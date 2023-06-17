Chris Paul not interested in coaching career after retirement

Chris Paul likely won’t be joining the NBA’s coaching ranks once his playing days are over. The veteran point guard was asked if he has any interest in becoming a head coach during a recent appearance on “The Shop” and was quick to shoot down the idea. “No,” Paul said. “Honestly, I’ll tell you, I don’t wanna travel like that.”
Source: Caitlyn Holroyd @ The Score
Source: Caitlyn Holroyd @ The Score
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix can offer trade package of Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet to Washington for Bradley Beal, but it’s believed a Chris Paul, Shamet deal is what it would take if Beal chose to force his way to Suns via his no-trade clause, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:28 PM
Phoenix can offer trade package of Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet to Washington for Bradley Beal, but it’s believed a Chris Paul, Shamet deal is what it would take if Beal chose to force his way to Suns via his no-trade clause, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:28 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Reminder: CP contract would need to be nearly fully guaranteed to complete a deal for Beal. – 4:16 PM
Reminder: CP contract would need to be nearly fully guaranteed to complete a deal for Beal. – 4:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Only in the NBA can Hall of Fame players such as Kyle Lowry and Chris Paul reach their finish lines as salary-cap filler, as appears to be the case at the moment re: Beal. If Lowry goes to Wizards, could be one of those just-stay-at-home deals in case salary needed down the road. – 3:20 PM
Only in the NBA can Hall of Fame players such as Kyle Lowry and Chris Paul reach their finish lines as salary-cap filler, as appears to be the case at the moment re: Beal. If Lowry goes to Wizards, could be one of those just-stay-at-home deals in case salary needed down the road. – 3:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bradley Beal is still really good, full stop. He’s also owed $208 million over the next 4 years and hasn’t always been available. Suns’ trade assets are limited to Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul and first-round pick swaps….I’m sorry, but I just don’t see it – 1:54 PM
Bradley Beal is still really good, full stop. He’s also owed $208 million over the next 4 years and hasn’t always been available. Suns’ trade assets are limited to Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul and first-round pick swaps….I’m sorry, but I just don’t see it – 1:54 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Was 25 games too light for Ja Morant? Is Zion Williamson on the trade block? Suns or Lakers for CP3? How to get Black players back into baseball & more! Guests: Bip Roberts @joevardon
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:25 AM
Was 25 games too light for Ja Morant? Is Zion Williamson on the trade block? Suns or Lakers for CP3? How to get Black players back into baseball & more! Guests: Bip Roberts @joevardon
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:25 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tons of insights from a couple recent pods. Catch up on:
-where Paul Reed stands in FA
-if CP3 to Phi has legs
-A Tobias Harris trade?
-latest on Beal and LaVine market
-Morey want Niang + McDaniels back?
-Is Maxey virtually untouchable?
-Harden back?
libertyballers.com/2023/6/16/2376… – 8:50 PM
Tons of insights from a couple recent pods. Catch up on:
-where Paul Reed stands in FA
-if CP3 to Phi has legs
-A Tobias Harris trade?
-latest on Beal and LaVine market
-Morey want Niang + McDaniels back?
-Is Maxey virtually untouchable?
-Harden back?
libertyballers.com/2023/6/16/2376… – 8:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“During the audio version of the book is when I really had a hard time because I’m very visual. When I was talking through that chapter, I was reliving and seeing it all over again and stuff I hadn’t talked about in 20 years.” Chris Paul on new book. #Suns tinyurl.com/4ncn3s6f pic.twitter.com/UUcxCAcdcA – 8:27 PM
“During the audio version of the book is when I really had a hard time because I’m very visual. When I was talking through that chapter, I was reliving and seeing it all over again and stuff I hadn’t talked about in 20 years.” Chris Paul on new book. #Suns tinyurl.com/4ncn3s6f pic.twitter.com/UUcxCAcdcA – 8:27 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: The Suns are showing trade interest in Malcolm Brogdon per @JakeLFischer. Is there a realistic trade out there for the Celtics to make involving Chris Paul and a third team? A closer look at the possibilities: masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 5:45 PM
New: The Suns are showing trade interest in Malcolm Brogdon per @JakeLFischer. Is there a realistic trade out there for the Celtics to make involving Chris Paul and a third team? A closer look at the possibilities: masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 5:45 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Latest notebook @YahooSports features what San Antonio is considering after selecting Victor Wembanyama No. 1, the latest on Chris Paul and Phoenix, plus details on Boston, Atlanta, Toronto and more: sports.yahoo.com/do-the-spurs-m… – 5:11 PM
Latest notebook @YahooSports features what San Antonio is considering after selecting Victor Wembanyama No. 1, the latest on Chris Paul and Phoenix, plus details on Boston, Atlanta, Toronto and more: sports.yahoo.com/do-the-spurs-m… – 5:11 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Los Angeles Lakers have a strong interest in Chris Paul
sportando.basketball/en/los-angeles… – 4:13 PM
Los Angeles Lakers have a strong interest in Chris Paul
sportando.basketball/en/los-angeles… – 4:13 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Phoenix can offer a trade package of Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet to Washington for Bradley Beal, but it’s believed a Chris Paul, Shamet deal is what it would take if Beal chose to force his way to the Suns via his no-trade clause, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / June 17, 2023
Paul, who has experience coaching at the Amateur Athletic Union level, went on to explain that he thinks it would be a lot more difficult to coach an NBA team than it is to coach youth players. “That’s why I love AAU, ’cause you get a chance to actually mold kids at an early age. ‘Cause when we get to the NBA, we ain’t trying to hear none of that shit,” Paul said. “For real, you get to the NBA, I mean, I can’t imagine coaching us ’cause we feel like we know everything.” -via The Score / June 17, 2023
While league sources say Chris Paul’s team-friendly contract will be at the heart of any Phoenix offer, it’s unclear how competitive the Suns can get with their bid to win the Beal Sweepstakes after all the draft capital they surrendered to acquire Kevin Durant in February. The cap relief available by acquiring Paul, who can be waived at a savings of $15 million as long as he is released by June 28, is the most attractive asset that Phoenix can pitch along with second-round draft compensation. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 17, 2023