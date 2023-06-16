Pelicans not trading Zion Williamson?

The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly been exploring the possibility of trading up in the draft to select Scoot Henderson, which has led to speculation that they are open to moving on from Zion Williamson. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony has been told that the Pelicans are not putting Williamson on the trade block. “I’ve been told New Orleans is not trading Zion,” said Givony on the Zach Lowe Podcast. “And no interest in trading Brandon Ingram. I would be very surprised if anything ended up happening there at two or three.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Broke down all the latest rumblings and wondered about the trade values of Bradley Beal, Chris Paul, Zach LaVine and Zion Williamson with @YourManDevine on the latest episode of No Cap Room…
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Dice @TheAthleticNBA que @PelicansNBA deja ir a su entrenadora asistente Teresa Weatherspoon, una de las encargadas de desarrollar y enfocar a Zion Williamson.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Trade Season Edition of #thisleague UNCUT alongside @ChrisBHaynes. Our latest podcast out NOW covers:
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Teresa Weatherspoon has been with the Pelicans for the past four years. She had a close relationship with Zion Williamson and other players.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans not shopping Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram
🏀 What’s too much to give up for Scoot Henderson
🏀 Need to line up the trade after the Scoot Henderson trade
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Herring_NBA and @RohanNadkarni: Bradley Beal latest, Zion trade chatter, James Harden's options, more.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Trade season coverage …
The latest on Bradley Beal: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-talk-h…
The latest on Zion Williamson: marcstein.substack.com/p/would-the-pe… – 1:40 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans not shopping Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram
🏀 What’s too much to give up for Scoot Henderson
🏀 Need to line up the trade after the Scoot Henderson trade
The Ringer @ringernba
Would the Pelicans actually trade Zion?
@JustinVerrier, @RobMahoney, and Big Wos make the case for trading him and keeping him.
youtu.be/e0OgS547tJ0 – 11:53 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New story on @hoopshype: I took a look at the Zion Williamson and Bradley Beal trade rumors and broke down how some of their rumored teams could acquire them.
hoopshype.com/lists/offseaso… – 11:40 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans not shopping Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram
🏀 What’s too much to give up for Scoot Henderson
🏀 Need to line up the trade after the Scoot Henderson trade
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Hey. Hey. Hey.
It’s @polkandkush Day!
– Are people really upset Zion is having sex?
– Should the Pelicans trade for Scoot? Deal Ingram or Zion?
– Has anyone ever had a bad OTAs?
– Big bars at the Superdome
– New Orleans has stopped caring about DUIs
open.spotify.com/episode/125bgE… – 10:00 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The radio show live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Sean McDermott's double-speak, NBA free agents and pending trades, KAT's delusion, @CoachAvery6, Doc on Joel, Zion's future, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, more.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Pelicans not shopping Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram
🏀 What’s too much to give up for Scoot Henderson
🏀 Need to line up the trade after the Scoot Henderson trade
“They were the No. 1 team in the West last year when Zion went down with the injury. If he’s healthy, which he rarely is, but when he’s healthy, he is easily one of the best players in the NBA. So I don’t see it happening. That was pretty much shut down to me as a possibility of Zion to Charlotte. “Or Portland? Either one,” said Zach Lowe. “Or Portland,” said Givony. “They haven’t even spoken with Portland. I think New Orleans has made some calls, just to see what it would take to get to one, get to two, but I don’t think it went past that.” -via RealGM / June 16, 2023
Shams Charania: Sources: Pelicans are parting ways with assistant coach, Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon has been on staff since 2020, developing a strong rapport with players like Zion Williamson, and turned down other opportunities in hopes of rising in New Orleans. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 15, 2023
The Pelicans are attempting to move up in the draft to select Scoot Henderson, which means they are almost certainly open to trading away Williamson. “I don’t think his value is sky high right now,” said Brian Windhorst. “But he has a contract that protects the Pelicans or whatever team from further injury. It’s not fully guaranteed. Obviously, his value in January was a lot higher after another injury plagued season.” -via RealGM / June 15, 2023