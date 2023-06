Dwyane Wade says LeBron James as a Laker not comparable to Michael Jordan with Wizards

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: LeBron James as a Laker NOT comparable to MJ with the Wizards says Dwyane Wade to @BallySports . “No. I mean, MJ averaged 20 when he came back and he was STILL very good, but LeBron has stayed at a level that we haven’t seen.” Full Interview via @BallySports Here➡️http://youtu.be/0KPplLCwfaE More from @DwyaneWade : “And so, the conversations of greatness, he makes it hard and all the older guys before that were like, It’s about Wilt, it’s about Kareem, it’s about these guys… because of his consistency; I mean, he’s averaging 30 points per game in the 20th year in the League! So I’m just happy that I get the opportunity to be part of his greatness in any way I can but we’re all witnesses, right? So we’re going to see where he ends up!”Source: Twitter