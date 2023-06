Warriors anticipate Draymond Green will opt out of final year of contract

The New York Knicks have lingered somewhere behind — maybe not on the imaginary list but maybe sneaking onto the bottom of it, depending on the day. Bradley Beal has told people close to him he loves playing at Madison Square Garden, but he’s also a relaxed, warm-weather guy. The Golden State Warriors appealed to him in the past, according to sources. Throughout his short stint with Team USA in 2021, Draymond Green made sure to remind him (you may be surprised, more than once) of what joining a many-times champion could do for him. -via The Athletic / June 15, 2023