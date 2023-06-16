Spurs hopeful Victor Wembanyama will participate in Summer League to a degree

The Spurs are hopeful, I’m told, that Victor Wembanyama will indeed be a participant to some degree in summer league play in Las Vegas. Wembanyama’s French League season finally ended Thursday when the MVP and his Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 team were swept, 3-0, in the championship series by a Monaco team filled with former NBAers. The Spurs will draft Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick next Thursday and are scheduled to play in Sacramento’s California Classic summer league July 3-5 before proceeding to Las Vegas. Wembanyama’s precise availability for summer league play is TBD.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
From Marc Stein’s newsletter: “The Spurs are hopeful, I’m told, that Victor Wembanyama will indeed be a participant to some degree in summer league play in Las Vegas.” – 12:26 PM
Victor Wembanyama ranked Monaco as one of the top 30 teams globally, including the NBA 👀
Do you agree with Wemby’s rankings? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hhXwVnm1wf – 3:23 AM
Victor Wembanyama bid farewell to the domestic championship after his Metropolitans 92 lost against AS Monaco 👋
Nevertheless, Wemby sees Roca Team as better than some NBA teams:
basketnews.com/news-190798-vi… – 2:33 AM
New Dunc’d On Prime on the fascinating Anthony Black out of Arkansas, Houston’s huge offseason, and the beginning of San Antonio’s quest to build around Victor Wembanyama. Join @DannyLeroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/fi3IkeiCGR – 2:30 AM
Victor Wembanyama had 22 points and seven rebounds in his last game in Europe, a week before the San Antonio Spurs select him in the NBA Draft
Have fun in the NBA Wemby
eurohoops.net/en/proa/151741… pic.twitter.com/BJRL9tEngj – 4:48 PM
Keep yourself entertained by Victor Wembanyama stepping back for a three-pointer 🤩
pic.twitter.com/zLe5g4P0U3 – 4:00 PM
Victor Wembanyama is unstoppable pic.twitter.com/QVS09yj1Zc – 3:17 PM
On June 24, the San Antonio Spurs say they will host an introductory press conference with their 2023 Draft Class at the AT&T Center. This is two days after the Spurs are expected to select Victor Wembanyama with the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft in Brooklyn. – 6:05 PM
The San Antonio Spurs will soon make it official and draft Victor Wembanyama. Here is the latest insider intel regarding the Spurs and Wembanyama: spurstalk.com/latest-spurs-i… – 12:03 PM
crowdsourcing here…
Are there any “how to” guides on the interwebs re: the best way to cleanly/effectively remove the Victor Wembanyama cards from sports illustrated?? pic.twitter.com/lCf54EPa9f – 8:41 PM
Victor Wembanyama opens the 2023-24 season as the Rookie of the Year favorite. Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren are essentially tied for second.
I think there could be some Henderson value depending on where he goes, but the odds aren’t long enough to bet against Victor yet. pic.twitter.com/fOppRyDGxY – 3:01 PM
Beaten 3-0 in the Betclic ÉLITE final in France with the Metropolitans 92 by AS Monaco, Victor Wembanyama played his last match in the French league before flying to the United States and the NBA. “I feel like I’m closing part of my life, but for my loved ones too. It’s the end of one stage and the beginning of a new one. Everyone congratulated me for what I did this year and wished me good luck for the future. I’m prepared for the NBA, I have no worries“, Wembanyama said via Be Basket. -via EuroHoops.net / June 16, 2023
Did you expect to achieve such a season? Victor Wembanyama: “In my dreams and my goals, I wanted to win the French championship. There are still obstacles on the road but it is still an honor to have been able to look AS Monaco in the eye in two of the three matches. The Roca Team certainly finished third in the EuroLeague but for me, it is one of the 30 best teams in the world (NBA included). If I take stock of this season, I am proud of this young group, so united. We had ups and downs but we always knew how to bounce back. We worked, we got hurt. We arrived at a stage of the competition where we were not necessarily expected. When I look at my team and everything that’s happened, I’m just proud of my guys“. -via EuroHoops.net / June 16, 2023
Ball Don’t Lie: Victor Wembanyama has played his final game … in the French LNB 😮💨 Wemby finished with: ▪️ 22 points ▪️ 7 rebounds ▪️ 4 blocks Next stop, the NBA Draft ✈️ pic.twitter.com/02HEoVUYOA -via Twitter @Balldontlie / June 15, 2023