Dwyane Wade says LeBron James as a Laker not comparable to Michael Jordan with Wizards

Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson: LeBron James as a Laker NOT comparable to MJ with the Wizards says Dwyane Wade to @BallySports . “No. I mean, MJ averaged 20 when he came back and he was STILL very good, but LeBron has stayed at a level that we haven’t seen.” Full Interview via @BallySports Here➡️http://youtu.be/0KPplLCwfaE More from @DwyaneWade : “And so, the conversations of greatness, he makes it hard and all the older guys before that were like, It’s about Wilt, it’s about Kareem, it’s about these guys… because of his consistency; I mean, he’s averaging 30 points per game in the 20th year in the League! So I’m just happy that I get the opportunity to be part of his greatness in any way I can but we’re all witnesses, right? So we’re going to see where he ends up!”
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Friday's @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube. The Lakers are reportedly looking to trade down in the draft. Good call? Plus, can LeBron be super-load managed? @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
LeBron being the 3rd best player in the Nuggets-Lakers series sure was cool. – 9:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
30 years ago today, Michael Jordan recorded his highest scoring Finals game:
55 PTS
8 REB
4 AST
No player has scored more points in a Finals game since. pic.twitter.com/Qqza4da3Wo – 9:04 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
En 14 temporadas en que Michael Jordan fue propietario principal de @Hornets, accedieron a playoffs en tres ocasiones y perdieron las tres series de primera vuelta, ganado solo tres partidos en total.
Nunca ganaron una serie de playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ZSgIVT1VLU – 6:16 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
We ranked the best NBA Draft prospects since LeBron:
1. Victor Wembanyama
3. Zion Williamson
8. Kevin Durant
10. Kyrie Irving
14. Ja Morant
18. Karl-Anthony Towns
Find the full list here: cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki… – 3:32 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 40+ PPG in a Finals series:
Michael Jordan
Rick Barry
Elgin Baylor pic.twitter.com/YnAcmG5WDC – 3:26 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Michael Jordan has agreed to sell his majority ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets for ~$3 billion
See how that stacks up against recent NBA franchise sales 👇
Read more via @Sportico: sportico.com/leagues/basket… pic.twitter.com/7o3bpaMJ5t – 3:15 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Michael Jordan’s Hornets sale leaves NBA with no Black majority team ownership. Only two people of color, Sacramento’s Vivek Ranadive and Brooklyn’s Joe Tsai, remain as majority owners. @andscape #nba bit.ly/3qDsfdN – 3:09 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I’m sure flipping a few milly into a few billy was plenty incentive for Michael Jordan to sell the Charlotte Hornets. But part of me thinks he’s getting out because his competitive side couldn’t stomach paying $50M+ a year to players he believes he could still whup at age 60 – 2:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most playoff games with 50+ points and zero 3-pointers in the three-point era:
6 — Michael Jordan
1 — Everyone else pic.twitter.com/yuxdQ6Au25 – 2:03 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday's @lockedonlakers podcast! The Lakers are reportedly looking to trade down in the draft (presumably for multiple picks). Good idea? Plus, can LeBron get hyper-load managed next season? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rep… – 1:37 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
NBA says Michael Jordan is selling much of his stake in the Hornets to Gabe Plotkin.
Recognize that name? As @tomhaberstroh reported, Plotkin was the eye of the GameStop storm. truehoop.com/p/gamestop-a-v… – 12:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Michael Jordan finalizes deal to sell the majority of Hornets franchise days before NBA Draft
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/16/jor… – 12:09 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Michael Jordan finalizing sale of Charlotte Hornets
.
cbssports.com/nba/news/micha… – 12:08 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
This NBA offseason already started crazy…
-Zion’s trade rumors
-Bradley Beal’s trade en route
-Michael Jordan sold the Hornets
-Ja Morant’s 25-game suspension
This summer will be WILD! #NBA – 11:56 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Michael Jordan will no longer be the Charlotte Hornets’ major shareholder, as he used to do for the past 13 years 👀 pic.twitter.com/FGSxu5jgHw – 11:36 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Updated on @ForbesSports via @wojespn
Michael Jordan ‘Finalizing’ Sale Of Charlotte Hornets For Approximately $3 Billion forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 11:10 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
We conducted a staff poll on the 20 best NBA Draft prospects since LeBron James … Ja Morant and Zion Williamson did indeed make the list: cbssports.com/nba/news/ranki…
(@AdamFinkelstein, @GaryParrishCBS, @MattNorlander, @bradbotkincbs and @DavidWCobb all voted along with me.) – 11:03 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Ja news behind Michael Jordan selling/J. Cole is hilarious – 11:03 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Michael Jordan ‘Finalizing’ Sale Of Charlotte Hornets via @forbes
forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 10:44 AM
Now on @ForbesSports
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Michael Jordan is selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to the Gabe Plotkin/Rick Schnall group for an approximate $3 billion valuation, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/zDuhsg8mDE – 10:43 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Michael Jordan is selling his majority share in the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. Jordan will retain a minority stake. Musicians J. Cole and Eric Church, and PE firm Dyal HomeCourt Partners are also part of that group theathletic.com/4616306/2023/0… – 10:39 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Source: Michael Jordan selling majority stake in #Hornets
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 10:33 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
BREAKING: “Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, ending his 13-year run as majority owner,” per @wojespn
@Sportico values the team at $1.77 billion pic.twitter.com/HZJCO6xvqe – 10:27 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
A deal to sell the Charlotte Hornets is nearly finalized, per @wojespn.
Michael Jordan has agreed to sell to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall. pic.twitter.com/dZL4o4tcM7 – 10:23 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Michael Jordan will retain a minority ownership share in the Hornets, according to a source. He has sold the majority stake to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, as @wojespn first reported. The deal will also include management and operation of the Spectrum Center. – 10:13 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Michael Jordan finalizing a sale of his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall: es.pn/3qCTK7h – 10:02 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
BREAKING: Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, ending his 13-year run as majority owner, league sources told ESPN on Friday. pic.twitter.com/5TonSrIQhF – 9:56 AM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
You know who else got swept in his first Finals appearance? That’s right, LeBron James cbssports.com/nba/news/victo… – 7:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Oldest player this season with a…
30-point game — LeBron James
40-point game — LeBron James
50-point game — Steph Curry
10-assist game — LeBron James
15-assist game — Chris Paul
15-rebound game — LeBron James
20-rebound game — Mason Plumlee
Triple-Double — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/OsSN5vAVjy – 3:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 2,000-point seasons by an active player:
10 — LeBron James
7 — James Harden
6 — Kevin Durant
No other active player has more than 2. pic.twitter.com/HLZruOA0l4 – 10:52 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Fun Beal trade ideas:
Suns go nuclear, trade Ayton for Beal
Beal joins AD and LBJ in LA
Beal AND Harden end up in HOU
Kings go all in – 10:01 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LeBron or MJ? Sopranos or The Wire? Tiger or Jack?
In the great game of G.O.A.T., is there a round greater than Johnny Miller’s 63 to win the U.S. Open 50 years ago?
He thinks not.
Some notes from LACC:
ocregister.com/2023/06/14/u-s… – 8:18 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett turns 23 today.
Barrett is one of only four players in NBA history to tally at least 4,900 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 400 made three-pointers before turning 23.
The other three players in this club are: LeBron James,
Kevin Durant and
Luka Doncic – 7:07 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in a single playoff run:
759 — Michael Jordan
748 — LeBron James
732 — Kawhi Leonard
725 — Hakeem Olajuwon
723 — Allen Iverson
707 — Shaquille O’Neal
The only players to reach the 700 mark. pic.twitter.com/Gd4v6iu3a5 – 6:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Active players with 10+ playoff triple-doubles:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook
Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/UCrVVWalmk – 4:17 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Team LeBron in 2022 was full of rings 😳🏆
(h/t @JamesEdrick3) pic.twitter.com/RBqgPQKrV6 – 1:36 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade interested in investing in WNBA’s Chicago Sky, per report
cbssports.com/wnba/news/reti… – 10:47 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Which Finals MVP had the best Finals run?
2023 Jokic —
30.0 PPG | 13.5 RPG | 9.5 APG
2022 Steph —
30.5 PPG | 5.2 RPG | 6.1 APG
2021 Giannis —
30.2 PPG | 12.8 RPG | 5.1 APG
2020 LeBron —
27.6 PPG | 10.8 RPG | 8.8 APG pic.twitter.com/sO7yqW3CEj – 10:25 AM
The only two people of color who now have majority ownership in an NBA team are the Sacramento Kings’ Vivek Ranadive (Indian) and the Brooklyn Nets’ Joe Tsai (Taiwanese). The 2022 Race and Gender Report for the NBA also reported that 82.4% of NBA players were people of color during the 2021-22 season. African American NBA stars LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul have said they would like to be part of NBA ownership groups in the future. Dwyane Wade (Utah Jazz), David Robinson (San Antonio Spurs) and Grant Hill (Atlanta Hawks) are African Americans who currently have minority ownership of NBA teams while Shaquille O’Neal sold his minority stake in the Sacramento Kings in 2022. Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem, who is Black, also told Andscape that he hopes to become a part of team ownership after his pending retirement. -via Andscape / June 16, 2023
“I looked at that and thought ‘I ain’t buying that’. I know when the season is over and they’re asking [LeBron James] this question in this moment. But also I know, when he gets away, when he goes to Mexico or goes away to the south of France on his Yacht for the summer, he’s gonna look around and say ‘Okay, the King coming back’,” Wade added. -via Clutch Points / June 14, 2023
Wade gave his honest opinion about it on the Club Shay Shay podcast, stating that he doesn’t see LeBron retiring: “You’re talking about the guy who just had 40-10-9 in his last game [with the Lakers]?… I just want to make sure we’re talking about the same guy. All my money is still in my pocket, I ain’t buying nothing. It’s the moment after the game, man. It’s a lot. Obviously, what they came back from, shout out to the Lakers making the moves that they did for making that push,” Wade said. -via Clutch Points / June 14, 2023
Ball Don’t Lie: “Enjoy your light but just know I’m the SUN. I stay on forever!” LeBron had something to say in his latest IG post 😅 pic.twitter.com/oER2MqoJDk -via Twitter @Balldontlie / June 16, 2023
Clutch Points: “They f*cked up. They f*cked mentally and physically. I’m telling you.” LeBron James in the Cavs’ 2016 run to the finals on #MoreThanAnAthlete 🗣 (via @espn , @ESPNPlus) pic.twitter.com/xbtpMuWBcS -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 16, 2023
There is no longer any majority African American ownership in a predominately Black NBA with Michael Jordan’s sale of his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets. Hornets Sports & Entertainment announced Friday that Jordan reached an agreement to sell his majority stake in the NBA franchise to the Buyer Group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. The NBA legend’s sale of the Hornets is subject to the approval of the NBA Board of Governors. Jordan, who served as the Hornets’ chairman, was the only majority African American owner in the NBA. -via Andscape / June 16, 2023
The percentage of NBA players who classified as Black or African American in the league was 71.8% during the 2021-22 season, according to The 2022 Race and Gender Report Card for the NBA. The Buyer Group, however, also includes two African Americans in rapper J. Cole and Charlotte auto dealership mogul Damian Mills, as well as a woman in Amy Levine Dawson. As part of the transaction, Jordan will retain a minority ownership share of the team. -via Andscape / June 16, 2023