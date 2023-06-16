Warriors anticipate Draymond Green will opt out of final year of contract

“The Warriors expect Draymond Green to opt out of the final year of his $26 million contract, I’m being told,” Spears stated. “But Joe Lacob, [Mike] Dunleavy, the Warriors are going to do everything in their power, if he does as expected, to bring him back.”
Source: ESPN
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
DRAYMOND FUTURE: reports are out there including @957thegame that @MarcJSpears said on NBA Today that the Warriors expect Draymond Green to opt out of his contract, but are “doing everything in their power” to bring him back. #dubnation does Dray sign new deal or walk??? – 6:26 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Wow wow wow, reports are out there including @957thegame that @MarcJSpears said on NBA Today that the Warriors expect Draymond Green to opt out of his contract, but are still trying to bring him back. Thoughts #dubnation ??? – 6:15 PM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
Remember when @KendrickPerkins predicted Draymond Green going to the Suns?
@alanhahn is loving the idea 👀 pic.twitter.com/C1fAMFfrpb – 10:19 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @TheAthleticNBA – Using BORD$ to value the free agent power forwards, including Draymond Green and Cam Johnson
theathletic.com/4611096/2023/0… – 9:38 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond weighed in on KAT’s comments on the Pat Bev Podcast 😅 pic.twitter.com/WOGLk9rDUq – 9:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 10+ playoff triple-doubles:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook
Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/UCrVVWalmk – 4:17 PM
The New York Knicks have lingered somewhere behind — maybe not on the imaginary list but maybe sneaking onto the bottom of it, depending on the day. Bradley Beal has told people close to him he loves playing at Madison Square Garden, but he’s also a relaxed, warm-weather guy. The Golden State Warriors appealed to him in the past, according to sources. Throughout his short stint with Team USA in 2021, Draymond Green made sure to remind him (you may be surprised, more than once) of what joining a many-times champion could do for him. -via The Athletic / June 15, 2023
Draymond Green: aye [Patrick Beverley] when people come on yo show they change the game!!l?!? 🤯🤯🤯 I’m looking forward to it man -via Twitter @Money23Green / June 14, 2023
On actions that result in a shot or a pass that leads to a shot, Jokic-defended pick-and-rolls produce just 102.2 points per 100 direct plays. For comparison, in these playoffs, Jaren Jackson Jr. was at 102.6, Anthony Davis was at 106.5, and Draymond Green was at 107.9. “He is an elite defender in the pick-and-roll,” Murray says. -via The Ringer / June 12, 2023