion went down with the injury. If he’s healthy, which he rarely is, but when he’s healthy, he is easily one of the best players in the NBA. So I don’t see it happening. That was pretty much shut down to me as a possibility of Zion to Charlotte. “Or Portland? Either one,” said Zach Lowe. “Or Portland,” said Givony. “They haven’t even spoken with Portland. I think New Orleans has made some calls, just to see what it would take to get to one, get to two, but I don’t think it went past that.” -via RealGM / June 16, 2023