Chris Paul not interested in coaching career after retirement

Paul, who has experience coaching at the Amateur Athletic Union level, went on to explain that he thinks it would be a lot more difficult to coach an NBA team than it is to coach youth players. “That’s why I love AAU, ’cause you get a chance to actually mold kids at an early age. ‘Cause when we get to the NBA, we ain’t trying to hear none of that shit,” Paul said. “For real, you get to the NBA, I mean, I can’t imagine coaching us ’cause we feel like we know everything.” -via The Score / June 17, 2023