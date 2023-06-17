Heat attempting to trade for Bradley Beal while keeping Tyler Herro

Anthony Chiang: As expected, the Heat is trying to get the Bradley Beal trade done without including Tyler Herro, according to league sources. Beal is entering the second season of a five-year, $251 million contract. He has a no-trade clause.
NBA trade rumors: Heat, Suns in trade talks for Bradley Beal, Mavericks interested in Clint Capela
I have no clue why diminishing returns remains a foreign concept to NBA teams desperate to add a third star when said third star replicates skills of the first two stars without noticeably filling in any other gaps.
It makes no sense.
So no, the Suns shouldn’t go for Beal. – 3:04 PM
A couple interesting notes on the Suns’ pursuit of Bradley Beal:
– Josh Bartelstein, Phoenix’s CEO, is the son of Bradley Beal’s agent (Mark Bartelstein).
– Since Beal has a full no-trade clause that can decide what compensation is sent, Phoenix can easily match salaries with… – 2:51 PM
As expected, the Heat is trying to get the Bradley Beal trade done without including Tyler Herro, according to league sources.
Beal is entering the second season of a five-year, $251 million contract. He has a no-trade clause. – 2:39 PM
Whether Beal lands in PHX or MIA has major #Celtics consequences. A #Heat upgrade makes a difficult matchup for BOS even more so next year. A bigger #Suns deal could potentially include Boston. Let’s see. – 2:30 PM
6/111 for Arenas after a knee injury.
Supermax for Wall that became an albatross before the extension even kicked in.
Somehow the supermax for Beal WITH a no-trade clause was worse. – 2:21 PM
The Suns are the frontrunners to land Bradley Beal in a trade, while the Heat are also considered a finalist, per @ShamsCharania.
Beal holds a no-trade clause and must agree to a potential move. pic.twitter.com/EjbPFtzZye – 2:17 PM
Wondering if construction of a potential Phoenix-Washington trade is something like Beal-Gafford-Morris for Paul and Ayton – 2:14 PM
Bradley Beal trade rumors: Wizards engaged in trade talks with Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bradl… – 2:09 PM
How little can the Heat give up in a Beal deal with Phoenix involved now? – 2:06 PM
Wizards trying to get the Heat to bite on the pump fake it feels by adding the Suns to the mix
Every report has the Heat and Beal tied together like crazy
Doubt Miami over-reacts, especially since a lot of this is in Beal’s hands in many ways
We shall see – 2:04 PM
The Suns if they trade for Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/QfZYr9nqF2 – 2:03 PM
Dice @TheAthleticNBA que @Suns y @MiamiHEAT emergen como ‘finalistas’ en el proceso de hallarle un nuevo hogar a Bradley Beal, quien tiene la potestad de aprobar o rechazar cualquier canje que lo involucre. Todo tiene que estar cuajado antes del Draft. pic.twitter.com/ph09w3yrqq – 1:58 PM
Bradley Beal is still really good, full stop. He’s also owed $208 million over the next 4 years and hasn’t always been available. Suns’ trade assets are limited to Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul and first-round pick swaps….I’m sorry, but I just don’t see it – 1:54 PM
Not saying Beal in Phoenix would be a disaster but “let’s add older, more expensive Devin Booker” isn’t how I’d build around Devin Booker – 1:52 PM
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/Dxf6FGuwzi – 12:59 PM
Most FGM to tie or take the lead in the final 2 minutes of a game this season:
16 — DeMar DeRozan (50% FG)
15 — De’Aaron Fox (47%)
13 — Jimmy Butler (54%)
11 — Bradley Beal (65%) pic.twitter.com/WKngtCSqxj – 12:49 PM
Ira Winderman: No time to unpack Heat season if Beal, Lillard have bags packed sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/17/ira… – 12:12 PM
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Bradley Beal would choose to be traded to Sac?
🏀Kings “aggressively” pursuing OG Anunoby.
🏀Why is Davion Mitchell in every Kings trade package?
💻youtu.be/ZXR4w2YHV2U
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/vO0PazKZrq – 10:00 AM
Sunday notes on a Saturday: No time to unpack Heat season if Beal, Lillard have bags packed. But there also is the math part of the equation. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/17/ira… Plus: Herro perspective; thanking Wade; Yurtseven for the environment; Jovic’s graduation party, more. – 9:04 AM
As the Bradley Beal sweepstakes begin, the Chicago Bulls low-key have one of the best trade packages to offer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/15/chi… – 1:00 AM
From Kerr to Spoelstra to Stan Van Gundy to Bam and many more, perspective on 12 lessons learned from this Heat run that should never be forgotten. And a Beal update: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:29 PM
Denver the champs, Celts off season and Beal a Celtic? pic.twitter.com/2pYPi5WpCp – 8:58 PM
Tons of insights from a couple recent pods. Catch up on:
-where Paul Reed stands in FA
-if CP3 to Phi has legs
-A Tobias Harris trade?
-latest on Beal and LaVine market
-Morey want Niang + McDaniels back?
-Is Maxey virtually untouchable?
-Harden back?
libertyballers.com/2023/6/16/2376… – 8:50 PM
What we’ve learned today is that a lot of people think Bradley Beal is a lot better than he has looked in the past couple of years. – 8:06 PM
I wonder if the Mavericks still would have traded for Kyrie Irving if they’d known Bradley Beal was going to be available for an apparently minimal price four months later.
Could’ve gotten their sidekick with less controversy and possibly kept Dorian Finney-Smith. – 7:22 PM
NBA Draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram to Zion?
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/06/16/nba… – 6:02 PM
The latest at The Kings Beat: Why Bradley Beal, OG Anunoby rumors have meaning for Sacramento Kings
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/bradley-beal… pic.twitter.com/jQk4UEXyNd – 5:56 PM
Hollinger & Duncan: The Most Interesting Free Agents; Beal on the Move? with @johnhollinger
Subscribe with our Mock Offseason Sale!
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 4:31 PM
NEW: From Kerr to Spoelstra to Stan Van Gundy and others, some perspective on 12 lessons learned from this Heat playoff run. And a Beal update, with Miami planning to talk with his reps: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:14 PM
That’s OD w/ @NotoriousOHM is out: On the Nuggets win; Denver’s chances for future dominance; Zion and Beal trades we’d like to see; and, wait, KAT said what? bit.ly/3XdRsaZ – 3:57 PM
New That’s OD! Can Nuggets run it back, is Joker best player in the league , the gap for the Lakers/Clippers with the Nuggets, Bradley Beal and Zion moves and KAT changing game with @mcten youtu.be/i0lOJyXG8BA – 3:57 PM
Bradley Beal has been thrown in trade rumors, and the Chicago Bulls could use that to their advantage in Zach LaVine trade talks. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/16/chc… – 3:05 PM
ICYMI: New Lowe Post podcast: All things NBA draft and offseason with @DraftExpress and @BobbyMarks42 — mock draft, POR/CHA choices, Beal, Zion, Lillard, new CBA, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3CypQno
Apple: apple.co/3qKDYaA – 2:59 PM
Found a way to acquire Beal & have small tax: If you could convince Wizards to take Lowry & Robinson (you would need to give them at least 2 unprotected firsts) and then waive and stretch Vic, your payroll could be under 175 M with Jimmy, Bam, Beal, Herro, Nikola, Caleb,Highsmith – 2:01 PM
Should the Miami Heat play the long game with Nikola Jovic? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/16/ask… Plus: Reflecting on Herro’s absence; was there a Zeller alternative? – 8:02 AM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Could Heat thread needle and wind up with both Beal and Herro? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/15/ask… – 5:47 PM
New: Should the Heat consider trading Tyler Herro for Bradley Beal? A look at some of the factors Miami needs to consider. allucanheat.com/2023/06/15/mia… – 3:14 PM
The Heat are believed to be high on Bradley Beal’s list of preferred destinations, per @TheSteinLine.
“Beal’s no-trade clause puts Miami in a strong position to assemble an offer around Tyler Herro that the Wizards would presumably otherwise show little interest in considering.” – 11:51 AM
ASK IRA: Could Heat thread needle and wind up with both Beal and Herro? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/15/ask… – 11:29 AM
On one ESPN show, you have a host asking “Is Herro/Robinson/1st rounder?” enough for Beal (it’s TOO much because of contract IMO). On another ESPN show, Windy says contract/no-trade makes huge trade haul unlikely, while noting Heat figures prominently in discussions. – 10:51 AM
Could Heat thread needle and wind up with both Beal and Herro? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/15/ask… Plus: Is the harpoon again out? Do Heat draft picks have value? – 8:14 AM
From earlier –Spoelstra addresses Herro ire; Heat’s Strus, Vincent, Yurtseven discuss free agency. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/14/spo… – 5:10 PM
Spoelstra addresses Herro ire; Heat’s Strus, Vincent, Yurtseven discuss free agency. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/14/spo… No Herro, Butler or Lowry during season-ending media session, but plenty of thought on what might come next for Heat. – 3:38 PM
Shams Charania: Developing: Washington is in serious talks with two finalists – Miami and Phoenix – on a Bradley Beal trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . The Suns have emerged as a serious threat for Beal, who holds a no-trade clause. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 17, 2023
“That’s the hardest-played, most physical competition you can have, and that would be a tough thing for a guy that’s been out for two months that hasn’t had any kind of ramp up,” Spoelstra said of his decision to not play Herro on Monday. “But that won’t save me from thinking about that for the next few weeks.” -via Miami Herald / June 13, 2023
Clutch Points: Erik Spoelstra was SHOCKED when he learned from reporters that Tyler Herro would be available for the Heat in Game 5 😂 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/tb4t4r0qoC -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 12, 2023