Suns interested in John Collins, Malcolm Brogdon?

Two names to keep an eye on in Phoenix’s trade pursuits: Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon. The Suns acquiring either of those veterans might require a third team to accept Paul’s outgoing salary — such as the Houston Rockets with their $60 million of cap space and counting — but Brogdon and Collins are a pair of players Phoenix has registered interest in during trade conversations with Boston and Atlanta, respectively, that date back to the trade deadline, sources said.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Surprised we still haven’t heard about surgery, or lack thereof for Malcolm Brogdon. Perhaps assessing options while awaiting his future, given recent guard reports. Brogdon’s salary drove #Celtics into tax this year, and close to the new 2nd apron. Wouldn’t trade for nothing tho – 2:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Haynes: The Boston Celtics are fielding calls on the multitude of quality guards on their roster, sources tell B/R. With Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard all deserving of playing time, Boston is looking to create some position balance, sources say – 1:15 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The #Celtics don’t need to trade Malcolm Brogdon this offseason but a case can be made for it thanks to the new CBA. Looking at 5 potential deal scenarios if the Celtics go that route and an examination of a Bradley Beal hypothetical masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:44 PM
The Boston Celtics are fielding calls on the multitude of quality guards on their roster, sources tell B/R. With Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard all deserving of playing time, Boston is looking to create some position balance, sources say. -via Bleacher Report / June 16, 2023
The Celtics are particularly loaded in the backcourt with Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard all under contract for next season and the team is investigating moving a guard to improve other areas of the roster per a league source. -via Booth Newspapers / June 15, 2023
Brian Robb: Brad Stevens on injuries: “Jayson Tatum has a pretty decent ankle sprain. Malcolm is going to figure out what he’s doing (re: surgery).” Derrick White also hyperextended his knee in Game 7. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / June 1, 2023
The Mavericks are considering options to move down from No. 10 into the middle of the first round, sources said, to pick up a veteran rotation piece to help support Luka Doncic and free agent-to-be Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks and Hawks, for example, discussed the idea of swapping Davis Bertans and the No. 15 pick for John Collins and the No. 10 pick, sources said, although those talks do not appear to have progressed at this time. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2023
The team is believed to be looking for a home for John Collins, but some whispers abound that Dejounte Murray could be had in the right deal. Murray is due $18.2 million this season but may not be open to an extension limited to a $25.4 million starting salary. Unless Atlanta can shed significant salary elsewhere, they may not be able to afford Murray at his current price, let alone on a new deal in his likely asking range above $30 million. -via Bleacher Report / June 9, 2023
Malik Beasley’s name was discussed plenty ahead of the February trade deadline, league sources told Yahoo Sports, as Utah tried drumming up its greatest possible return for a handful of veterans, Jarred Vanderbilt included. The Hawks registered interest, sources said, and explored a package of Beasley and Vanderbilt for John Collins. The Knicks were another team that called about Beasley, sources said, attempting to land Beasley and Vanderbilt in a deal that would have sent out Evan Fournier. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 25, 2023
