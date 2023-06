Victor Wembanyama: 'I'm prepared for the NBA, I have no worries'

Did you expect to achieve such a season? Victor Wembanyama: “In my dreams and my goals, I wanted to win the French championship. There are still obstacles on the road but it is still an honor to have been able to look AS Monaco in the eye in two of the three matches. The Roca Team certainly finished third in the EuroLeague but for me, it is one of the 30 best teams in the world (NBA included). If I take stock of this season, I am proud of this young group, so united. We had ups and downs but we always knew how to bounce back. We worked, we got hurt. We arrived at a stage of the competition where we were not necessarily expected. When I look at my team and everything that’s happened, I’m just proud of my guys“. -via EuroHoops.net / June 16, 2023