Bill Walton thinks Danny Ainge should be in Hall of Fame

You mentioned Nikola Jokic and how unique he is, and the fact that a lot of casual fans might be seeing him now for the first time. You’ve seen some incredible playmaking centers in your career: Bill Walton, Arvydas Sabonis, Vlade Divac. Is Jokic the best passing big man of all time? Mike Breen: Yes. I’m not very big on lists and rankings and “who’s the greatest of all time?” But in my years of broadcasting, night in and night out, the difficulty of his passing, his court vision for a seven-footer, I don’t think I’ve seen better. Bill Walton was spectacular, there’s no question, and the others that you mentioned as well. But I do think [Jokic] is on a different level, just in terms of his vision, his timing, his precision. You could make an unbelievable highlight tape just of Jokic’s passes, and you’d be amazed. He just has this amazing touch. -via GQ.com / June 6, 2023