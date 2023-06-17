Bill Walton thinks Danny Ainge should be in Hall of Fame

Should champion Boston Celtics guard and former Celtics team president Danny Ainge be in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame? If you ask his teammate from the 1986 Celtics title team, Bill Walton (himself a Hall of Famer), the answer is an unequivocal yes. “I got to know Danny over some of his life,” shared Walton in a recent interview with Bally Sports’ Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. “He’s quite a bit younger than I am. And then I got to rebound for him on the Boston Celtics; (there) wasn’t a lot of rebounds to be had there. “I also got to guard his man and … got to inbound the ball to him as well.”
Source: Justin Quinn @ Celtics Wire
Brandon Scoop B Robinson: Scottie Pippen’s beef with Michael Jordan is surprising to Bill Walton: “I’m shocked and dismayed and those words are NOT strong enough to relate my feelings as the way that Scottie Pippen treats Michael Jordan.” -via Twitter / June 15, 2023
Among those participating in the documentary to place Chamberlain’s life and achievements in context are such figures as Kevin Garnett, Pat Riley, Rick Barry, Bill Walton, Lisa Leslie, Oscar Robertson, Jemele Hill, Jerry West, the late Jim Brown and clinical psychologist Orna Guralnik, among others. The series utilized artificial intelligence to recreate Chamberlain’s voice to narrate his own words, and is further bolstered by archival footage from the Wilt Chamberlain Estate. -via Deadline / June 8, 2023
You mentioned Nikola Jokic and how unique he is, and the fact that a lot of casual fans might be seeing him now for the first time. You’ve seen some incredible playmaking centers in your career: Bill Walton, Arvydas Sabonis, Vlade Divac. Is Jokic the best passing big man of all time? Mike Breen: Yes. I’m not very big on lists and rankings and “who’s the greatest of all time?” But in my years of broadcasting, night in and night out, the difficulty of his passing, his court vision for a seven-footer, I don’t think I’ve seen better. Bill Walton was spectacular, there’s no question, and the others that you mentioned as well. But I do think [Jokic] is on a different level, just in terms of his vision, his timing, his precision. You could make an unbelievable highlight tape just of Jokic’s passes, and you’d be amazed. He just has this amazing touch. -via GQ.com / June 6, 2023